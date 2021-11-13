Get Daily Email
Class [Video]

Class [Video]

A man takes an acting class, then discovers it’s like a cult...

By Omeleto

 

By Omeleto

.

.

Max is taking his first acting class, and he’s completely new to the environment. Open and interested, he watches eagerly as the other students take the stage with their scene work, which is adjusted and instructed by their teacher, Adam.

Adam is charismatic, committed, passionate, and very, very tough on his students. And Max is increasingly confused and skeptical of the strange acting exercises. But when he takes the stage for his first exercise, he soon discovers that there’s a thin line between class and cult.

Written and directed by Enzo Cellucci and Ash Macnair, this sharply observant drama has its comedic moments, but the dark heart of the film is its portrayal of the slippery slope between creative risk-taking and emotional abuse. The setting of the acting class is a perfect crucible to explore questions of power, trust and the teacher-student relationship. And when the class is for an artistic craft where the raw material is an actor’s very self and emotion, the emotional terrain is especially treacherous.

There’s darkness inherent from the beginning of the film, starting with Max’s strangely uneasy welcome to class from another student, promising that their teacher, Adam, will change his life as he did theirs. Visually, the story takes advantage of the theater and stage setting to create moodier and more theatrical cinematography, sculpting a sense of the ominous with the interplay of lights and shadows.

The writing and storytelling have an arch sense of fun portraying the earnestness of beginning acting, as seen through Max’s disbelieving eyes. Through these exercises — and the lofty adjustments made by Adam — students get confronted with their self-consciousness and mistakes. And they’re often belittled by Adam, who gives brutal criticism in the name of getting to the “truth” of an acting performance.

Adam is played by actor David Krumholtz with a powerful, mysterious performance that balances passion and pretentiousness. He’s permanently “chewing the scenery” as a teacher, but it emerges from an organic place of total commitment to the theatrical art. He also seems to enjoy leveling devastating comments on students themselves with a perverse pleasure.

When Max — played by co-writer and co-director Enzo Cellucci as the straight center of the film — takes the stage to give a monologue from “Of Mice and Men,” he’s not very good, and he starts to chip away at Max. Each interaction betrays Adam’s innate contempt for Max’s performance, which only grows as Max gets worse and worse with each attempt.

When the other students surround him on stage for an exercise designed to get him “out of his head and into his character,” the class takes a darker, shocking turn. But what’s crazy is that the exercise works and Max delivers the first lines of his monologue with raw and riveting emotion. His reaction at the very end, though, provides the final twist of perversity.

“Class” illuminates how far genuinely committed artists go for their art and the strange high of personal transformation. That it comes through such rough methods teases at the breakdown of self and boundaries that must happen — a similar breakdown that happens to those taken in by cults or caught in other emotionally abusive situations. And by noting the pleasure and triumph that Adam feels in exerting his power, we get a sense of the delicate line between art and debasement is — a space ripe for emotional predation as much as revelation.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
well i’m glad you found us
00:04
i was just like you when i first arrived
00:07
we all were
00:08
and this might sound weird but
00:12
adam changed my life
00:17
it’s quite the endorsement
00:20
you’ll see
00:23
it’s almost time
00:25
i’ll catch up with you later
00:27
it’s nice meeting you max
00:29
welcome to class
00:33
michelangelo
00:36
before he began sculpting
00:40
would
00:41
cry
00:42
to the heavens
00:46
dear
00:47
lord
00:51
let me free myself
00:55
of
00:57
myself
01:02
i see
01:04
the slabs of marble before me
01:07
shapeless
01:09
formless
01:13
void
01:16
but in
01:18
my mind’s eye
01:24
i also see the masterpieces
01:29
you have the potential to be
01:34
my hands
01:36
can mold
01:39
my words
01:40
can shape but i am merely an instrument
01:45
the music
01:47
it comes from another place
01:51
perhaps by freeing ourselves
01:55
of ourselves
01:57
we can hear the music
02:00
and what was once a slab of mouth
02:05
will become the statue of david
02:13
let us begin
02:17
breathe
02:19
into your breast breastbone
02:24
breathe
02:25
into
02:28
your sphincter
02:31
breathe
02:33
into
02:35
my mind
02:39
i’d love to try a little again a little
02:41
exercise
02:43
all right loosen it up and we’re going
02:45
to do some repetition
02:47
yeah
02:48
okay so please uh whenever you’re ready
02:51
repetition thank you
02:59
you seem like you need attention
03:02
i seem like i need attention you seem
03:04
like you want attention i seem like i
03:06
want attention you seem like you want
03:07
attention you seem nervous i seem
03:09
nervous you seem nervous i seem nervous
03:12
you seem nervous i seem nervous you seem
03:15
nervous i seem nervous you seem nervous
03:17
i seem nervous you seem nervous i seem
03:18
nervous alice is free to give you the
03:22
pencil whenever she feels compelled by
03:26
you
03:28
to do so
03:35
okay
03:37
okay
03:40
please give me the pencil
03:42
you seem aggressive i seem aggressive
03:44
you seem aggressive i see him aggressive
03:47
you seem creepy
03:54
it’s your eyes you have eyes that say
03:58
get out of my way or i’m gonna rape you
04:02
i seem rapey
04:03
alice i need it you don’t need it give
04:06
me the [ __ ] pencil lay downs
04:10
believe you seriously just give me the
04:12
goddamn pencil we don’t believe
04:16
you your eyes and your nostrils indicate
04:19
a violence of sex
04:22
i seem rapey from my
04:25
give me the [ __ ] pencil please
04:28
please please god please baby baby i’m
04:33
begging you
04:34
please
04:35
give me the [ __ ]
04:38
oh god my face seems rapey your face
04:42
seems [ __ ]
04:46
[ __ ] [ __ ] i don’t seem rapey this is
04:48
a costume
04:50
you need to take a second i’m getting a
04:52
lot of accusations thrown my way i’m
04:54
sorry i’m sorry class
04:57
i love what’s happening right now to you
05:00
i love that you’re being confronted with
05:02
who you really are
05:04
a [ __ ] rapist
05:06
you’re alive in this moment so aren’t
05:08
you
05:19
[Music]
05:30
uh
05:33
[Applause]
05:39
[Music]
05:42
so
05:46
[Music]
05:57
what are these so withered and so wild
05:59
in their attire
06:02
you seem to understand me each
06:04
one her
06:08
because each of you
06:09
put your skinny finger on your skinny
06:12
lips you look like women but those
06:14
weird beards make you look like maybe
06:18
you are not
06:24
either
06:27
you are too stupid
06:31
to memorize your lines correctly
06:35
or
06:37
you are deliberately attempting
06:40
[Music]
06:42
to rewrite the works
06:45
of
06:46
shakespeare which i’m afraid
06:50
is even worse
06:53
now don’t look at them i’m asking you
06:56
oh yeah
06:58
you yes you what watch which is it cj
07:03
are you a genius
07:06
or are you stupid
07:09
it’s shakespeare okay
07:11
it’s difficult for me
07:13
how about you just like give me a
07:15
[ __ ] break for once and just like
07:17
stop like
07:18
riding our asses all the goddamn time
07:21
you are stupid you stupid little man
07:24
i’m not stupid you guys are stupid boy
07:27
[ __ ] this
07:28
i’m out of here
07:46
our fears in banquo stick deep
07:50
and in his royalty of nature reigns that
07:53
which would be feared
07:55
it is much he dares and in that
07:58
dauntless temper of his mind he hath
08:01
also
08:01
yes sir shut the [ __ ] up
08:30
i’m sorry everyone
08:33
for my outburst earlier
08:36
the fault lies with me and no one
08:38
else
08:40
adam is a great man
08:43
i’ll be a good boy now
08:48
[Music]
08:57
max
08:59
did you bring anything to work on
09:02
tonight
09:04
what was i supposed to i thought
09:08
well i thought that it’s my first class
09:10
well i’m sure
09:12
your fellow students
09:14
would love to get to know your work
09:17
i certainly would love to have a sense
09:19
of how to cast you in scenes and i can’t
09:23
do that unless i see you act
09:26
can i max
09:29
okay i guess i could do a monologue
09:32
maybe
09:35
yes that will suffice from what
09:39
of
09:40
mice and men
09:42
lenny
09:50
excellent
09:53
please
09:55
[Music]
10:06
so
10:07
[Music]
10:32
just go
10:34
can i have a minute to
10:36
kind of stick to just take your time
11:09
why’d you gotta get killed
11:14
ate so little as mice
11:17
i didn’t okay i’m i’m gonna um stop your
11:21
hair
11:23
your first word
11:26
why
11:28
yeah
11:30
lenny’s really asking himself that
11:33
isn’t he
11:37
no yeah
11:40
okay so try again
11:54
why what you’ve got to get
11:57
okay
11:58
no no no no no that’s true that was uh i
12:01
know i know you know i just want to
12:03
interject a thought of a thought
12:06
no stop oh no we’re not we’re not no no
12:11
perhaps
12:14
you are you are
12:15
all right
12:17
glistening cup this is very important so
12:20
listen here
12:24
just relax
12:28
it’s all good
12:30
yeah
12:33
let’s talk about your choices here
12:37
your physicality
12:39
hmm
12:41
what’s that about
12:43
that was
12:44
because lenny is a uh
12:49
he’s what
12:51
he’s a handicapped person
12:53
mm-hmm yeah
12:55
he’s been touched by angels if you will
12:59
yeah it’s a [ __ ]
13:02
all right yeah all right well let’s drop
13:04
that for now okay okay yeah we don’t
13:07
need it yeah
13:14
why’d you gotta get killed
13:18
you ain’t i’m just not
13:21
i’m not seeing you
13:24
ask the question
13:26
why did you gotta get
13:32
did i tell you to stop
13:42
why
13:44
did you gotta get killed ask
13:48
ask the question max
13:54
why
13:55
did you
13:56
ask me yeah talk to me
13:59
go ahead
14:02
why did you
14:04
ask
14:05
me
14:06
the question why did you
14:09
got to get
14:11
ask me the question max no why why did
14:15
you gotta get killed no no no what why
14:19
wait wait wait wait one one more one
14:21
more
14:22
why
14:24
stop
14:32
okay
14:35
[Music]
14:48
[Music]
14:51
what’s happening where’d it where are
14:53
they going we’re gonna try a little
14:55
something different
14:58
a little exercise
15:00
get you out of your head
15:02
and into your character
15:19
[Music]
15:23
little piggy
15:27
he’s a naughty boy
15:29
[Music]
15:43
[Music]
15:45
oh
15:53
[Applause]
15:59
[Music]
16:08
[Music]
16:32
yes
16:33
now say the line max
16:36
why did you gotta get killed
16:40
you ain’t so little it’s mice
16:43
i didn’t eat the bounce you so hard
16:51
ugh
16:59
[Music]
17:04
are you all right
17:06
you made it you survived your first day
17:08
of class
17:11
what do you think
17:15
okay you don’t have to say anything
17:17
if you feel like this isn’t the place
17:18
for you no no
17:22
[Music]
17:25
i [ __ ] loved it
18:00
you

