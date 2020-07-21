Comfort Is Not Safe, It’s a Trap!

Every single human, mostly my age crave for holistic growth. What we ignore is the fact that growth doesn’t sprout in comfort.

I, personally like to read self-help books, binge-watch motivational videos on Youtube, and look for productive ways online. I express extreme admiration to those who can put their words into action, those who constantly talk about bettering themselves and showing results. At the back of my mind, I want to be like them. But how? How can I reach the state of productivity and growth when I am hesitant to step in the mud? When I am not ready to live far from usual?

Attempting to hit the productivity bell is great because it shows your initiative to learn and create a formula for your growth. But until when are you going to lurk around that lane? As I’ve said, I’ve been reading self-help books and have been watching motivational videos but I couldn’t take myself from just attempting to living it up.

Why? Because I’m too comfortable and I don’t want to let go of that heaven-like state.

That was me four years ago though. If you want to grow, be fearless once in forever!

Step out from your comfort zone.

“Growth and comfort do not coexist.” Ginni Rometty

Yes, I know. This statement is no longer new to you but give me a chance to make you view it in a different lens.

Stepping out from your comfort zone doesn’t mean that you have to stop doing what you used to do and unlearn every tiny detail around your safe realm.

Take it as an adventure to a pristine island in South East Asia. Imagine how fulfilling could that be. Once you get there, a wonderful and rare island life experience is a guarantee but you know for sure that it’s not going to be as comfortable as living in a city. Your access to the online world is difficult, no instant food delivery — it’s more like giving yourself a digital detox and an escape from the busy street lights.

The good thing about it is that, out of those uncomfortable moments you’re giving yourself space for growth. You can still do what you used to do and apply everything you know as you live up your island life but it will be completely challenging because those city routines can be less effective in that place. Sure, you’ll get pissed off and may throw madness into the sea but that also rings the bell of growth inside you. It will create a loud noise until you will opt to think of ways to get through each day.

That includes your drive to learn the language that people speak in that certain island, to make use of the available resources around you, to keep your heart wide open from possible setbacks. You’ve dived into a different culture and you survived. And for me? That is a milestone —a growth.

Growth is an exploration, not isolation.

It is an adventure, you should be generous enough to grant this in your thirsty soul. Take a hundred steps away from your shell, don’t be bothered with the thorns along the way. You might get hurt while on the process but that’s what makes it ridiculously fun and significant.

“I’m sorry I got stinky, I got dirty but see I learn” it’s a line of a little girl in Nido commercial.

I love how it innocently shows growth, that once you let a kid explore it doesn’t matter if it leaves a lot of dirt on her face and hands. What matters is what she has discovered that would contribute to her advancement in a good way.

Walking through the path of growth should not be difficult. It depends on how we look at it. If it seems hard for you, maybe you should ask yourself if you are whole-souled ready to jump into the mud and embrace its discomfort. Or do you even want to grow?

Don’t let the feeling of comfort trap you from radiating a luminous shade. Be fearless and bold, do not isolate yourself. Explore outside your safe realm and uncover your full potential.

Photo credit: Priscilla Du Preez on Unsplash