To Say or Not to Say: Communication that Creates Closeness – Tony Fonderson

Are there topics of conversation that you find challenging to bring up?

Do you put off having these conversations, or not have them at all?

What do you find scariest to talk about? Money? Sex? Desires? How you are treated?

Many people don’t have the tools to make these conversations go well. But that doesn’t mean the tools don’t exist!

On today’s Man Alive podcast I was joined by author and coach Tony Fonderson. We talked about how to communicate in a way that creates a connection rather than breaks it. We give you tools to turn struggles, disappointments, and frustrations into connection!

We discussed:

• How to create the safety to say what you want and ask for what you need

• Where the courage to speak about challenging subjects comes from

• How to take things your partner says less personally

• Reorienting around beliefs and perspectives that create a lot of pain for couples

• Powerful ways to notice when you’re squashing intimacy and start creating it

•

Both of these are powerful conversations about how to share your truth in a way that creates more connection and passion!

Photo by Shana James.

This post previously published on Shana James and is republished with the permission of the author.