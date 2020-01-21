Capital, Capitol — It’s All Good!

As a writer, I love words! A slight change in spelling can mean a world of difference. A recent walk to the Idaho State Capitol building in Boise triggered my thought-process for this post.

Capitol — with an O in the last syllable

The building in which a legislative assembly meets. I love this spelling tip: the o in capitol is round like the dome of a capitol building.

Capital — with an A in the last syllable

A city that serves as the seat of government

Money, property, asset, or advantage

A capital letter (i.e., used at the beginning of a sentence or someone’s name)

My personal favorite is when Capital is used as an adjective — That’s a capital idea! — Meaning excellent, jolly good, or spot on!

What was the last capital idea you had?

Photo credit: Laurie Buchanan