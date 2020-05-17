Get Daily Email
Childfree and Childless – The Difference

Childfree and Childless – The Difference

The choice not to have children is represented as a free choice.

Someone will often ask me to explain the difference between a person who is childfree and a person who is childless. I’m happy to direct people to my book for further information. It is one of the most common questions I get from people in person, and online readers. Without quoting my book directly, I will summarize it here as best as possible.

A person who is childless feels the lack of having a child in their lives. They might have tried to conceive children without success, not knowing if it is because of a medical reason. Others may be childless because they cannot conceive children and have been told so by their doctors.

A person who is childfree is not “childless by choice”. Less means lacking in something. The choice not to have children is represented as a free choice. So, someone is not lacking in having children.

For further information, there are great numbers of online resources available.  My personal favourite which I would encourage everyone to check out, is Non Parents, where I have contributed some content.

Photo credit: iStock

About Dann Alexander

Dann Alexander is a freelance writer based in Nova Scotia, Canada. He is the author of "Planned UnParenthood Creating a Life Without Procreating", available on Amazon worldwide. Find him on Twitter @WriterDann

