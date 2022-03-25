Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Competition Is the Real Root of Relationship Problems

Competition Is the Real Root of Relationship Problems

The Man Alive Podcast with Shana James

by

Many couples attempt to solve relationship struggles by learning communication tools. These are important, but today’s guest shares about an issue underlying communication that, if not addressed, will undermine all attempts toward relationship repair.

Communication is often one of the main solutions used to solve relationship struggles. It goes without saying that most of us need practice being better listeners, including our emotions with our minds, and asking curious questions rather than blaming others. But today’s Man Alive podcast guest found something underlying communication that, if not addressed, makes your communication efforts go to waste.

Abby Medcalf, a Relationship Maven, psychologist, author, podcast host and TEDx speaker, has helped thousands of people think differently so they can create connection, ease and joy in their relationships. She has found that if the root issue of competition is not addressed in a relationship, communication tools won’t help.

In today’s episode we discussed…

  • The need to take responsibility for co-creating ALL relationship dynamics
  • How confirmation bias sabotages long term relationships
  • The fact that people hear what you mean, not what you say
  • The love bomb — how being 100% committed can turn a relationship around
  • Love based vs. fear based emotions

Abby is whip smart and has helped many couples turn their relationships around!

 

Abby Medcalf is a Relationship Maven, psychologist, author, podcast host and TEDx speaker who has helped thousands of people think differently so they can create connection, ease and joy in their relationships (especially the one with yourself)! With her unique background in both business and counseling, she brings a fresh, effective perspective to life’s struggles using humor and her direct, no-nonsense style.

With over 30 years of experience, Abby is a recognized authority and sought-after speaker at organizations such as Google, Apple, AT&T, Kaiser, PG&E, American Airlines, and Chevron. She’s been a featured expert on CBS and ABC news, and has been a contributor to Huff Post, Women’s Health, and Bustle.

She’s the author of the #1 Amazon best-selling book, Be Happily Married, Even if Your Partner Won’t Do a Thing, and the host of the top-rated “Relationships Made Easy” Podcast. Her new book and program, Negative Thinking Sucks, and Not in a Good Way will be out soon!

Connect with Abby Medcalf

https://abbymedcalf.com/

Previously published on shanajamescoaching.com

 

About Shana James

For 15 years, Shana James has coached nearly a thousand men — leaders, CEOs, authors, speakers and men with big visions. These men step into more powerful leadership, start and grow businesses, create more effective teams, increase their impact, get promoted, find love, rekindle spark, create a legacy, and become more personally inspired and fulfilled. With a Masters in psychology, DISC certification, 15 years facilitating workshops, starting multiple businesses and helping hundreds of entrepreneurs start their own, as well as mindfulness and meditation training, Shana’s range of skills supports men to thrive in all areas of their lives. Find out more at www.shanajamescoaching.com

