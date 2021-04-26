Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Comforting Our Sons After Racial Experience [Video]

Comforting Our Sons After Racial Experience [Video]

I hate that I even have to talk about this, and I almost didn't make this video you'll find out why soon.

by Leave a Comment

 

By Beleaf In Fatherhood

.

.

I HATE THAT I EVEN HAVE TO TALK ABOUT THIS, AND I ALMOST DIDN’T MAKE THIS VIDEO YOU’LL FIND OUT WHY SOON. BUT HOW ARE CHILDREN FEEL MATTERS! BEING BLACK IN AMERICA. In order for us to see true healing we have to keep having these conversations not only with each other in an intimate way but also abroad to our supporters. This is in no way meaning to Seek attention I just know we aren’t the only ones dealing with this so here you go. My children’s first racial experience.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
this morning um my wife and i were
00:02
preparing to go into a therapy session
00:04
and then we get a call from our nanny
00:07
now our nanny is out with
00:09
both of our children or all four of our
00:11
children
00:12
and um she’s like crying and so my wife
00:15
and i are like panicking like what the
00:16
heck is going on
00:18
um never heard this woman cry before
00:21
never been alarmed like this or whatever
00:23
but uh
00:25
we’re like lexi what is happening you
00:27
know what i’m saying
00:28
and so one thing we should mention is
00:32
that
00:32
you know our nanny’s been with us for i
00:35
think around seven eight months
00:37
um she is white um and she’s
00:40
you know very very good at her job she
00:43
loves on the kids
00:44
like crazy um and
00:48
we found her through our church um
00:50
amazing
00:51
amazing person and we’re pretty blessed
00:54
to have her
00:56
but i bring that up because you know she
00:59
was crying and she was like
01:01
i’m on my way home but uh some kids at
01:04
the park were really mean
01:05
to to the kids you know to our kids
01:09
and so um i’m like
01:13
putting on my shoes ready to head out to
01:15
the park you know what i’m saying
01:16
um and handle business because i don’t
01:19
really take anything you know i’m saying
01:20
i’m like okay if she’s at the park i
01:22
gotta get to the park so i can see
01:23
what’s happening
01:24
and he that was like chill she’s on her
01:25
way home and basically
01:28
um you know she was very distraught
01:29
explaining you know that some kids at
01:31
the park are really mean
01:33
and that’s normal for us like we know
01:34
mean kids all the time
01:36
i don’t know what would be happening
01:37
with these kids but um
01:41
when she got home we had to kind of
01:44
debrief with the children
01:46
um but before we did that we wanted to
01:49
get the full story from lexi so
01:50
lexi told us uh
01:54
she said we were at the park we’re
01:55
hanging out and these kids are there
01:58
and when we show up these kids
02:01
said bad guys bad guys and lexi’s kind
02:04
of like
02:05
you know she didn’t like you know take
02:07
offense but she was just kind of like
02:09
that’s weird you know what i mean and
02:10
then she heard like one of the taller
02:12
kids say
02:13
who had to be around i guess she said
02:15
she was like six
02:16
uh closer to uriah’s age like six or
02:19
seven
02:20
and um she heard him go uh
02:24
black black people are bad we got to
02:26
stay away from the black people
02:27
to these other group of children you
02:29
know and so
02:31
lexi walked over and said uh what did
02:33
you say
02:34
like that and then um the kid goes
02:38
um black people my mom said black people
02:41
are bad
02:42
like that and then lexi goes well your
02:45
mom’s liar
02:49
shout out to lexi man because she’s a
02:52
real one you know what i’m saying now
02:53
mind you
02:54
lexie’s is an adult you know what i’m
02:56
saying um
02:57
and you know she’s white you know i mean
02:59
so she
03:01
she kind of spoke up for our kids you
03:03
know what i mean who she knows and loves
03:04
and is always around
03:06
and um you know she just she was just
03:09
kind of like
03:10
saying you know like your mom’s wrong
03:11
your mom’s a liar your mom’s lied to you
03:13
and you know that’s not nice you know
03:15
what i mean so she’s kind of like trying
03:16
to make sure the kids are just playing
03:18
nice
03:18
and she doesn’t know if our kids heard
03:21
anything
03:22
so um lexi is getting super emotional
03:25
and that’s when she gave us a call
03:28
i wanted to share with you um not only
03:32
lexi’s perspective but we had to kind of
03:34
debrief with the kids
03:36
so uh we
03:39
we had a conversation with the children
03:41
and we wanted to ask them some questions
03:43
about the experience today
03:45
and i was hoping that the
03:48
conversation would be very um
03:51
informative you know what i mean and
03:53
that they would have a lot to say i
03:54
wasn’t sure
03:55
i didn’t want to film it because i felt
03:57
like the camera would be distracting to
03:59
the conversation but i did
04:01
uh catch the audio so um
04:04
i’m going to let you listen to this and
04:08
you’ll see the kids faces over like
04:09
who’s talking at the time
04:12
but i just want you to listen to uh this
04:14
conversation because
04:16
um you get to hear like my children’s
04:19
first racial experience
04:21
you know um
04:24
yeah and they said and they said white
04:28
people and black people aren’t
04:30
enemies you heard them say that
04:34
yes
04:36
[Music]
04:37
what else did they say
04:40
so where did how did how did that make
04:42
you guys feel um
04:44
[Music]
04:46
i was just he wasn’t talking to us when
04:48
he said that
04:49
he when he just said that i was like i
04:51
was gonna be annoyed
04:57
so so he was like i don’t think we
05:01
should trust
05:02
those black people because you remember
05:05
what my
05:06
mom said so you know how we’ve been
05:10
wrong about the
05:13
that time when light white people
05:17
and black people don’t get along and
05:19
white people
05:20
get a gun the front of the bus and black
05:23
people go
05:24
get it on the back so the big
05:27
kid thinks uh
05:30
it’s still like that he seems like
05:34
black people and white people are
05:36
enemies so that’s what he said
05:40
so how did it make you guys feel i
05:42
didn’t really care
05:43
i didn’t care well are you saying you
05:45
didn’t care because you don’t want to
05:46
feel like you’re your feelings with her
05:47
or did you really want to be friends
05:49
with them
05:50
and then you were upset because why are
05:53
you kicking me get up
05:56
it’s okay it’s okay if it hurts your
05:58
feelings it’s okay to be sad
05:59
i just wanna we just wanna know how it
06:01
makes you feel you don’t have to hide if
06:03
it made you feel bad
06:04
okay
06:11
yeah you don’t have to pretend to be
06:12
strong if you’re not strong right now
06:16
how does it make you feel right
06:24
you want to leave where like somewhere
06:27
where those kids are not going to go
06:29
like new york
06:38
well people are like that in new york
06:40
too buddy
06:43
i just never wanna every time when i see
06:47
them
06:47
i’m going to leave to somewhere else you
06:50
don’t have to leave because they should
06:52
leave buddy
06:52
there’s not this they have something
06:54
wrong with them in their heart but you
06:56
know what’s crazy
06:57
is that their parents told them that so
07:00
the parents are the ones that told them
07:02
that
07:03
i know well well all the kids were never
07:06
thinking about that
07:07
only one of the kids told him he
07:10
one of the kids told these other kids so
07:13
he believed it
07:14
so the other kids were listening to that
07:16
one kid yeah
07:18
so do you see how important leadership
07:20
is
07:22
in a person and what do you think the
07:24
right thing to do as a leader would
07:26
happen
07:27
i do not know
07:30
[Music]
07:37
yeah it’s okay to correct people too and
07:40
tell them that they’re not that they’re
07:42
wrong about you
07:44
yeah but i was trying to but i just was
07:46
too
07:47
angry yeah that’s good
07:50
are you me too i’m too angry
07:54
so when that kid said that
07:58
that like i was trying to say that
08:02
like hey we have white friends you know
08:06
yeah tell them that
08:09
you even have a white nanny who loves
08:11
you so so
08:12
much and you guys love her
08:17
it’s okay to feel like you guys feel you
08:19
know what i mean like it’s okay to feel
08:21
that way that’s
08:21
really sad i’m sorry that happened to
08:23
you today um but some people are just
08:25
like that
08:26
but it’s good remember we told you guys
08:28
a long time ago like some people
08:30
look at the skin that you have and they
08:32
see
08:34
they they don’t treat you like everyone
08:36
else remember we told you that a long
08:37
time ago
08:38
yeah in the garage
08:42
and we told you guys that was gonna
08:44
happen sometimes
08:46
yeah but i don’t like it i don’t like it
08:49
happening either it’s happened to me it
08:50
happened to mommy our whole lives has
08:52
happened what
08:53
what is that true who who did that to
08:56
you guys
08:57
we don’t know their names because we
08:58
don’t care to know them
09:01
if they don’t like us then it really
09:02
doesn’t they’re the ones that are
09:04
missing out
09:08
[Music]
09:12
let’s read that book because because
09:16
can i have it you know like right now
09:22
sometimes it just happens that way we
09:24
don’t really know like
09:26
there are different genes that we all
09:28
carry and they look different on each of
09:30
us
09:30
so sometimes we come out looking
09:32
different like um
09:34
i feel like my older brother anthony is
09:37
darker than me
09:39
to see or herself slowly felt beautiful
09:53
[Music]
09:59
yes
10:02
um
10:06
i don’t want to hear
10:10
ever you know about how
10:13
you shouldn’t talk to your kids about
10:15
race and
10:17
black people shouldn’t tell their
10:18
children about what happened in the past
10:20
or whatever
10:22
um i feel way more affirmed
10:25
that we had the conversation with theo
10:28
in uriah last year
10:29
about their black skin i feel better
10:33
that we talked to them about that
10:34
because we were able to
10:36
call it to their recollection when we
10:39
were having this discussion today
10:42
and even the first discussion we have
10:44
about we had about race
10:45
when they were sitting in our bed asking
10:47
why am i black
10:49
anaya is still brown okay so
10:52
i’m but you are brown you
10:55
are brown yes and i’m you are
11:03
this stuff is never going anywhere
11:07
i’m hopeful that it it it will but
11:10
i can’t bank on it
11:14
you know for me um
11:18
it’s kind of sad that
11:22
um people
11:27
like always have their own thoughts
11:31
like it’s black history month and
11:32
somehow this little boy
11:35
got the understanding that black people
11:39
were the problem you know what i’m
11:41
saying
11:42
and that is crazy to me um
11:48
yeah it hurts my heart man it makes me
11:50
sad and tired
11:51
but also very affirmed about the work we
11:54
need to be doing
11:56
i’m glad that my children could have a
11:59
safe space to
12:01
express themselves and talk about how
12:02
sad they were and how they wanted to be
12:04
the kids friends but
12:06
there was just this thing you know in
12:08
the way and we try to encourage them and
12:11
tell them not to
12:13
uh fight fire with fire don’t let
12:14
yourself get picked on but at the same
12:16
time like don’t
12:18
um like understand that people are some
12:22
some people are just not smart like they
12:23
don’t have the intellect
12:25
to like you know deal with other people
12:29
like that and it’s just kind of sad and
12:30
unfortunate
12:32
um so
12:35
yeah if you are a black parent
12:38
please have the conversation about race
12:40
with your children
12:41
it is super important um
12:44
we don’t want our children to be
12:46
blindsided when they step outside
12:49
i’m very thankful and grateful for my
12:52
wife
12:53
for even being a part of these
12:55
conversations and being able to
12:57
kind of lead some of them and if you are
13:00
a white parent
13:01
and you’re kind of like
13:04
don’t know what to do and you’re trying
13:06
to find a way to be offended you know
13:08
what i’m saying like
13:09
check yourself straight up
13:12
like check yourself because
13:16
we got to do this either way you ain’t
13:18
got to do it
13:19
you know what i’m saying we got to do
13:20
this either way but if you’re called to
13:22
and you want to make a difference and a
13:24
change have the conversation about race
13:25
with your children
13:27
mind you when this kid said black kids
13:29
are black people are bad
13:31
he was talking to a group of other
13:33
children so he was
13:34
teaching them that is the cycle that
13:36
we’re dealing with we’re dealing with
13:37
generational crap
13:39
and so if you if you refuse to have the
13:40
conversation and think my kid doesn’t
13:42
have a racist bone in his body and i’m i
13:44
don’t have a racist bone in my body like
13:46
you are part of the problem you’re not
13:48
you’re not anti
13:50
you know what i’m saying so i’m gonna
13:52
continue
13:54
you know what i’m saying black history
13:56
month or not like i’m gonna continue
13:58
to stay black and keep doing exactly
14:00
what we’re doing right now um
14:03
being always black telling people black
14:06
is beautiful telling our
14:08
children this making sure they
14:09
understand it making sure that their
14:11
children don’t deal with it
14:12
like it’s a long road i’d appreciate not
14:15
doing it alone
14:16
but whether you want help or not this is
14:18
what we are
14:20
so i mean take it how you want so this
14:23
was my initial reaction
14:24
uh there’s a couple things i want to say
14:27
i’m just really proud
14:29
of my children for even having this a
14:32
desire to recall
14:34
something that made them feel good about
14:36
their skin
14:37
um so theo just saying like oh remember
14:41
that book and then
14:42
your eyes like yeah survey like let’s
14:43
read that book because
14:45
it made them feel good and so if you’re
14:46
an artist
14:49
author or anything a photographer
14:52
videographer
14:53
emcee whatever you are keep doing what
14:56
you’re doing because it’s so
14:57
valuable for our children to be able to
15:00
have that in their recollection
15:02
um and and build upon that and know that
15:04
they can have even when they feel
15:06
low their substance somewhere that can
15:08
make them feel better
15:10
so i’m just encouraged by that um thank
15:12
you guys so much for watching protect
15:13
your life keeping that we’re popping
15:15
if you’re fortunate enough to be doing
15:16
life with someone else make sure you
15:17
watch this video with them and if
15:19
they’re not around
15:20
share with them see y’all next time
15:24
peace

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

 

