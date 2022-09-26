CBT vs. DBT – Therapy Differences You Should Be Aware Of

This article was developed via a partnership with BetterHelp.

There are a lot of different techniques and acronyms out there that describe various mental health treatments, and cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) and dialectical behavior therapy (DBT) are just a couple of ones that often get compared. The fact of the matter is that DBT is a form of CBT, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have their own distinctions, and this article will help clear up some of the finer details between them.

Differences In Approaches

As mentioned before, CBT and DBT are closely related, and they both examine how your thoughts and behaviors collaborate to affect your feelings and emotions. They also work to address them with the goal of improving your well-being.

One of the key differences between the two is how these feelings and emotions are regulated, though. In CBT, emphasis is placed on changing unhelpful thoughts and behaviors that are contributing to a negative mindset, whereas DBT is more centered around acceptance and mindfulness.

This doesn’t mean patients who undergo DBT should be satisfied with the negativity in their lives, but by being aware of their thoughts and how they’re feeling rather than trying to push them away, they can manage and control difficult feelings that would otherwise become problematic.

Additionally, group sessions are typically a significant component of DBT because interpersonal skills are a primary focus of it. Group therapy does exist for people who want CBT, but most patients are able to make progress by working one-on-one with a therapist. Nonetheless, both involve developing skills that they can practice independently in the form of homework assignments.

Differences In Applications

Cognitive-behavioral therapy is incredibly popular as a treatment method because its principles can be applied to numerous disorders, especially the most common ones that people struggle with, like depression and anxiety.

In comparison, dialectical behavior therapy is usually reserved for patients who experience strong and unstable emotions that lead to destructive behaviors, including suicidal ideation. DBT was originally designed to help people who have borderline personality disorder, but like CBT, it can be applied to other conditions as well, like bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, and even eating disorders.

Which one you go with is largely based on your diagnosis, and generally, they will also go over the recommended course of action you should take in regards to the treatment protocol, and this also includes medication, which can make it easier to manage your symptoms.

Medication can make handling negative feelings and emotions easier for both forms of therapy and, therefore, increase the likelihood of sticking with treatment, but ultimately, positive long-term outcomes will largely depend on the skills that they learn and apply, regardless of which method one uses.

Even though some of the critical differences between CBT and DBT have been outlined throughout this article, you can still learn a lot about these individual strategies.

Conclusion

When it comes down to comparing cognitive behavioral therapy and dialectical behavioral therapy, one isn’t better or worse than the others; rather, one technique may be more suitable for their situation. Both are scientifically proven to be effective, and it really just boils down to what you or your loved one is currently going through.

