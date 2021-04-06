Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Company Taglines Updated To Reflect Reality

Company Taglines Updated To Reflect Reality

Money can’t buy most things that are worthwhile in life. To buy things you don’t need and put yourself in an endless cycle of debt, there’s MasterCard.

by Leave a Comment

 

1. Coca Cola

Tagline: “Open Happiness”

Updated Tagline: “Open Yourself To Diabetes By Age 43”

2. Mastercard

Tagline: “There are some things money can’t buy. For everything else, there’s MasterCard”

Updated Tagline: “Money can’t buy most things that are worthwhile in life. To buy things you don’t need and put yourself in an endless cycle of debt, there’s MasterCard”

3. McDonald’s

Tagline: “I’m Lovin’ It”

Updated Tagline: “I’m Gonna Be Sh*ting Myself Later”

4. Subway

Tagline: “Eat Fresh”

Updated Tagline: “Eat Here When You Can’t Find A Chipotle”

5. De Beers

Tagline: “Diamonds are forever”

Updated Tagline: “Diamonds are until the divorce”

6. Hallmark

Tagline: “When you care enough to send the very best”

Updated Tagline: “When you’re desperate and can’t think of anything to write yourself”

7. Toyota

Tagline: “Let’s go places”

Updated Tagline: “Let’s go places — hopefully, you’re not in a hurry”

8. Avis

Tagline: “We try harder”

Updated Tagline: “We try harder, to upsell you a rental you didn’t ask for”

9. Nike

Tagline: “Just Do It”

Updated Tagline: “Just Do It Overseas In A Sweat Shop, Where The Labor Is Much Cheaper”

10. Hinge

Tagline: “Designed to be deleted”

Updated Tagline: “Designed to ruin most of your Wednesday evenings and Saturday mornings on an awkward first date with a complete stranger”

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.

Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info?

A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: Josh Redd on Unsplash

 

About Andrew Hutchinson

Live on the west coast and enjoy coffee and sunrises :) https://andrewahutch.medium.com/

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x