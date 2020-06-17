Real Men Feel: Call to Calm with Panache Desai [Podcast]

Mentor, coach, bestselling author, and energetic catalyst, Panache Desai, discusses remaining calm in uncertain times, knowing that we are good enough, and experiencing our true nature.

Listen to Real Men Feel, #181, “Call to Calm with Panache Desai” here:



Panache Desai is a contemporary thought leader whose message of love and self-acceptance has drawn thousands of people from around the world to his seminars and workshops. Not aligned with any religious or spiritual tradition, he empowers people to free themselves of pain, suffering, sadness, and self-limiting beliefs. He is also one of my very favorite people.

“The point when I show up in somebody’s life, they are really ready to step up into their power, and to make some kind of difference in the world.” ~ Panache Desai

I went all fanboy on Panache, but then we settle into a great conversation around transformation, energy, reclaiming our divinity, and knowing that we all are indeed enough, and much more. Panache shares the one commonality he sees across all human beings, which is the root of our suffering.

Panache also touches on the awakening he sees in men. The way men are redefining what it means to be a man and giving themselves permission to soften and be in their hearts more.

Topics and Questions Include:

(1:15) Andy recounts his experiences with Panache.

(3:52) For someone that perhaps has never heard your name before. How would you describe what you do?

(9:45) How are you and your family doing navigating the pandemic?

(13:58) In mid-March, you started offering free calls, free meditations, every day to help people get through these times easier. What prompted that?

(18:06) Why is it important to shift from calm to abundance.

(25:14) Let’s talk about your book, You Are Enough.

(30:51) What’s your sense of how we, as a species, are doing with this global timeout?

(32:35) Growing up, did you ever feel not human, as you got used to using your connection and awareness?

(35:46) Do you notice more men in your programs over recent years?

(39:23) In your calls to calm, you repeatedly used words such as lineage and initiation, which have been resonating strongly with me — are those recent additions to your vocabulary, or were they just going right over my head 5 and 8 years ago?

(41:54) The daily Call to Calm meditations and ways Panache is supporting people.

(43:54) What I appreciate about you, but I certainly didn’t always, is that you help people have experiences.

(46:30) What are you looking forward to?

◊♦◊

Watch Real Men Feel, #181, Call to Calm with Panache Desai, April 21, 2020



“Who we really are is pure awareness, pure being, and pure potential.” ~ Panache Desai

Learn more about Panache at PanacheDesai.com.

Connect with Panache on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

