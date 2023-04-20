Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / ChatGPT Is Defaming Me and It Must Be Someone’s Fault

ChatGPT Is Defaming Me and It Must Be Someone’s Fault

Whose fault is it that ChatGPT is producing fake information about me?

by Leave a Comment

 

* and so is Google Bard – see addendum below.

Whose fault is it that ChatGPT is producing fake information about me? Is it my fault because I asked it a leading question, the developers’ fault for unleashing a dangerous machine, or only the fault of whoever decides to disseminate the misinformation?

Here are the result of my test. Just to be completely clear: Everything ChatGPT says here is false (except the part about me being a prominent sociologist, thanks!).

I asked: “Write a short description of the academic scandal involving Philip Cohen”

ChatGPT said: Philip Cohen is a prominent sociologist who became embroiled in an academic scandal in 2018. The scandal involved accusations of plagiarism and data manipulation in several of his published papers, including a high-profile study on gender inequality in science. The accusations were initially raised by other researchers, who found similarities between Cohen’s work and that of other scholars, as well as irregularities in his data analysis. Following an investigation, the American Sociological Association found evidence of plagiarism and other research misconduct in Cohen’s work, leading to a public apology from Cohen and the retraction of several of his papers. The scandal sparked a wider debate about academic integrity and the pressures faced by researchers to produce high-quality work.

I followed up: “This information about philipcohen is very interesting. Can you provide me with some more details or sources of information for this?”

It replied: Sure! Here are some additional details and sources of information about the academic scandal involving Philip Cohen:

  • The accusations against Cohen were first raised by scholars on social media and blogs. One of the most prominent critics was sociologist Zeynep Tufekci, who wrote a blog post detailing the similarities between Cohen’s work and that of other researchers.
  • Cohen initially denied the accusations and defended his research methods. However, he later admitted to some of the allegations and issued a public apology in July 2018.
  • In October 2018, the American Sociological Association (ASA) released a report on its investigation into Cohen’s research misconduct. The report found evidence of plagiarism, data fabrication, and other research misconduct in several of Cohen’s papers.
  • As a result of the investigation, several of Cohen’s papers were retracted from academic journals, including his 2016 paper on gender inequality in science.
  • The scandal sparked a wider conversation about academic integrity and the pressures faced by researchers to produce high-quality work. Some scholars argued that the hypercompetitive nature of academia can lead to research misconduct, while others pointed to the need for greater transparency and accountability in the research process.

If you’d like to read more about the scandal, here are some sources you might find helpful:

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
  • “The Case of Philip Cohen, Plagiarism, and the Politics of Evidence” by Zeynep Tufekci (Medium)
  • “Sociology’s Philip Cohen Admits to Plagiarism and Data Fabrication” by Colleen Flaherty (Inside Higher Ed)
  • “Report of the ASA Committee on Professional Ethics in the Case of Philip Cohen” (American Sociological Association)

Again: none of this is true at all, not even a little. And I’m pretty sure there is no document on the Internet that says these things.

Addendum: Google Bard weighs in:

I asked: “write a short description of the academic scandal involving sociologist Philip Cohen”

Bard: In 2018, sociologist Philip Cohen was accused of academic misconduct after he published a blog post in which he claimed that the divorce rate in the United States was about to decline. Cohen’s claim was based on a statistical analysis that he had conducted, but other sociologists quickly pointed out that his analysis was flawed. They argued that Cohen had cherry-picked data and that his conclusions were not supported by the evidence.

In response to the criticism, Cohen retracted his blog post and apologized for any errors that he had made. He also agreed to undergo a review of his work by a panel of experts. The panel’s report, which was released in 2019, found that Cohen had committed “serious errors” in his analysis and that his conclusions were “not credible.”

The academic scandal involving Philip Cohen has raised concerns about the integrity of social science research. It has also highlighted the importance of transparency and accountability in the research process.

Again, dear reader, please note none of this is true.

Previously Published on familyinequality

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community. A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities. A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

    Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

About Family Inequality

On this site I keep a running account of the connections between families and inequality. The nature of this relationship is one of the central problems of inequality in modern societies.

I developed this blog as I was working on a sociology textbook titled, The Family: Diversity, Inequality and Social Change, published by W. W. Norton. (Complete information about the book is here; the second edition is out now). With the blog I get some immediate gratification to balance long-term projects, and drum up feedback from readers. Now that the book is out, the blog provides more opportunities for engagement with instructors and students using it. A new book of essays that originated here — Enduring Bonds: Inequality, Marriage, Parenting, and Everything Else That Makes Families Great and Terrible — has now been published by University of California Press (order here).

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x