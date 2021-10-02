Cancer, the Coronavirus, and Early Detection

When it comes to cancers, early detection is essential. Although there are several different types of cancers (over 100) the importance of early detection is one of the similarities among them all. Cancer is one of the leading causes of death worldwide. Certain cancers have better prognoses than others. In 2018, there were 9.5 million deaths due to cancer worldwide. This is expected to almost double by 2040.

Although this statistic can seem like a grim one, cancer does not need to be a death sentence. There are actions you can take to put your health back into your own hands. Getting checked regularly by your doctor may seem like an obvious recommendation, but its importance cannot be overstated. During the coronavirus pandemic, it is estimated that approximately 41% of patients delayed or avoided urgent care, and 32% avoided routine care. When it comes to cancer screening, COVID-19 had an impact there as well, meaning many potential cancers have gone undiagnosed.

The apprehension many may have had or still have regarding their yearly doctor visit is understandable. Many individuals do not particularly enjoy attending their annual during normal circumstances, and many others may have white coat hypertension. This adds further fear and avoidance of medical professionals into the equation. Coupled with the coronavirus and apprehension of potential exposure to COVID-19, it can be easy to justify simply skipping a doctor’s visit.

But the implications of skipping even a single visit can make a monumental impact. When it comes to cancer (as well as a host of other medical conditions), early detection is essential. Early detection has been shown to improve prognoses, treatment options, as well as survival rates. For some types of cancer, early detection could mean the difference between something that is treatable and something which may not be operable by the time it is detected.

Simply put, the later you discover cancer, the more likely it is to have spread, or metastasized, to other parts of the body. When this happens, this often complicates treatment options and subsequent prognoses. Each type of cancer, and each person who has cancer, is of course, unique in their case. However, the general wisdom behind the importance of early detection remains true.

The more you make your visits to the doctor a habit, the more likely you are to detect any potential problems. Making your health a priority is important during non-pandemic times, but staying healthy and getting yourself checked by a professional is now more important than ever.

Thanks to advancements in technology, there are now more options available to make access to doctors easier than in the past. Innovations in telemedicine, for example, can make a ‘visit’ to your doctor as simple as connecting to the Internet. This not only makes accessing your doctor easier but limits in-person visits to those which cannot be done virtually.

You can help increase the chance of early detection of certain types of cancer by again taking your health into your own hands — literally. Breast cancer and skin cancer detection, for example, can be aided by conducting regular self-checks at least once a month. This should be done in addition to your annual check-ups with your doctor.

While each individual’s health needs may merit more regular check-ups to detect cancer, monthly checks can go a long way towards increasing the chances of early detection. Making skin cancer scans a part of your monthly routine can also make you more mindful of taking care of your skin on a daily basis, too. Seemingly simple acts like wearing sunscreen, UV protective clothing, seeking shade outside, and avoiding tanning beds, can help reduce exposure to harmful radiation and subsequent sun damage.

The most important take-away is the importance of seeing your doctor, regularly. Whether the visit is virtual or in-person, getting checked for any ailment, especially cancer, is important to one’s overall health. Taking health into one’s own hands is an empowering choice, regardless of the time. During such challenging times as the pandemic, it is doubly important.

