Buzzing With Life: 5 Fast Facts About Pollinators

Pollinators – from the buzzing to the fluttering – play an important role in supporting South Australia’s ecosystems. Learn more about them.

It’s Australian Pollinator Week (11 – 19 November 2023), when we celebrate the important role these creatures play in sustaining our lives. Pollinators are an essential component of agricultural production and of healthy, biodiverse landscapes.

Today we’re sharing 5 facts about these unsung heroes.

1. What are pollinators?

Pollinators, like bees, butterflies, wasps, hoverflies and moths, help plants find their perfect partners for reproduction. They carry pollen from one flower to another, ensuring that fruits, vegetables, and wildflowers can grow and thrive. In Australia, we have a fantastic diversity of pollinators, from native bees to vibrant butterflies.

2. The food connection

Did you know that a big chunk of the food on your plate owes its existence to pollinators? Fruits like apples, strawberries, and avocados, and veggies such as tomatoes, zucchinis, and cucumbers rely on pollinators to produce the delicious treats we enjoy. Without them, many crops and fruits would not exist. In fact, more than 75% of the world’s food crops rely on animal pollinators.

3. Australian natives rule

While introduced European honey bees may immediately spring to mind, did you know that Australia’s native bees play an important role in the environment? You’ll find more than 1,650 native bee species in Australia (200 in the Adelaide Hills alone), each with its special role in pollinating our diverse plants.

4. Threats to pollinators

Pollinators face some tough challenges. Pesticides, habitat loss, and climate change are some of the hurdles in their path. But here’s where we come in. By making environmentally friendly choices, like reducing pesticide use and planting pollinator-friendly plants, we can give them a helping hand.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

5. You can make a difference

Now, the good news! You don’t need a green thumb or a deep understanding of ecosystems to support our pollinators. Here are some practical tips:

Plant native flowers: Choose native plants for your garden. They provide the perfect buffet for our native pollinators. You can use the Botanic Garden’s Plant Selector tool to find the perfect match for your garden. If its native bees you’re after, they like white, yellow, blue and purple flowers best!

Choose native plants for your garden. They provide the perfect buffet for our native pollinators. You can use the Botanic Garden’s Plant Selector tool to find the perfect match for your garden. If its native bees you’re after, they like white, yellow, blue and purple flowers best! Cut down on pesticides: Use natural alternatives or limit pesticide use. It keeps the pollinators safe and our environment healthier.

Use natural alternatives or limit pesticide use. It keeps the pollinators safe and our environment healthier. Create habitat: Make your garden a haven for pollinators by offering shelter.

Make your garden a haven for pollinators by offering shelter. Learn more: Share the knowledge with friends and family. The more people understand, the more we can all help.

As Australian Pollinator Week rolls on, take a moment to appreciate these tiny, yet mighty, eco-heroes. Your simple actions can go a long way in ensuring they keep buzzing and fluttering around, doing what they do best – keeping our environment in good shape.

Have you enjoyed learning about pollinators? Discover why bees are so important to the environmentand how to attract them to your garden.



Main image: Blue banded bee (image courtesy of Martin Stokes)

—

This post was previously published on Good Living with a Creative Commons License.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock.com