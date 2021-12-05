Climate Change Is Heating Up, the UN Warns

By Daniel T Cross

The last seven years have been the hottest on record, according to the World Meteorological Organization, which has warned that we are heading into “uncharted territory” on climate change.

The United Nations-affiliated body said that based on data for the first nine months of 2021 this year will likely be between the fifth and seventh warmest year ever recorded. And that is only because the cooling effect of the La Nina phenomenon lowered temperatures earlier this year.

The average temperature for this year was 1.09 degrees Celsius higher than during pre-industrial times while the average temperature between 2002 and 2021 exceeded the threshold of 1 Celsius above the mid-19th century, according to the WMO.

This relentless warming trend is set to have dire consequences globally in coming years and our ability to keep warming within a manageable level is being compromised by a lack of meaningful action on the climate, the UN said.

“Extreme events are the new norm,” said WMO’s secretary-general Petteri Taalas. “There is mounting scientific evidence that some of these bear the footprint of human-induced climate change.”

Prolonged droughts, frequent heat waves, devastating wild fires, rising sea levels, increased acidification of the oceans and routine crop failures are some of the results of relentless warming, experts say.

Alarmingly, by the end of the century the rise in sea levels could exceed two metres, which could lead to the displacement of an estimated 630 million people worldwide, perhaps more.

“The consequences of that are unimaginable,” said Jonathan Bamber, director of the Bristol Glaciology Centre. “What is required now is profound and comprehensive action by every nation and state actor to limit further and deeper climate breakdown,” he stressed.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

No part of the planet will be left unaffected by climate change and urgent actions on mitigating its effects are of vital importance, experts say.

“From the ocean depths to mountain tops, from melting glaciers to relentless extreme weather events, ecosystems and communities around the globe are being devastated,” noted Antonio Guterres, the global body’s secretary-general.

Guterres added that the ongoing COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, “must be a turning point for people and planet” during which world leaders need to hammer out meaningful climate mitigation plans.

—

This post was previously published on Sustainability Times with a Creative Commons License.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock