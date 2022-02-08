Choosing Your Clothes

As we realize we are approaching climate catastrophe, we need to consider our clothes. Since I left university, what we term “fast fashion” has become the norm with most people, particularly with those under thirty-five years of age and particularly with those on low incomes.

Children and teenagers are exposed to more advertising, are less likely to be taught the value of money, so their wants are met in fashion, rather than their needs.

First, the carbon footprint of doing the laundry, according to The Guardian, is;

0.6 kg CO2e washed at 30°C, dried on the line

0.7 kg CO2e washed at 40°C, dried on the line

2.4 kg CO2e washed at 40°C, tumble-dried in a vented dryer

3.3 kg CO2e washed at 60°C, dried in a combined washer-dryer

Washing and drying a load every two days creates around 440kg of CO2e each year, which is equivalent to flying from London to Glasgow and back with 15-mile taxi rides to and from the airports. That’s about 600 miles round trip flying and add the gasoline.

That’s a hefty toll on the planet. Just for cleaning our clothes. Some of us don’t do laundry every two days, others do more.

Last summer, I started washing my cotton and linen clothes in the shower with me. I had them under my feet so they got my ecological shower gel or shampoo, and before stepping out of the shower I held them in my hand to rinse. Then I turned off the shower and wrung them out. I dried them outside. This was one days clothes. Skirts don’t require as much washing, nor do shorts. It our T-shirts and blouses that need more and our underwear.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

We can all, with some imagination, greatly reduce our carbon footprint of doing laundry. We can start to wash our clothes differently. I save on water, electricity, detergent, the lot. My shower is slightly longer than without washing clothes, but I am on the winning side.

Imagine a bathtub shared by two small children. They can have fun washing some of their lightweight clothes as they are supervised at bath time.

Being Earth friendly takes rethinking, not necessarily effort. However, when choosing clothes, or thinking about your wardrobe consider this:

How long will it last

Can I still look good in it ten years from now?

Should I ask a friend if I can borrow their garment I think is great?

Can I rent clothes for parties, events etc?

Can I find this item pre-worn?

Most of my wardrobe is pre-worn. I suit a certain style of skirt in summer and got six in various colors and fabric design. They are linen, so easy to wash and dry quickly, and I paid less than half the retail price. I compliments from friends, co-workers, and clients. A simple “thank you” is all I need to say.

I mix these skirts with four colors of blouse or T shirt. I am able to wear a different, clean outfit every day. I wash my blouses in the shower and sometimes a skirt, but when I launder my bed linen and towels each week, I put light colored clothes too.

My mother’s generation of young women wore the same clothes for years. My mother and her mother made their own clothes. When fashion changed, usually just the hem length, they made alterations.

I still have items from twenty years ago. I love them and feel good in them.

So, if men need suits choose ones that will last in a classic style. Look after them. Research the best way to keep them clean. Sometimes all they need is a damp sponge with a plastic free cloth.

More companies are adopting casual wear, so choose slightly more expensive, longer lasting T shirts, jeans, trousers, shirts.

Research the brands. Some are actively doing good for the planet.

Compare cost. You cannot go into debt over clothes

Check out EBay, other online secondhand clothe stores, and check out your local thrift stores.

Rent a suit when you need one. It is becoming more popular all the time.

Try to do laundry as few times as you can. Think of the carbon footprint.

Do try to stop using the dryer. They guzzle electricity. Think of your bill, as well as the Earth.

If you know how, or want to learn, make a garment from another one. Turning trousers is easy. Making a dress into a skirt is simple, or a top. Or alter the line of the dress.

Stick with colors that suit you. Consult a good friend if you are not sure. Usually, but not always, the colors we love are the colors that suit you. White people need to be careful with the yellow to orange palette as very few white skinned complexions look good in them.

We need to be avoiding clothes made in China. Their human rights record is zero. For me this goes for my phone and pretty much anything possible that is not made there.

Any action to protect the planet and climate catastrophe is good. Start where you are. The journey of a thousand changes starts with one.

—

Previously Published on medium

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock