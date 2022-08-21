Changing the Narrative Around Eating Disorders and Mental Health

I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished in the past 15 months since the launch of Orthorexia Bites. I’ve been on two dozen podcasts, featured in several publications, and even had my story featured by ABC4 Utah. Not to mention, I published my memoir Starving for Survival and have built friendships with folks all over the world.

Yet, I feel like I’m just getting started. Last month, I spoke with male students at the University of Arkansas. This was not my first time sharing my story with college students; however, it was the first opportunity to do so in person.

As I walked out of the lecture hall, I knew this was where I belonged. Not as a professor or student but as a storyteller. When I share my story on a college campus, I’m ELEVATING awareness and empowering students to seek the help they deserve. I’m CONFRONTING the stigma and showing young men that there is strength in vulnerability I’m ILLUSTRATING the lived experience to equip the next generation of mental health professionals. Ultimately, my goal is to CHANGE the narrative around men’s mental health and eating disorders.

Studies show anywhere from 4% to 25% of men and 10% to 32% of women in college suffer from an eating disorder. Sadly, since so many students battle in silence, we’ll never truly know the full prevalence. The pandemic only made matters worse. A recent Student Voice Survey found that 56% of college students rated their mental health as “fair” or “poor”, while a Healthy Minds Network study found a 110% increase in cases of anxiety among this demographic since 2013.

This is why I said my work is just beginning and why I’m also excited to announce the launch of my latest initiative to change the narrative around eating disorders and mental health. Over the coming months, I want to connect with and speak with students in all 50 states. Whether virtual or in-person, I’m committed to reaching this demographic that needs to hear this message but I need your help to reach my goal.

Do you know of a college or university that might be interested in hosting an awareness event? Or perhaps a class that could benefit from hearing my story? Message me and let’s keep this conversation going!

**Check out my speaking page for updates on my progress and follow along as we change the narrative at campuses across the country!**

Previously Published on orthorexiabites.com