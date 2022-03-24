You can have a whole world at your feet, but no one is waiting for you at home. Houses, cars, but you will always look for a hug, an “I love you” and a “Good night!” You can be materialistic, but sooner or later you will look for love.

You will want to have at least one caress on your cheek when it is hard because of tears, trials, suffering. You may think you are the strongest man, but the day will come when you will want a simple hug. You may think you are a woman who wants to drink coffee alone, but it’s damn nice to have the man you love to get ready for you. And, yes, life is hard, love is consumed, and we are all like pieces of a puzzle that we put together piece by piece. At some point, we all cursed love and promised ourselves that we would never love again. But we fell in love again, because nothing in this world replaces love and warm, loving hugs.

So, can we replace love?

With money?

With loneliness?

With a car?

—-

Don’t forget to check out my other stories, maybe you will find something interesting, who knows?

Bogdan Munteanu — An Introduction About Me | by Bogdan Munteanu | ILLUMINATION | Feb, 2022 | Medium

Top 5 of My Most Viewed Articles. I am Bogdan — a writer. In this article… | by Bogdan Munteanu | ILLUMINATION | Jan, 2022 | Medium

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***