Can a Relationship Work Without Intimacy?

A relationship cannot work effectively without intimacy—the mutual physical and emotional bond between two partners. Generally, it is considered a basic need of a healthy relationship. It is difficult to survive without love. Without intimacy, you may feel a lack of understanding of your partner. You may develop complications with your partner if there is no mutual harmony between you. A relationship usually breaks if it lacks intimacy because it has nothing to hold on to in difficult times, while an intimate relationship creates the foundation for long-lasting love.

Here are some things that can get in the way of intimacy:

1. Lack of trust

2. High-stress level

3. Lack of effective communication

4. Toxic behavior

5. Lack of openness

6. Lack of moral support

8. Risk of emotional withdrawal

8. Deficiency of appreciation

9. Not able to build strong chemistry

10. No compromise

1. Lack of trust

Intimacy creates a mutual understanding between you and your partner. If you have an intimate relationship, you have blind trust in your partner. You believe that he will help you through thick and thin. You feel secure in his presence. But if you do not have mutual harmony, you will not build trust in your partner. You will remain in fear of abandonment every time.

2. High-stress level

A relationship with intimacy guards against difficult times. If you have deep harmony, you will share your work stress with your partner. They will assist you in reducing your mental pressure. Without intimacy, you may not be able to share your stress, hardships, and personal grief with your partner.

3. Lack of effective communication

Clear, effective, loving communication is necessary to build a strong relationship. A relationship where affection does not exist is like a cracked relationship that can break easily. If you do not have a harmonious relationship, you cannot create an effective interaction with your partner. You cannot tie yourself emotionally with your partner without establishing good communication skills.

4. Toxic behavior

When you understand each other, you build a happy relationship through a kind and loving demeanor. If you do not have intimacy, it may lead to a strained relationship. Your partner might insult you for minor mistakes–because they just don’t care. Your relationship will become toxic without mutual intimacy between you people.

5. Lack of openness

Openness means sharing your flaws and being vulnerable with your partner. When you are open to yourself, you do not hide your mistakes from your partner, while if you do not have intimacy, you will conceal your emotions and flaws from your partner because you do not have enough trust to give you the courage to share everything.

6. Lack of moral support

In an intimate relationship, you must provide moral support to your partner because they cannot regulate a healthy life without mutual consent. You create a problematic relationship when you consider yourself superior and believe you do not need to support them. Without intimacy, you think of your partner as the sole person responsible for a useful life. It can be the start of a fall from grace between the two of you.

7. Risk of emotional withdrawal

Emotional connection leads to healthy relationship goals. If you have strong emotions for each other, you will always help your partner to manage all the problems mutually. On the other hand, you may start to blame your partner for any situation as a way of further distancing yourself from them. Your lack of emotions will increase emotional withdrawal.

8. Deficiency of appreciation

Appreciation encourages you to move forward for the betterment of yourself and your partner. If you do not have an intimate relationship, you cannot help your partner grow and change. A lack of intimacy can also lead to a sense of jealousy. You cannot become a helpful partner until you connect closely with your partner.

9. Not able to build strong chemistry

If you have a strong personality according to the parameter of your partner, you will create a good relationship. And, if you do not have the same personality code, but you have intimacy between yourselves, you will adopt good chemistry with your partner.

10. No compromise

We have to compromise for the adjustment of good relationships in society. If you have an intimate relationship, you tend to compromise according. But if you lack intimacy in your relationship, you may start to only think about yourself. You will not compromise. Consequently, you will lose your healthy relationship.

Conclusion

Intimacy builds mutual understanding and good relationships. It is not that you have blind faith in your spouse, nor do you try force your spouse to behave the way you want. Without a genuine intimate connection between you two, your connection will deteriorate. When you are honest with yourself, you don’t keep your flaws or mistakes from your partner. You must provide your partner your moral support in a healthy relationship. Without intimacy, you cannot build a strong relationship.

