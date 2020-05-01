Child Counselors Near Me



When you think about counselors, you tend to imagine them for teens and beyond. Childhood is seen as a time of being carefree, where one has no cares in the world. However, this is a romanticized view of childhood, one that simply doesn’t exist for most children. There are many kids who have mental health problems or are coping with life right now, and they need someone to talk to. In this post, we’ll explain more about the process.

Children Can Have Mental Health Problems, Too

In childhood, many mental illnesses can start showing themselves. Children can have anxiety and depression, just like any other adult. For example, a new kid at school may fear intense anxiety over talking to other kids or making friends.

If a child has gone through severe trauma, they may need therapy to help them cope with their feelings. Unresolved trauma can follow a child into adulthood, and by seeking help for your child ASAP, you can help lower their chances of developing problems as an adult.

Counseling and Therapy Can Be a Good Alternative to Medication

If your child is depressed, anxious, or is having another issue, you may be wary about putting them on medication. For severe issues, medication is helpful for relieving the symptoms. However, if you want to go after the cause, counseling and therapy are needed.

For severe depression, for example, a combination of medication and therapy is recommended.

Signs Your Child May Need Counseling

If you want to know if your child needs mental health counseling, here are some signs that they may need it.

They Are Having Problems

If a child is having bad grades, is lashing out on other people, or is generally misbehaving, you may think they are just being disobedient for the sake of it. However, many children who are behaving this way could be suffering from depression or another mental illness.

Their Confidence is Going Down

Many children are confident in themselves or have little sense of self-doubt. That’s why when you see a child who is doubting themselves or doesn’t want to partake in an activity due to confidence, there may be an underlying issue that a counselor can help resolve.

They Are Sleeping or Eating Differently

By a certain point, children should have a consistent eating and sleeping schedule. If your child is eating less or under/oversleeping, this could be a sign that something is wrong with them. It could be nothing, but it may be worth it to take them to a health professional.

They Are Always Worried About the Future

Everyone has some worries about the future, especially in the uncertain times that we live in. However, if your child seems obsessed about the future and seems hopeless about it, it’s important that you talk to a therapist in order to see what’s wrong.

They Have Self-Destructive Behaviors

You don’t want to have a child who engages in self-harm. If they do so, it can be a sign of something seriously wrong with them. Self-harm doesn’t just mean cutting or hitting yourself. It can refer to bad behaviors such as pulling hair.

They Are Being Bullied

Being bullied is never a good thing, and if your child is being bullied, you need to tackle the source of it. In the meanwhile, a counselor or therapist can help your child by giving them ways to stand up to bullies and prevent bullying in the future.

They Stop Enjoying Things They Used To

Children are always growing and their tastes are evolving. It’s common for a child to enjoy something, but later on, lose interest. However, if your child is suddenly losing interest in everything they used to enjoy, this may be a sign of depression that you need to tackle.

Anything Else

If your child is doing something else that you feel like you should discuss with a counselor, then do it. Even if your child is doing well in life, talking to a counselor every now and then as a way to maintain your child’s good health is something worth doing.

Finding Counselors

If you need to find a good counselor for your child, know that you need to talk to one who can talk to children. Any counselor or therapist can talk to an adult, but it takes a special kind to talk to a child and help them in a way they can understand.

Here are some tips to help you.

First, your child’s school should have counselors available to help your child. Whether your child goes to public or private school, see if they can help your child.

Look locally. If you search “child counselors near me,” you should be able to find various counselors and therapist near you who can help your kid.

Ask other parents for help. While some parents may not want to talk about the details of their child’s visits, they may recommend a counselor who helped their child see results.

Online therapy is another way to get help and one that works wonders if you’re

stuck at home. There are various websites and clinics that offer online therapy, which allows your child to talk to someone through a computer, tablet, or another device.

How to Prepare Your Child for Counseling

Talking to your child about counseling can be daunting. They may be confused about why they need to talk to a person. Assure them that they have done nothing wrong, and to think of the counselor as a helper. Assure the child that they can tell the counselor anything they want and that it’ll be kept between the therapist and the child.

At first, the child may have a hard time opening up to the therapist, but with time, they will be talking. Soon, the child will be on their way towards getting the treatment they need. Good luck, and we hope your child gets the help they deserve.

