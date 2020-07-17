Movies, shows and novels depict a kind of love which is really improbable or hard to find in reality, but somehow they make us believe that the concept of “THE ONE” really does exist.

These shows and movies really set some of us into a path of looking for the one. Definition of the one for all of us is different, but one thing that must stand out is the Emotional Connection. Insecurity and jealousy have been some of the most common reasons for ending a relationship.

So lets take a look here, why does a person get insecure, a person gets insecure when he or she thinks that their significant other might get someone they might be happier with & then the self doubting starts. But as we’ve all come to realize that THE ONE connection, that one emotional connection is very rare to find, so if it is that rare to find why do we all get insecure and what do we all get insecure about, when we think that we’ve found everything we’ve been looking for? The physical or sexual connection nowadays often gets misinterpreted for the emotional one. We certainly can get insecure about the physical or sexual connection because it is much easier to replace, we can find a better looking partner and we can have a partner who’s better in bed and can get insecure of our partner finding a better one. So if we really are with someone, we have that emotional connection with, it’s difficult for us to replace that person or difficult for that person to replace us which makes little room for insecurity and jealousy.

So do we really go for the emotional connection and understanding, is that connection a fit for us in our definition of the one?

The one includes certain traits that we look for in a partner, they might or might not be vague. We all want certain qualities in a person. When we meet someone or talk to someone for the first time who seems like a potential lover, we start checking off on the likes, dislikes, thoughts, hobbies, qualities and perspectives of that specific person. We might hit off with the person on the basis of the matching traits and start to overlook a much important thing that is the emotional connection. We get carried away with the thought of finding “THE ONE”, and end up getting hurt at the end because we didn’t really see the bigger picture and just kept on having the small talks on the matching topics and didn’t connect on a deeper level.

Physicality, sexual connection and clicking small talks, all sound very tempting and all of us find ourselves inclined in those directions because we want to rush into finding somebody, we just want to quickly be over the feeling of being alone, not being loved or not having someone. At some point or the other in our lives, we all feel scared to be lonely and catch feelings for the first good thing we find in someone.

But sometimes even “the connection” fails or we just skip over the people in the quest to find the one. That’s where the destiny comes into play, it’s never “just go with the flow” or making extra efforts and pushing everything. Destiny is going to make us bump into certain individuals, it’ll even bring certain individuals back into our lives, but then it is upon us to make the right decision.

We aren’t just gonna meet a french girl in a train or find everything in our brother’s best friend or going to just bump into someone in a carnival or going to have a fight over the same pair of gloves. Unlike the movies, it takes time and to find a guy in a tuxedo on a rainy night or to meet a girl under a yellow umbrella during the same night and all of us are worth every moment of that time.

