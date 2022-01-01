Can Money Buy Happiness?

Most of the people in this universe are running behind money; they study to get money, to get paid high.

I also studied hard. I selected the medical field just because my father, mother, and family members said that if you study medicine, you will get a high salaried job.

Why is money so important?

Many people believe that money cannot buy happiness. They argue that the material possessions that money can provide don’t outweigh the stress, insecurity, and unhappiness it can cause. They say that wealth should not be the goal of human endeavor. However, just as many people believe that money does indeed buy happiness after all.

What is happiness in an actual sense?

Happiness is a fleeting state that cannot be achieved through external sources. It can only be experienced when we tap into our internal strengths and make peace with our weaknesses.

Research has shown happiness to not be an end goal but rather an ongoing process, which can be hard to maintain because of the constant exposure to negative events and thoughts.

Some people are always happy, while others are constantly seeking happiness. What is the difference between the two?

The two types of people are very different.

The first group — those who are constantly satisfied with life — are more successful in life.

The second group — those who constantly pursue happiness — even though they may have achieved what they wanted, they will not be fully content until they get something else.

These two types of people have different happiness habits that affect their quality of life.

According to me, “satisfaction is an important thing for getting happiness. I think that people are not satisfied with what they have. People want more and more things, but they are still not happy. I am also one of those people who want to get too many things, and I am not satisfied with what I have. Just because society has taught me this, that money is everything.”

‘The happy poor man is much better off than the greedy rich man.’ This means that being satisfied will lead to happiness and being greedy will lead to misery.

Dispiriting is the conclusion drawn from Norton’s investigation. Asked more than 2,000 participants with at least $1 million in net worth, including many who had more than that, how pleased they were on a scale of one to 10, and then how much more money they would need to get to 10 on a scale of one to ten. For Norton, “almost everyone thinks they’d need two or three times as much” to be satisfied, no matter where they were on the income-wealth continuum. (source)

What is the Cost of happiness?

According to Expansivity, the global average price for happiness is about $85,000 a year. This data was found in Purdue’s Happiness, income satiation, and turning points worldwide report. (Source)

Bermuda has the highest annual happiness cost ($143,933), while Suriname has the lowest annual happiness cost ($6,899/year). Expensive recent research reveals this data. (source)

In 2018, researchers at Purdue University discovered using data from the Gallup World Poll of 1.7 million individuals that there is an optimum amount of money one should have to be content and that this amount differs everywhere. (source)

What Gives Us Happiness?

Money has always been an important factor when it comes to happiness. There is a strong connection between money and happiness in that it can be seen as a major factor in achieving higher levels of well-being in the long term.

Like when any person is not getting food for many days, getting money for food is happiness.

The definition of happiness changes for every person as you go from very poor to rich….

For poor people like beggars, getting food is happiness, people like us (middle class), I mean like me getting a good and wealthy lifestyle like millionaires are happiness, some so many millionaires want to become billionaires (this is happiness for them). Like everyone has a different definition…

But have you ever felt happiness from the inside? Which can give you inner peace?

Above all, the examples are worldly happiness, which does not give you inner peace.

If you have a good and wealthy lifestyle, then to maintain that lifestyle, you have to work maybe the whole day and all night. You can’t even get better sleep…

But How Do You Get inner peace?

I don’t know about them all, but I feel happy inside when I help any person or animal who needs my help. This happiness is something different…

When we help someone, we often feel happy. And that happiness is usually what prompts us to do more for others.

Almost all of our happiness comes from helping others, which is the key to a fulfilled life. So if you are feeling low or unsure about your life, do something to help somebody else and watch as your day transforms into a better one!

Until and unless you do not have anything, money is important; money is important for any poor person who is not getting food for them.

According to me, “With the help of money, you can solve 90 percent of Your problems.”

“Before saying that money cannot buy happiness before you say these philosophical lines, make sure that you are rich.”

Not a millionaire but at least having daily requirements, but remember about satisfaction…

What to learn From this Whole Blog Post?

Satisfaction is an important Component of happiness.

Money can solve almost all problems but not to be a slave of money, not to come in control of money, make sure that money is in your control.

Giving someone, helping someone who needs, gives you a different level of happiness from the inside (based on my personal experience)

