Book Review: Gender & Our Brains

We lived in a world obsessed with difference. That obsession is dangerous enough, but it’s even worse when combined with today’s rising scientism, which has spurred an explosion of interest in genetic — and therefore immutable — difference. We’ve been down this road before.

Luckily, several scholars — including scientists — are pushing back. Their point is not that genetic difference is illusory — it’s not— but that: (1) we know far less about genetic variance than we think; and (2) we give too much credit to heredity or “nature” (and too little to the environment or “nurture”) than is warranted.

A recent book on sex differences is a perfect example. In Gender and Our Brains: How New Neuroscience Explodes the Myths of the Male and Female Minds, neuroscientist Gina Rippon argues that claims of genetic differences between male and female brains are overstated.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Her points are several, and include:

(1) The relationship between nature and nurture is often misunderstood. This is especially true with regard to neuroscience, for the brain we inherit from nature is molded and fundamentally changed and altered every day by our environment. In a way, the environment we are born into changes our natural brain, which then changes our environment, which then changes our brain again, and so on.

Nature and nurture are thus in constant dialogue. And in the same way that an environment becomes less natural after prolonged contact with one or more human brains, a human brain becomes far less natural after prolonged contact with an environment.

(2) Researchers who find no differences between men and women on a given cognitive trait are less incentivized to publish than researchers who find tremendous differences between them.

(3) While some psychologists have found that women may have marginally better verbal skills than men, and that men may have marginally better math and spacial reasoning skills than women, such claims are often overstated.

Indeed, the relationship between nature and nurture combined with the gender biases surrounding us from birth mean that even studies meant to study infants are often unable to tease out the degree to which a given trait is innate. For example, unfortunately for women who wish to crown themselves the better verbalizers, new research suggests mothers talk more to female infants than male ones. Likewise, and unfortunately for husbands claiming to be naturally suited to driving the family car, there is increasing evidence that better male spacial reasoning ability is not so much linked to androgen (testosterone or estrogen) exposure but instead to the types of toys male and female infants and young children are encouraged to play with.

Put simply, our culture encourages female children to talk and male children to play with videogames and LEGOs. Gender differences in verbal and spacial reasoning ability are (a) small and (b) affected either by both nature and nurture, or by nurture alone.