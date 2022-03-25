Competition Is the Real Root of Relationship Problems

Many couples attempt to solve relationship struggles by learning communication tools. These are important, but today’s guest shares about an issue underlying communication that, if not addressed, will undermine all attempts toward relationship repair.

Communication is often one of the main solutions used to solve relationship struggles. It goes without saying that most of us need practice being better listeners, including our emotions with our minds, and asking curious questions rather than blaming others. But today’s Man Alive podcast guest found something underlying communication that, if not addressed, makes your communication efforts go to waste.

Abby Medcalf, a Relationship Maven, psychologist, author, podcast host and TEDx speaker, has helped thousands of people think differently so they can create connection, ease and joy in their relationships. She has found that if the root issue of competition is not addressed in a relationship, communication tools won’t help.

In today’s episode we discussed…

The need to take responsibility for co-creating ALL relationship dynamics

How confirmation bias sabotages long term relationships

long term relationships The fact that people hear what you mean , not what you say

, not what you say The love bomb — how being 100% committed can turn a relationship around

— how being 100% committed can turn a relationship around Love based vs. fear based emotions

Abby is whip smart and has helped many couples turn their relationships around!

—

Abby Medcalf is a Relationship Maven, psychologist, author, podcast host and TEDx speaker who has helped thousands of people think differently so they can create connection, ease and joy in their relationships (especially the one with yourself)! With her unique background in both business and counseling, she brings a fresh, effective perspective to life’s struggles using humor and her direct, no-nonsense style.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

With over 30 years of experience, Abby is a recognized authority and sought-after speaker at organizations such as Google, Apple, AT&T, Kaiser, PG&E, American Airlines, and Chevron. She’s been a featured expert on CBS and ABC news, and has been a contributor to Huff Post, Women’s Health, and Bustle.

She’s the author of the #1 Amazon best-selling book, Be Happily Married, Even if Your Partner Won’t Do a Thing, and the host of the top-rated “Relationships Made Easy” Podcast. Her new book and program, Negative Thinking Sucks, and Not in a Good Way will be out soon!

Connect with Abby Medcalf



https://abbymedcalf.com/

—

Previously published on shanajamescoaching.com