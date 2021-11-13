Class [Video]

By Omeleto

Max is taking his first acting class, and he’s completely new to the environment. Open and interested, he watches eagerly as the other students take the stage with their scene work, which is adjusted and instructed by their teacher, Adam.

Adam is charismatic, committed, passionate, and very, very tough on his students. And Max is increasingly confused and skeptical of the strange acting exercises. But when he takes the stage for his first exercise, he soon discovers that there’s a thin line between class and cult.

Written and directed by Enzo Cellucci and Ash Macnair, this sharply observant drama has its comedic moments, but the dark heart of the film is its portrayal of the slippery slope between creative risk-taking and emotional abuse. The setting of the acting class is a perfect crucible to explore questions of power, trust and the teacher-student relationship. And when the class is for an artistic craft where the raw material is an actor’s very self and emotion, the emotional terrain is especially treacherous.

There’s darkness inherent from the beginning of the film, starting with Max’s strangely uneasy welcome to class from another student, promising that their teacher, Adam, will change his life as he did theirs. Visually, the story takes advantage of the theater and stage setting to create moodier and more theatrical cinematography, sculpting a sense of the ominous with the interplay of lights and shadows.

The writing and storytelling have an arch sense of fun portraying the earnestness of beginning acting, as seen through Max’s disbelieving eyes. Through these exercises — and the lofty adjustments made by Adam — students get confronted with their self-consciousness and mistakes. And they’re often belittled by Adam, who gives brutal criticism in the name of getting to the “truth” of an acting performance.

Adam is played by actor David Krumholtz with a powerful, mysterious performance that balances passion and pretentiousness. He’s permanently “chewing the scenery” as a teacher, but it emerges from an organic place of total commitment to the theatrical art. He also seems to enjoy leveling devastating comments on students themselves with a perverse pleasure.

When Max — played by co-writer and co-director Enzo Cellucci as the straight center of the film — takes the stage to give a monologue from “Of Mice and Men,” he’s not very good, and he starts to chip away at Max. Each interaction betrays Adam’s innate contempt for Max’s performance, which only grows as Max gets worse and worse with each attempt.

When the other students surround him on stage for an exercise designed to get him “out of his head and into his character,” the class takes a darker, shocking turn. But what’s crazy is that the exercise works and Max delivers the first lines of his monologue with raw and riveting emotion. His reaction at the very end, though, provides the final twist of perversity.

“Class” illuminates how far genuinely committed artists go for their art and the strange high of personal transformation. That it comes through such rough methods teases at the breakdown of self and boundaries that must happen — a similar breakdown that happens to those taken in by cults or caught in other emotionally abusive situations. And by noting the pleasure and triumph that Adam feels in exerting his power, we get a sense of the delicate line between art and debasement is — a space ripe for emotional predation as much as revelation.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00 well i’m glad you found us

00:04 i was just like you when i first arrived

00:07 we all were

00:08 and this might sound weird but

00:12 adam changed my life

00:17 it’s quite the endorsement

00:20 you’ll see

00:23 it’s almost time

00:25 i’ll catch up with you later

00:27 it’s nice meeting you max

00:29 welcome to class

00:33 michelangelo

00:36 before he began sculpting

00:40 would

00:41 cry

00:42 to the heavens

00:46 dear

00:47 lord

00:51 let me free myself

00:55 of

00:57 myself

01:02 i see

01:04 the slabs of marble before me

01:07 shapeless

01:09 formless

01:13 void

01:16 but in

01:18 my mind’s eye

01:24 i also see the masterpieces

01:29 you have the potential to be

01:34 my hands

01:36 can mold

01:39 my words

01:40 can shape but i am merely an instrument

01:45 the music

01:47 it comes from another place

01:51 perhaps by freeing ourselves

01:55 of ourselves

01:57 we can hear the music

02:00 and what was once a slab of mouth

02:05 will become the statue of david

02:13 let us begin

02:17 breathe

02:19 into your breast breastbone

02:24 breathe

02:25 into

02:28 your sphincter

02:31 breathe

02:33 into

02:35 my mind

02:39 i’d love to try a little again a little

02:41 exercise

02:43 all right loosen it up and we’re going

02:45 to do some repetition

02:47 yeah

02:48 okay so please uh whenever you’re ready

02:51 repetition thank you

02:59 you seem like you need attention

03:02 i seem like i need attention you seem

03:04 like you want attention i seem like i

03:06 want attention you seem like you want

03:07 attention you seem nervous i seem

03:09 nervous you seem nervous i seem nervous

03:12 you seem nervous i seem nervous you seem

03:15 nervous i seem nervous you seem nervous

03:17 i seem nervous you seem nervous i seem

03:18 nervous alice is free to give you the

03:22 pencil whenever she feels compelled by

03:26 you

03:28 to do so

03:35 okay

03:37 okay

03:40 please give me the pencil

03:42 you seem aggressive i seem aggressive

03:44 you seem aggressive i see him aggressive

03:47 you seem creepy

03:54 it’s your eyes you have eyes that say

03:58 get out of my way or i’m gonna rape you

04:02 i seem rapey

04:03 alice i need it you don’t need it give

04:06 me the [ __ ] pencil lay downs

04:10 believe you seriously just give me the

04:12 goddamn pencil we don’t believe

04:16 you your eyes and your nostrils indicate

04:19 a violence of sex

04:22 i seem rapey from my

04:25 give me the [ __ ] pencil please

04:28 please please god please baby baby i’m

04:33 begging you

04:34 please

04:35 give me the [ __ ]

04:38 oh god my face seems rapey your face

04:42 seems [ __ ]

04:46 [ __ ] [ __ ] i don’t seem rapey this is

04:48 a costume

04:50 you need to take a second i’m getting a

04:52 lot of accusations thrown my way i’m

04:54 sorry i’m sorry class

04:57 i love what’s happening right now to you

05:00 i love that you’re being confronted with

05:02 who you really are

05:04 a [ __ ] rapist

05:06 you’re alive in this moment so aren’t

05:08 you

05:19 [Music]

05:30 uh

05:33 [Applause]

05:39 [Music]

05:42 so

05:46 [Music]

05:57 what are these so withered and so wild

05:59 in their attire

06:02 you seem to understand me each

06:04 one her

06:08 because each of you

06:09 put your skinny finger on your skinny

06:12 lips you look like women but those

06:14 weird beards make you look like maybe

06:18 you are not

06:24 either

06:27 you are too stupid

06:31 to memorize your lines correctly

06:35 or

06:37 you are deliberately attempting

06:40 [Music]

06:42 to rewrite the works

06:45 of

06:46 shakespeare which i’m afraid

06:50 is even worse

06:53 now don’t look at them i’m asking you

06:56 oh yeah

06:58 you yes you what watch which is it cj

07:03 are you a genius

07:06 or are you stupid

07:09 it’s shakespeare okay

07:11 it’s difficult for me

07:13 how about you just like give me a

07:15 [ __ ] break for once and just like

07:17 stop like

07:18 riding our asses all the goddamn time

07:21 you are stupid you stupid little man

07:24 i’m not stupid you guys are stupid boy

07:27 [ __ ] this

07:28 i’m out of here

07:46 our fears in banquo stick deep

07:50 and in his royalty of nature reigns that

07:53 which would be feared

07:55 it is much he dares and in that

07:58 dauntless temper of his mind he hath

08:01 also

08:01 yes sir shut the [ __ ] up

08:30 i’m sorry everyone

08:33 for my outburst earlier

08:36 the fault lies with me and no one

08:38 else

08:40 adam is a great man

08:43 i’ll be a good boy now

08:48 [Music]

08:57 max

08:59 did you bring anything to work on

09:02 tonight

09:04 what was i supposed to i thought

09:08 well i thought that it’s my first class

09:10 well i’m sure

09:12 your fellow students

09:14 would love to get to know your work

09:17 i certainly would love to have a sense

09:19 of how to cast you in scenes and i can’t

09:23 do that unless i see you act

09:26 can i max

09:29 okay i guess i could do a monologue

09:32 maybe

09:35 yes that will suffice from what

09:39 of

09:40 mice and men

09:42 lenny

09:50 excellent

09:53 please

09:55 [Music]

10:06 so

10:07 [Music]

10:32 just go

10:34 can i have a minute to

10:36 kind of stick to just take your time

11:09 why’d you gotta get killed

11:14 ate so little as mice

11:17 i didn’t okay i’m i’m gonna um stop your

11:21 hair

11:23 your first word

11:26 why

11:28 yeah

11:30 lenny’s really asking himself that

11:33 isn’t he

11:37 no yeah

11:40 okay so try again

11:54 why what you’ve got to get

11:57 okay

11:58 no no no no no that’s true that was uh i

12:01 know i know you know i just want to

12:03 interject a thought of a thought

12:06 no stop oh no we’re not we’re not no no

12:11 perhaps

12:14 you are you are

12:15 all right

12:17 glistening cup this is very important so

12:20 listen here

12:24 just relax

12:28 it’s all good

12:30 yeah

12:33 let’s talk about your choices here

12:37 your physicality

12:39 hmm

12:41 what’s that about

12:43 that was

12:44 because lenny is a uh

12:49 he’s what

12:51 he’s a handicapped person

12:53 mm-hmm yeah

12:55 he’s been touched by angels if you will

12:59 yeah it’s a [ __ ]

13:02 all right yeah all right well let’s drop

13:04 that for now okay okay yeah we don’t

13:07 need it yeah

13:14 why’d you gotta get killed

13:18 you ain’t i’m just not

13:21 i’m not seeing you

13:24 ask the question

13:26 why did you gotta get

13:32 did i tell you to stop

13:42 why

13:44 did you gotta get killed ask

13:48 ask the question max

13:54 why

13:55 did you

13:56 ask me yeah talk to me

13:59 go ahead

14:02 why did you

14:04 ask

14:05 me

14:06 the question why did you

14:09 got to get

14:11 ask me the question max no why why did

14:15 you gotta get killed no no no what why

14:19 wait wait wait wait one one more one

14:21 more

14:22 why

14:24 stop

14:32 okay

14:35 [Music]

14:48 [Music]

14:51 what’s happening where’d it where are

14:53 they going we’re gonna try a little

14:55 something different

14:58 a little exercise

15:00 get you out of your head

15:02 and into your character

15:19 [Music]

15:23 little piggy

15:27 he’s a naughty boy

15:29 [Music]

15:43 [Music]

15:45 oh

15:53 [Applause]

15:59 [Music]

16:08 [Music]

16:32 yes

16:33 now say the line max

16:36 why did you gotta get killed

16:40 you ain’t so little it’s mice

16:43 i didn’t eat the bounce you so hard

16:51 ugh

16:59 [Music]

17:04 are you all right

17:06 you made it you survived your first day

17:08 of class

17:11 what do you think

17:15 okay you don’t have to say anything

17:17 if you feel like this isn’t the place

17:18 for you no no

17:22 [Music]

17:25 i [ __ ] loved it

18:00 you

