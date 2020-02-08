I Am Calling BS On Fake Life Coaches–They Suck!

—

Unqualified life coaches can harm their clients and even drain them of their finances. The other day, I saw a female coach bragging that she was the No Bullsh*t Life Coach, and she could help people never to be harmed again by a bully. The first thing I did was to check out her profile and search for her on the internet. I was not impressed with what I did not find—validity. Life coaches are not required to be certified so some people take advantage of this and call themselves a coach. What’s disgusting is seeing a sponsored Ad on social media boasting that applicants can be trained in eight hours and receive a certificate.

For those of us who put in months of training and worked on our own personal growth issues, it’s super disappointing to see people taking advantage of other people. Years ago, I was duped by a couple of coaches who priced their services very high and promised considerable results. I was angry about the matter and vowed I would warn people about dishonest coaches so they would hopefully never experience harm and loss of financial resources. My coaches asked for money upfront and demanded a contract.

I would later see social media posts of one of them in Fuji, living it up and the other coach enjoying expensive meals all over the nation. Years later, I found out both of them went through hard times. Karma? I don’t know, I just kept pressing on with the right life coaches for me and making progress. It can be a rough experience, but unscrupulous people can be good teachers to master life’s demands.

I believe in investing in personal growth and paying for this opportunity. The rewards can be so powerful when you work with the right coach. The bottom line is to make sure you have hired a reputable life coach. I wrote an earlier article about hiring the right life coach.

People deserve to be able to stand up for themselves, their loved ones, and their employees

Photo courtesy iStock.

Previously published on workplacebullyingsupport.com