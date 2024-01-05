Can I Get You to Think About Your Legacy?

Do you sometimes pause and think about what you’ll leave behind?

You know after everything is said and done?

It’s not one of those moments that is sad and morose; where you feel this tightness in your throat. Your life zips by, and a future, one that you can barely wrap your head around, races along as swiftly. You find yourself at your deathbed, and hoping that you will be surrounded by loved ones. Then when you are gone, remembered by at least a few.

No, not that moment. I am not talking about the inevitable end, but more a peaceful meditation on your legacy.

Just two days ago, I found myself deep in such thoughts. It felt different from my previous musings about my end. The catalyst? An evening spent binge-watching 6 episodes of Silo on Apple TV. Pro-tip: You should watch it if you have not yet.

As the credits rolled, my partner and I looked at each other, excited to experience the unfolding of such a great story; feeling attached to the characters and the lore; all these beautiful emotions. We shared some thoughts and got up to make our way to bed. It was late, but we had the next day off.

I dragged myself off the cough and I felt that all familiar pinch in my back, must have been the sciatica acting up since I was watching TV and drinking wine for a few good hours now. I grabbed my fleece to keep warm, made a “brrr” sound, and headed towards the bathroom. As I reached for the mouthwash, my mind wandered some more. Now not to the fictional world I had just left, but to my own. A bit too real a few glasses of wine in.

What would be my legacy?

In this life that sometimes feels too big, too harsh, too cold, what can I, this small, i, leave behind? Something truly worth it?

The answer came almost too fast: love. Not just any type of love, but pure love for all that is good, and everything and everyone that is kind.

I see myself as the main protagonist of this story, my legacy. I fight these wars, transcending violence, and love is the ultimate victor.

Now, I know it’s very unlikely that I will fight in some transnational, intergalactic war (not that I would anyway) or help prevent violence in this world (this I wish I could), but maybe these are metaphors?

I have to battle these internal wars, the ones that hold me back, the ones that sometimes make me slip. And I end up looking like a subpar version of my best self. It’s the violence within, the personal struggles, the turmoil inside that I need to concur. Then, only then can I live a life of love and leave such a legacy behind.

I want to believe that love is what we, as a generation, a society, a species, will be remembered for. For centuries to come. It transforms, it heals, and unites. I hope we, as people, will always remember that.

Legacy is a weird concept.

I cannot be the only one who thinks that? It’s intriguing though. It makes us think about what we’re doing now and how it will affect the future, long after we are gone. Our actions, our words, everything ripples out. In some way, we are influencing those who read our words, who listen to our ideas, who experience our stories, our art, our creations.

So I thought again, what is it about love, that I want it to be my lasting impression? The one thing that resonates through time?

And I dug a bit deeper. I want the love I share to spark change; in myself, in others. I want it to spark kindness; in myself and in others. I want it to be the guiding principle for everyone I touch. I want to live a life of compassion and understanding and be remembered for that. I need a world where kindness is the norm and our interactions are governed by empathy. I want generations that come to look out for one another, where the welfare of the community is as important as individual success. A place that recognizes the beauty in gentleness and vulnerability, in humanity.

I am often told I have to be polarizing and confrontational to have success on Twitter. Well, that’s just not me. When love and kindness are back to being cool, I’ll find my success there.

These thoughts led me to this belief.

As an artist, I believe in my responsibility to not just create, but to convey messages that matter. I need to create with purpose. I want what I write and share to be a source for change, a moment of comfort, and an expression of hope. I want to do what little I can to elevate humanity, to challenge the status quo, and envision a better future for generations to come.

The love that I wish to spread is not through grand gestures and romantic endeavors (although I will do that too), but in everyday practice. Through showing kindness to strangers, making an effort to understand those I disagree with, and offering support to those in need. Helping someone when their steps are uncertain and slow. Making someone feel like they are not invisible. Treating someone, with an understanding that their day is complicated. Acknowledging the dignity of those around me. Sharing a smile of recognition towards someone I have never met. Never making a person feel sidelined, telling them that they do not fit in.

And when it comes to my writing and art, I want to create work that matters and share words that hold meaning. I want to be in a place where I infuse love in every aspect of my life and make it the underlying current in everything I do.

So today, can I get you to think about your legacy?

Maybe this is a call to action? I urge you to evaluate your priorities, align your actions with your values, and to choose a path of love and kindness. I challenge you to consider and ponder on your legacy. And I know you may have other things in mind and I am excited about that too. But if you will entertain me, can I convince you to make love, at least a small part of it?

In the last few days, I painted “The Final Relic.”

I knew I had to create something tangible, a representation of that idea. I like to leave interpretation of my art open, but if you’ll allow me, I’d like to share one thought. This piece is an aspiration. Our final relics cannot be weapons or symbols of power, but tokens of affection, compassion, and unity.

I hope this inspires you to think about your legacy and to make love a part of it.

What will be your most treasured relic?

—

***

