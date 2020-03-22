Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Congruence Is Ultimately What We Crave

Congruence Is Ultimately What We Crave

Take the time to slow down and get in sync with your partner.

by Leave a Comment

I have been thinking about this for a while now and the best way I have found to describe it is that I think there is a spot in everything that is true.

Once we have touched or experienced the spot, it stays with us and we crave going back to it, and feel empty when we are not experiencing it.

One of the ways I have experienced this is in my relationship with my wife.

Just the other day, we were having an argument over something. I could feel that the thing we were arguing about wasn’t the thing, and that there was something underneath that we weren’t able to touch. For me, it was like an itch that I wasn’t able to scratch.

For once, I had the power to stop the argument and say what I was feeling.

We both slowed down. We both acknowledged that we were off the spot.

We kept slowing down and kept naming everywhere it felt like we were not fully congruent.

And then she said something like, “i can feel that it is true and I still want to completely disagree with you”; and in that moment we could both feel the clic.

The feeling of congruence in the connection between us.

We were finally both on the spot.

It had the quality of smoothness, relief and an openness in the connection between us.

It wasn’t that we had resolved the issue, but there was undeniable truth between us and it felt amazing!

One of the qualities of the Spot of Congruence is that If we experience it unconsciously, we wont know how to get back there consciously.

So, we either try and forget about it or think it is coincidence when we occasionally experience it.

If we experience it consciously, then we will feel mad and frustrated until we touch that spot in everything around us.

And I mean everything – relationships, friendships, work, passion, purpose, life….everything!

Any place we don’t experience it, it will feel like something is missing.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

I like to call this spot, congruence. It is the spot when my mind and body are in total sync, or when I am in sync with the nature or the person/thing I am in connection with.

I want to have that feeling in every area of my life, all the time. I want to live there. It is because when I am in congruence with myself and with my life, everything feels effortless and in flow.

Have you ever felt like that? If so, I would love to hear about it.

Also, this is something we can learn. It takes practice, but it is definitely something we can all learn!

This post was previously published on Nibana and is republished here with permission from the author.

◊♦◊

Talk to you soon.

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.


Photo credit: iStock

About Kapil Gupta

After a 15+ year successful corporate career & a failed marriage, Kapil went through major personal transformation.

Founder of www.nibana.life, Kapil has since taught 1000+ people & coached more than 100 people.

He helps successful people find emotional nourishment and thriving relationships. He is an expert in Emotional Communication.

Kapil also organizes talks, workshops, men's groups and online forums for men to connect and discuss their challenges and successes in an open and safe space.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.