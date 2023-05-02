ChatGPT Is the New Hook-up Tool

As you can see from this interview of Moonlair360, ultimate Content Creator Bro, ChatGPT is the new Tinder. Or something.

This crazy dude, to whom I happen to be distantly related, has figured out the percentages to respond to every Tinder match with ChatGPT. What could go wrong?

I confess to playing around with ChatGPT. Not for writing here. I’m a professional.

I use it for news writing. ChatGPT can’t replace investigative journalism, but it’s perfect for the regurgitated not-so-happy meals put out as news on platforms that shall remain unnamed. They know who they are.

I give my new best friend — ChatGP T— a topic on a local subject, and watch it spit out content like the coins from the slot machine that one time you hit it big. You don’t even have to wait hours or days like you do for slot machine wins. The words spill right out into your lap once you drop in the coin of the realm — your question to AI.

Then, go in and fancy it up. Add your personality — of which AI has none — but not so much that it becomes a sales piece. News’ apps don’t like that. Just enough to add some inflammatory info AI isn’t capable of creating. News’ apps are all over that.

Fluff it like an old pillow, and you’re good to go.

That’s all I’ve used it for to date. By “to date” I mean until now. Unlike the guy in the video who looks and sounds nothing like me, I haven’t tried using it to date.

After viewing the video I’m now afraid of deep fakes on dating apps.

Before now, all I had to worry about was a wealthy guy building bridges in Nigeria who is temporarily in need of funds because some robbers in his hotel held everyone up at gunpoint, terrorizing his adorable child of whom he has custody because the mother is crazy, and stealing all of his cash he was going to use for payroll for his workers. Could I help him out? True story.

On the other hand, using ChatGPT on a dating app certainly eliminates the crushing boredom of answering the same questions over and over and over from guys who have no intention of asking me on a date anyway, unless of course I’m immediately down to smash.

Smash is a term I learned from Moonlair360 — the guy being interviewed in the video above — who deigns to grace me with his content and occasional presence.

I’m seldom down to just smash, especially not before we’ve met face-to-face over the proverbial coffee or a drink.

Speaking of meeting face-to-face, what happens when everyone on dating apps starts using ChatGPT and deep-fake profiles? Machines talking to machines, that’s what.

Watch 2001 a Space Odyssey to see how well that works out.

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

Photo credit: iStock.com