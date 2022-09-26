Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / CBT vs. DBT – Therapy Differences You Should Be Aware Of

CBT vs. DBT – Therapy Differences You Should Be Aware Of

As mentioned before, CBT and DBT are closely related, and they both examine how your thoughts and behaviors collaborate to affect your feelings and emotions.

by Leave a Comment

 

This article was developed via a partnership with BetterHelp.

There are a lot of different techniques and acronyms out there that describe various mental health treatments, and cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) and dialectical behavior therapy (DBT) are just a couple of ones that often get compared. The fact of the matter is that DBT is a form of CBT, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have their own distinctions, and this article will help clear up some of the finer details between them.

Differences In Approaches

As mentioned before, CBT and DBT are closely related, and they both examine how your thoughts and behaviors collaborate to affect your feelings and emotions. They also work to address them with the goal of improving your well-being.

One of the key differences between the two is how these feelings and emotions are regulated, though. In CBT, emphasis is placed on changing unhelpful thoughts and behaviors that are contributing to a negative mindset, whereas DBT is more centered around acceptance and mindfulness.

This doesn’t mean patients who undergo DBT should be satisfied with the negativity in their lives, but by being aware of their thoughts and how they’re feeling rather than trying to push them away, they can manage and control difficult feelings that would otherwise become problematic.

Additionally, group sessions are typically a significant component of DBT because interpersonal skills are a primary focus of it. Group therapy does exist for people who want CBT, but most patients are able to make progress by working one-on-one with a therapist. Nonetheless, both involve developing skills that they can practice independently in the form of homework assignments.

Differences In Applications

Cognitive-behavioral therapy is incredibly popular as a treatment method because its principles can be applied to numerous disorders, especially the most common ones that people struggle with, like depression and anxiety.

In comparison, dialectical behavior therapy is usually reserved for patients who experience strong and unstable emotions that lead to destructive behaviors, including suicidal ideation. DBT was originally designed to help people who have borderline personality disorder, but like CBT, it can be applied to other conditions as well, like bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, and even eating disorders.

Which one you go with is largely based on your diagnosis, and generally, they will also go over the recommended course of action you should take in regards to the treatment protocol, and this also includes medication, which can make it easier to manage your symptoms.

Medication can make handling negative feelings and emotions easier for both forms of therapy and, therefore, increase the likelihood of sticking with treatment, but ultimately, positive long-term outcomes will largely depend on the skills that they learn and apply, regardless of which method one uses.

Read More At BetterHelp

Even though some of the critical differences between CBT and DBT have been outlined throughout this article, you can still learn a lot about these individual strategies.

To find out more information about CBT and DBT therapy, BetterHelp has additional resources for you to read that can help you get an idea of which one might be right for you.

However, as stated in the last section, the method that an individual utilizes depends on their diagnosis, and at BetterHelp, you can get connected to licensed mental health professionals who can provide you with a diagnosis, and from there, you can proceed with getting the best treatment for your specific needs.

Conclusion

When it comes down to comparing cognitive behavioral therapy and dialectical behavioral therapy, one isn’t better or worse than the others; rather, one technique may be more suitable for their situation. Both are scientifically proven to be effective, and it really just boils down to what you or your loved one is currently going through.

Photo Credit: iStock

About Marie Miguel

In this column, you will find articles on the therapeutic process, overcoming mental illness stigma, achieving wellness through a healthy lifestyle and much more. BetterHelp shares these crucial pieces of information with you here at The Good Men Project because they believe in your ability to have the best mental health that you can achieve. What better way to get to your goal than by reading about common issues that other people are facing? The number one reason that BetterHelp has been successful is due to people like you who want to learn more about how to get and stay mentally healthy. Read the stories here and take away the knowledge that wellness and healing are possible.

Marie Miguel has been a writing and research expert for nearly a decade, covering a variety of health-related topics. Currently, she is contributing to the expansion and growth of a free online mental health resource with BetterHelp.com. With an interest and dedication to addressing stigmas associated with mental health, she continues to specifically target subjects related to anxiety and depression.

About BetterHelp

BetterHelp is the world’s largest e-counseling platform. The American Psychological Association, ABC, The Wall Street Journal and The Atlantic have recognized BetterHelp for excellence in the field. Their unrelenting goal is to make counseling accessible, affordable, and convenient. Life is full of unexpected challenges, and the counselors at BetterHelp are fully aware of this. That’s why they want to provide the best support and guidance they can to their clients. They are passionate about their roles and demonstrate this in the unconditional support they have for their clients. The remarkably skilled therapists and counselors at BetterHelp have completed an astounding 27,559,459 sessions, helping clients with a variety of mental health issues ranging from depression to Borderline Personality Disorder. These dedicated mental health professionals want to provide excellent therapeutic care to anyone who is searching for it. They believe that anyone can get help, anytime, anywhere.

Official Website
Twitter
Facebook

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x