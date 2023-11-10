Cognitive Dissonance Can Be Beneficial for Your Relationship

“We all should know that diversity makes for a rich tapestry.” — Maya Angelou

Everyone who identifies as human on our planet Earth experiences cognitive dissonance daily.

I was shocked to find out this was true.

Clinical psychology is turning out to be a bigger multiverse than I had expected it would be.

When I started my Master’s earlier this year, I thought all I would learn was how to diagnose and treat people with mental health conditions, and that I would become a better mental health advocate. I was not quite prepared for it to be the well of inspiration it has become in this short time.

I was worried I would no longer have content for my preferred niche, which is love and relationships. Instead, I discovered everything is very interconnected.

Even these articles I wrote were an example of cognitive dissonance, although I did not know it then.

When we speak of cognitive dissonance in mental health being potentially beneficial for their relationship, most people would not want it mentioned in the same sentence as their partner’s name.

Why, you ask?

Well, relationships are complex and require effort and commitment to maintain. It is common for couples to experience disagreements or conflicts, which can lead to cognitive dissonance.

…

What is Cognitive Dissonance?

According to the American Psychological Association, cognitive dissonance is the mental discomfort that arises when a person holds two or more contradictory beliefs, values, or ideas.

In simpler terms, cognitive dissonance is when you experience a kind of mental conflict because you have two opposing thoughts, beliefs, or actions.

For example, when you know you should study for an important test, but you also really want to hang out with your friends.

Or you know you should eat healthy and exercise, but you also want to eat the whole tub of ice cream. 🍨

You get the drift.

Your brain feels uneasy because you have these conflicting ideas — doing what is responsible (studying, eating healthy, and exercising) and doing what’s fun (hanging out, eating ice cream.

In a nutshell, cognitive dissonance is the feeling of being torn between two choices and the discomfort that comes with it.

“Imagination is more important than knowledge.” — Albert Einstein

In the realm of relationships, cognitive dissonance invites us to imagine new ways to bridge the gaps between our beliefs and those of our loved ones.

Do you have other examples of cognitive dissonance that you can share in the comments section, please?

…

Where did Cognitive Dissonance originate?

Cognitive dissonance is a psychological concept that was first introduced by Leon Festinger in 1957.

According to Festinger, cognitive dissonance occurs when a person holds two or more contradictory beliefs, values, or ideas. This mental discomfort can arise when a person’s beliefs or values conflict with their behavior or when their beliefs or values conflict with their partner’s beliefs or values.

What does cognitive dissonance look like in relationships?

As we have discussed above, cognitive dissonance is when you know what you need to do, but do something else anyway. So, you end up with a conflict in your mind, like a nagging guilty feeling.

For example, if a person values honesty but lies to their partner, they may experience cognitive dissonance.

Similarly, if a person values independence but is in a codependent relationship, they may experience cognitive dissonance.

In relationships, cognitive dissonance can also occur when a person’s beliefs or values conflict with their partner’s beliefs or values.

However, cognitive dissonance can be beneficial for your relationship if managed effectively.

…

Here is How Cognitive Dissonance Can Be Beneficial for Your Relationship

While cognitive dissonance can be uncomfortable, it can also be beneficial for your relationship if managed effectively.

“You must do the things you think you cannot do.” — Eleanor Roosevelt

In relationships, cognitive dissonance challenges us to confront our doubts and emerge stronger.

Here are some ways in which cognitive dissonance can be beneficial for your relationship:

1. Cognitive Dissonance Can Encourage Growth and Change in your Relationship

Cognitive dissonance can be a catalyst for growth and change in your relationship.

When you experience cognitive dissonance, it can motivate you to examine your beliefs and values and make changes that align with them.

For example, if you value honesty but have been lying to your partner, cognitive dissonance can motivate you to be more honest in your relationship.

2. Cognitive Dissonance Can Encourage Communication and Understanding in your Relationship

Cognitive dissonance can also encourage communication and understanding in your relationship.

When you and your partner have conflicting beliefs or values, it can be an opportunity to have a conversation and gain a deeper understanding of each other’s perspectives.

This can lead to greater empathy and connection in your relationship.

3. Cognitive Dissonance Can Strengthen Your Relationship

When you and your partner experience cognitive dissonance and work through it together, it can strengthen your relationship.

By navigating conflicting beliefs or values, you can build trust, respect, and intimacy in your relationship.

…

Here are 4 Effective Ways To Manage Cognitive Dissonance in Your Relationship

While cognitive dissonance can be beneficial for your relationship, it can also be uncomfortable and challenging to navigate. Here are some tips for managing cognitive dissonance in your relationship:

1. Recognize When Cognitive Dissonance is Occurring

The first step in managing cognitive dissonance in your relationship is to recognize when it is occurring.

Pay attention to your thoughts and feelings and notice when you are experiencing mental discomfort or conflict.

2. Identify the Source of the Cognitive Dissonance

Once you have recognized that cognitive dissonance is occurring, identify the source of the conflict.

Is it a conflict between your beliefs and your partner’s beliefs?

Is it a conflict between your behavior and your beliefs?

Understanding the source of the cognitive dissonance can help you address it effectively.

3. Communicate with Your Partner

Communication is key to managing cognitive dissonance in your relationship.

All successful relationships have clear and effective communication as one of their guiding principles.

Have an open and honest conversation with your partner about the conflict and work together to find a resolution that aligns with both of your beliefs and values.

4. Be Open to Change

Managing cognitive dissonance in your relationship may require you to be open to change.

Be willing to examine your beliefs and values and make changes that align with them.

Similarly, be open to your partner’s perspective and be willing to make compromises that strengthen your relationship.

Final Thoughts

Cognitive dissonance can be uncomfortable, but it can also be beneficial for your relationship if managed effectively.

By recognizing when cognitive dissonance is occurring, identifying the source of the conflict, communicating with your partner, and being open to change, you can navigate conflicting beliefs and values and strengthen your relationship.

“John F. Kennedy said, ‘The greater our knowledge increases, the more our ignorance unfolds.’

And in relationships, cognitive dissonance often serves as a beacon for self-discovery and growth.

I wish you love and happiness and positive cognitive dissonance in your relationships!

…

And Now Your Thoughts

Please tell me about a time you experienced cognitive dissonance in your relationships, platonic or romantic, and share how you managed it.

Thank you for reading.

Photo credit: Євгенія Височина on Unsplash