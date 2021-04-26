Comforting Our Sons After Racial Experience [Video]

By Beleaf In Fatherhood

I HATE THAT I EVEN HAVE TO TALK ABOUT THIS, AND I ALMOST DIDN’T MAKE THIS VIDEO YOU’LL FIND OUT WHY SOON. BUT HOW ARE CHILDREN FEEL MATTERS! BEING BLACK IN AMERICA. In order for us to see true healing we have to keep having these conversations not only with each other in an intimate way but also abroad to our supporters. This is in no way meaning to Seek attention I just know we aren’t the only ones dealing with this so here you go. My children’s first racial experience.

00:00 this morning um my wife and i were

00:02 preparing to go into a therapy session

00:04 and then we get a call from our nanny

00:07 now our nanny is out with

00:09 both of our children or all four of our

00:11 children

00:12 and um she’s like crying and so my wife

00:15 and i are like panicking like what the

00:16 heck is going on

00:18 um never heard this woman cry before

00:21 never been alarmed like this or whatever

00:23 but uh

00:25 we’re like lexi what is happening you

00:27 know what i’m saying

00:28 and so one thing we should mention is

00:32 that

00:32 you know our nanny’s been with us for i

00:35 think around seven eight months

00:37 um she is white um and she’s

00:40 you know very very good at her job she

00:43 loves on the kids

00:44 like crazy um and

00:48 we found her through our church um

00:50 amazing

00:51 amazing person and we’re pretty blessed

00:54 to have her

00:56 but i bring that up because you know she

00:59 was crying and she was like

01:01 i’m on my way home but uh some kids at

01:04 the park were really mean

01:05 to to the kids you know to our kids

01:09 and so um i’m like

01:13 putting on my shoes ready to head out to

01:15 the park you know what i’m saying

01:16 um and handle business because i don’t

01:19 really take anything you know i’m saying

01:20 i’m like okay if she’s at the park i

01:22 gotta get to the park so i can see

01:23 what’s happening

01:24 and he that was like chill she’s on her

01:25 way home and basically

01:28 um you know she was very distraught

01:29 explaining you know that some kids at

01:31 the park are really mean

01:33 and that’s normal for us like we know

01:34 mean kids all the time

01:36 i don’t know what would be happening

01:37 with these kids but um

01:41 when she got home we had to kind of

01:44 debrief with the children

01:46 um but before we did that we wanted to

01:49 get the full story from lexi so

01:50 lexi told us uh

01:54 she said we were at the park we’re

01:55 hanging out and these kids are there

01:58 and when we show up these kids

02:01 said bad guys bad guys and lexi’s kind

02:04 of like

02:05 you know she didn’t like you know take

02:07 offense but she was just kind of like

02:09 that’s weird you know what i mean and

02:10 then she heard like one of the taller

02:12 kids say

02:13 who had to be around i guess she said

02:15 she was like six

02:16 uh closer to uriah’s age like six or

02:19 seven

02:20 and um she heard him go uh

02:24 black black people are bad we got to

02:26 stay away from the black people

02:27 to these other group of children you

02:29 know and so

02:31 lexi walked over and said uh what did

02:33 you say

02:34 like that and then um the kid goes

02:38 um black people my mom said black people

02:41 are bad

02:42 like that and then lexi goes well your

02:45 mom’s liar

02:49 shout out to lexi man because she’s a

02:52 real one you know what i’m saying now

02:53 mind you

02:54 lexie’s is an adult you know what i’m

02:56 saying um

02:57 and you know she’s white you know i mean

02:59 so she

03:01 she kind of spoke up for our kids you

03:03 know what i mean who she knows and loves

03:04 and is always around

03:06 and um you know she just she was just

03:09 kind of like

03:10 saying you know like your mom’s wrong

03:11 your mom’s a liar your mom’s lied to you

03:13 and you know that’s not nice you know

03:15 what i mean so she’s kind of like trying

03:16 to make sure the kids are just playing

03:18 nice

03:18 and she doesn’t know if our kids heard

03:21 anything

03:22 so um lexi is getting super emotional

03:25 and that’s when she gave us a call

03:28 i wanted to share with you um not only

03:32 lexi’s perspective but we had to kind of

03:34 debrief with the kids

03:36 so uh we

03:39 we had a conversation with the children

03:41 and we wanted to ask them some questions

03:43 about the experience today

03:45 and i was hoping that the

03:48 conversation would be very um

03:51 informative you know what i mean and

03:53 that they would have a lot to say i

03:54 wasn’t sure

03:55 i didn’t want to film it because i felt

03:57 like the camera would be distracting to

03:59 the conversation but i did

04:01 uh catch the audio so um

04:04 i’m going to let you listen to this and

04:08 you’ll see the kids faces over like

04:09 who’s talking at the time

04:12 but i just want you to listen to uh this

04:14 conversation because

04:16 um you get to hear like my children’s

04:19 first racial experience

04:21 you know um

04:24 yeah and they said and they said white

04:28 people and black people aren’t

04:30 enemies you heard them say that

04:34 yes

04:36 [Music]

04:37 what else did they say

04:40 so where did how did how did that make

04:42 you guys feel um

04:44 [Music]

04:46 i was just he wasn’t talking to us when

04:48 he said that

04:49 he when he just said that i was like i

04:51 was gonna be annoyed

04:57 so so he was like i don’t think we

05:01 should trust

05:02 those black people because you remember

05:05 what my

05:06 mom said so you know how we’ve been

05:10 wrong about the

05:13 that time when light white people

05:17 and black people don’t get along and

05:19 white people

05:20 get a gun the front of the bus and black

05:23 people go

05:24 get it on the back so the big

05:27 kid thinks uh

05:30 it’s still like that he seems like

05:34 black people and white people are

05:36 enemies so that’s what he said

05:40 so how did it make you guys feel i

05:42 didn’t really care

05:43 i didn’t care well are you saying you

05:45 didn’t care because you don’t want to

05:46 feel like you’re your feelings with her

05:47 or did you really want to be friends

05:49 with them

05:50 and then you were upset because why are

05:53 you kicking me get up

05:56 it’s okay it’s okay if it hurts your

05:58 feelings it’s okay to be sad

05:59 i just wanna we just wanna know how it

06:01 makes you feel you don’t have to hide if

06:03 it made you feel bad

06:04 okay

06:11 yeah you don’t have to pretend to be

06:12 strong if you’re not strong right now

06:16 how does it make you feel right

06:24 you want to leave where like somewhere

06:27 where those kids are not going to go

06:29 like new york

06:38 well people are like that in new york

06:40 too buddy

06:43 i just never wanna every time when i see

06:47 them

06:47 i’m going to leave to somewhere else you

06:50 don’t have to leave because they should

06:52 leave buddy

06:52 there’s not this they have something

06:54 wrong with them in their heart but you

06:56 know what’s crazy

06:57 is that their parents told them that so

07:00 the parents are the ones that told them

07:02 that

07:03 i know well well all the kids were never

07:06 thinking about that

07:07 only one of the kids told him he

07:10 one of the kids told these other kids so

07:13 he believed it

07:14 so the other kids were listening to that

07:16 one kid yeah

07:18 so do you see how important leadership

07:20 is

07:22 in a person and what do you think the

07:24 right thing to do as a leader would

07:26 happen

07:27 i do not know

07:30 [Music]

07:37 yeah it’s okay to correct people too and

07:40 tell them that they’re not that they’re

07:42 wrong about you

07:44 yeah but i was trying to but i just was

07:46 too

07:47 angry yeah that’s good

07:50 are you me too i’m too angry

07:54 so when that kid said that

07:58 that like i was trying to say that

08:02 like hey we have white friends you know

08:06 yeah tell them that

08:09 you even have a white nanny who loves

08:11 you so so

08:12 much and you guys love her

08:17 it’s okay to feel like you guys feel you

08:19 know what i mean like it’s okay to feel

08:21 that way that’s

08:21 really sad i’m sorry that happened to

08:23 you today um but some people are just

08:25 like that

08:26 but it’s good remember we told you guys

08:28 a long time ago like some people

08:30 look at the skin that you have and they

08:32 see

08:34 they they don’t treat you like everyone

08:36 else remember we told you that a long

08:37 time ago

08:38 yeah in the garage

08:42 and we told you guys that was gonna

08:44 happen sometimes

08:46 yeah but i don’t like it i don’t like it

08:49 happening either it’s happened to me it

08:50 happened to mommy our whole lives has

08:52 happened what

08:53 what is that true who who did that to

08:56 you guys

08:57 we don’t know their names because we

08:58 don’t care to know them

09:01 if they don’t like us then it really

09:02 doesn’t they’re the ones that are

09:04 missing out

09:08 [Music]

09:12 let’s read that book because because

09:16 can i have it you know like right now

09:22 sometimes it just happens that way we

09:24 don’t really know like

09:26 there are different genes that we all

09:28 carry and they look different on each of

09:30 us

09:30 so sometimes we come out looking

09:32 different like um

09:34 i feel like my older brother anthony is

09:37 darker than me

09:39 to see or herself slowly felt beautiful

09:53 [Music]

09:59 yes

10:02 um

10:06 i don’t want to hear

10:10 ever you know about how

10:13 you shouldn’t talk to your kids about

10:15 race and

10:17 black people shouldn’t tell their

10:18 children about what happened in the past

10:20 or whatever

10:22 um i feel way more affirmed

10:25 that we had the conversation with theo

10:28 in uriah last year

10:29 about their black skin i feel better

10:33 that we talked to them about that

10:34 because we were able to

10:36 call it to their recollection when we

10:39 were having this discussion today

10:42 and even the first discussion we have

10:44 about we had about race

10:45 when they were sitting in our bed asking

10:47 why am i black

10:49 anaya is still brown okay so

10:52 i’m but you are brown you

10:55 are brown yes and i’m you are

11:03 this stuff is never going anywhere

11:07 i’m hopeful that it it it will but

11:10 i can’t bank on it

11:14 you know for me um

11:18 it’s kind of sad that

11:22 um people

11:27 like always have their own thoughts

11:31 like it’s black history month and

11:32 somehow this little boy

11:35 got the understanding that black people

11:39 were the problem you know what i’m

11:41 saying

11:42 and that is crazy to me um

11:48 yeah it hurts my heart man it makes me

11:50 sad and tired

11:51 but also very affirmed about the work we

11:54 need to be doing

11:56 i’m glad that my children could have a

11:59 safe space to

12:01 express themselves and talk about how

12:02 sad they were and how they wanted to be

12:04 the kids friends but

12:06 there was just this thing you know in

12:08 the way and we try to encourage them and

12:11 tell them not to

12:13 uh fight fire with fire don’t let

12:14 yourself get picked on but at the same

12:16 time like don’t

12:18 um like understand that people are some

12:22 some people are just not smart like they

12:23 don’t have the intellect

12:25 to like you know deal with other people

12:29 like that and it’s just kind of sad and

12:30 unfortunate

12:32 um so

12:35 yeah if you are a black parent

12:38 please have the conversation about race

12:40 with your children

12:41 it is super important um

12:44 we don’t want our children to be

12:46 blindsided when they step outside

12:49 i’m very thankful and grateful for my

12:52 wife

12:53 for even being a part of these

12:55 conversations and being able to

12:57 kind of lead some of them and if you are

13:00 a white parent

13:01 and you’re kind of like

13:04 don’t know what to do and you’re trying

13:06 to find a way to be offended you know

13:08 what i’m saying like

13:09 check yourself straight up

13:12 like check yourself because

13:16 we got to do this either way you ain’t

13:18 got to do it

13:19 you know what i’m saying we got to do

13:20 this either way but if you’re called to

13:22 and you want to make a difference and a

13:24 change have the conversation about race

13:25 with your children

13:27 mind you when this kid said black kids

13:29 are black people are bad

13:31 he was talking to a group of other

13:33 children so he was

13:34 teaching them that is the cycle that

13:36 we’re dealing with we’re dealing with

13:37 generational crap

13:39 and so if you if you refuse to have the

13:40 conversation and think my kid doesn’t

13:42 have a racist bone in his body and i’m i

13:44 don’t have a racist bone in my body like

13:46 you are part of the problem you’re not

13:48 you’re not anti

13:50 you know what i’m saying so i’m gonna

13:52 continue

13:54 you know what i’m saying black history

13:56 month or not like i’m gonna continue

13:58 to stay black and keep doing exactly

14:00 what we’re doing right now um

14:03 being always black telling people black

14:06 is beautiful telling our

14:08 children this making sure they

14:09 understand it making sure that their

14:11 children don’t deal with it

14:12 like it’s a long road i’d appreciate not

14:15 doing it alone

14:16 but whether you want help or not this is

14:18 what we are

14:20 so i mean take it how you want so this

14:23 was my initial reaction

14:24 uh there’s a couple things i want to say

14:27 i’m just really proud

14:29 of my children for even having this a

14:32 desire to recall

14:34 something that made them feel good about

14:36 their skin

14:37 um so theo just saying like oh remember

14:41 that book and then

14:42 your eyes like yeah survey like let’s

14:43 read that book because

14:45 it made them feel good and so if you’re

14:46 an artist

14:49 author or anything a photographer

14:52 videographer

14:53 emcee whatever you are keep doing what

14:56 you’re doing because it’s so

14:57 valuable for our children to be able to

15:00 have that in their recollection

15:02 um and and build upon that and know that

15:04 they can have even when they feel

15:06 low their substance somewhere that can

15:08 make them feel better

15:10 so i’m just encouraged by that um thank

15:12 you guys so much for watching protect

15:13 your life keeping that we’re popping

15:15 if you’re fortunate enough to be doing

15:16 life with someone else make sure you

15:17 watch this video with them and if

15:19 they’re not around

15:20 share with them see y’all next time

15:24 peace

