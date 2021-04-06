Company Taglines Updated To Reflect Reality

1. Coca Cola

Tagline: “Open Happiness”

Updated Tagline: “Open Yourself To Diabetes By Age 43”

2. Mastercard

Tagline: “There are some things money can’t buy. For everything else, there’s MasterCard”

Updated Tagline: “Money can’t buy most things that are worthwhile in life. To buy things you don’t need and put yourself in an endless cycle of debt, there’s MasterCard”

3. McDonald’s

Tagline: “I’m Lovin’ It”

Updated Tagline: “I’m Gonna Be Sh*ting Myself Later”

4. Subway

Tagline: “Eat Fresh”

Updated Tagline: “Eat Here When You Can’t Find A Chipotle”

5. De Beers

Tagline: “Diamonds are forever”

Updated Tagline: “Diamonds are until the divorce”

6. Hallmark

Tagline: “When you care enough to send the very best”

Updated Tagline: “When you’re desperate and can’t think of anything to write yourself”

7. Toyota

Tagline: “Let’s go places”

Updated Tagline: “Let’s go places — hopefully, you’re not in a hurry”

8. Avis

Tagline: “We try harder”

Updated Tagline: “We try harder, to upsell you a rental you didn’t ask for”

9. Nike

Tagline: “Just Do It”

Updated Tagline: “Just Do It Overseas In A Sweat Shop, Where The Labor Is Much Cheaper”

10. Hinge

Tagline: “Designed to be deleted”

Updated Tagline: “Designed to ruin most of your Wednesday evenings and Saturday mornings on an awkward first date with a complete stranger”

—

***

—

