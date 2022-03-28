College Student Finds His Queer Voice Studying Abroad in Rome. “It’s Been Incredibly Liberating.” [Video]

.
.
Inspired by a throwaway comment from his college professor, Paolo Lee decided to study abroad in Rome. While trying to find out where exactly he fits in the queer tapestry, he endured some highs – finding the perfect roommate and new friend – and lows – encountering homophobia on the streets of Rome and in his classes. Through it all, though, he came closer to finding his identity and learned to become the representation he had been seeking all along.
Transcript provided by YouTube:
[Music]
hey i’m paulo lee and i am from glendora
new jersey i’ve always been a musician
music is in my family i’ve been a
singer-songwriter i’ve learned how to
play piano but when i was in college i
was kind of met with this decision of
like being more practical so i did
nursing for a while um didn’t fail out
or anything i was really good but i just
decided to transition into studying
media and communications i was given the
opportunity to take a course in queer
representation it was specifically
called lgbtq representation in media
being in this course and kind of being
presented with queer representation in
queer culture in radio and film and tv
and in zines i was like enamored with
what i was learning and so it came to
this point um later on in the semester
where i just felt like everything that i
was learning
it kind of had a disconnect within
myself of i didn’t see myself
capable or really worthy of like
representing myself or finding where i
fit in this kind of
collection of queer artistry it was
probably towards the end of the semester
maybe like may of 2019 my professor dr
adrian shaw was doing a project on queer
history and gaming and virtual spaces
i’ve read this catalog and i was so
enamored with the idea of like agency
and queer and anonymity and like how
people were finding these spaces
regardless of like their physical or
geographical location and so when we
were talking at the end of the class my
professor made the joke of like if
anybody makes it to
berlin germany which is where they were
having an exhibition of this catalog um
make sure you send me a picture of like
when you’re there the exhibition was
being held at the shules museum which
was the oldest like queer history museum
in berlin germany and so i was kind of
like uh let me look into this and so i
looked into it and i decided to study
abroad at temple rome because this was
the kind of closest option in europe to
being near berlin i would say maybe like
july of 2019
we were getting ready to go and i was
brought up with the first challenge in
my like decision to study abroad with
housing i knew that i
wanted to stay near campus because it
was a five-month study abroad trip but i
was a little bit hesitant of staying in
a dorm because it was predominantly
straight cis men in the end of july
august getting ready to study abroad we
were actually supposed to be like all
joining a facebook group message and i
just saw everybody talking about where
they’re gonna stay who they’re rooming
with
so excited like all of this great um
energy i saw one post who
her name was dorianna and she said like
hey i’m looking to do independent
housing because the
like student dorms aren’t the most
gender diverse or gender inclusive so i
sent her a direct message and i was like
hey um
i’m queer and my mom is boriqua and like
i want to do independent housing
what’s good
and it was so funny because immediately
she responded and was like hey i’m also
boricua i’m also an artist and i’m queer
identifying and we should room together
so we study abroad we get to rome we
create um truly a great partnership a
love a safe and brave space in our
apartment i
remember one night we were like hey like
we want to do something queer we went
out on one saturday night to it was
called coming out and this bar was
located basically like behind the
coliseum you can see it from the street
in the front of the bar
and yeah we went it was a great time
we’re drinking everybody’s smoking in
the street that same night we were
leaving the bar going doing our thing
and i was wearing these huge like huge
heels i had this long peak hood on like
i was dressed ready to go and i was
clacking down the street feeling myself
and i remember i walked past these two
guys that were just smoking a cigarette
um and when i walked past them and i
looked they were both like okay bello
after the fact i found out that like
saying quebec to another man is kind of
more of a slur or derogatory way of um
you know kind of just like jabbing at
their femininity even in school we were
still faced with this level of
displacement and so we were both taking
a course in international communications
and i remember vividly my professor one
time was like oh i want to introduce you
to our political science professor i
think you would really enjoy their work
when i got there it immediately came to
this point of my professor being like oh
you need to meet paulo because of his
nails and his fashion and his hair and
his makeup and all these things that he
does
but not for the work that i was doing or
for my commitment to the class or the
projects that we were working on i had
to come to grips with the fact that you
know i came here to really free myself
from that experience that i had before i
left and i’m still faced with that in
school
in the city at the gay bars still faced
with that internally as well so as part
of the study abroad experience we were
asked to
represent ourselves and our identities
through blog posts we
were ambassadors we were writing about
our experiences
and really reflecting on how our
identities influence our time in rome
but at the same time how
um collectively our experiences were
shared right i remember the first blog
post that i wrote was about my name my
name is paulo but people in italy were
calling me paolo so it was this whole
understanding for myself to reflect on
why
i really felt so discouraged because the
way that people perceived me was not the
way that i wanted to express or
represent myself
and so yes i was writing about my name
but we also wrote other blog posts about
food and culture being in rome right
this understanding of gender
of language of everything that i was
writing
my queerness was intertwined with it
like in everything that i was doing and
by the end of this blog storytelling
project i had a whole repertoire of my
own writing and also just video and film
as well and so i think that when i
understood that that i had created my
own representation and found my voice
and
navigated this space from my own terms
it was this full circle moment of i
completed you know
my intention from going to rome in the
first place so when i got back i was in
my junior year now and
i was still studying media and
production
but we had this course or this kind of
programming where you had to really pick
your track
and i knew in that moment that it had to
be music because
studying how queer representation in
music was really not even explored
it made me understand that my purpose
was to
you know add to that so i immediately
started to
write music i wrote my first song
recorded my first song performed it and
since then it’s kind of just
completely altered the trajectory of my
life as an artist i continue to write
music i’m working on producing my first
ep and everything that i produce now is
coming from this queer perspective right
of
who i am and how i want to express
myself is
inextricably like infused in everything
that i do and everything that i want to
be and so i feel confident in the work
that i’m doing because it’s continuously
informed by yes my queer experiences but
at the same time of my identity and how
it relates to the culture around me so i
think that i’m really understanding now
how
my creative expression my representation
my visibility is
through my own means it’s through my own
agency and has been incredibly
liberating
[Music]
you
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
***
You Might Also Like These From The Good Men Project
|Compliments Men Want to Hear More Often
|Relationships Aren’t Easy, But They’re Worth It
|The One Thing Men Want More Than Sex
|..A Man’s Kiss Tells You Everything
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: Shutterstock