Can We Save the Earth by Deleting Emails?

Greenhouse gases have far-ranging environmental and health effects. They cause climate change by trapping heat, and they also contribute to respiratory disease from smog and air pollution. Extreme weather, food supply disruptions, and increased wildfires are other effects of climate change caused by greenhouse gases.

I believe we must do everything we can to help the environment and prevent climate change. One very simple but surprisingly effective way of doing this is done through deleting emails.

An email has electrical energy. It’s this energy that allows a computer to gain access to the internet and store data from email service providers. The email services use multiple servers from around the world as large data centres to store everyone’s daily emails and archived emails. A majority of these services and data centres are powered by electricity created through fossil fuels, result in global carbon emissions on a massive scale.

In 2008, McAfee projected that 62 trillion spam emails had been sent in total, 349.6 billion of those being in 2008, with 90% of those messages generated by “bot networks”. Importantly, the typical spam email produces 0.3 grams of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions in each message.

It’s estimated that spam energy usage totals 33 billion kilowatt-hours per year worldwide (kWh). This is the same amount of power consumed in 2.4 million houses, resulting in the same amount of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions as 3.1 million passenger automobiles using 2 billion gallons of gasoline. Moreover, according to the Science Focus report, a science-based magazine, if you send over 65 emails, it consumes the same energy as driving a mile in your vehicle.

Let’s say that there are around 2.3 billion email subscribers globally. The typical email is 75 kb in size. If you delete 10 unwanted emails, 1,725,000 GB of data will be deleted from servers globally.

If we all make a conscious effort just to delete unwanted emails, our global energy consumption will be reduced on a noticeable level.

The energy required to store 1 GB of data is around 32 kWh. So if 1,725,000 GB were deleted, that would translate to a reduction of around 39,035 metric tonnes of Carbon Dioxide Equivalent (CO2e), or 19356 tonnes of coal burned per day to create that amount of power.

