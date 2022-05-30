Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Contemporary Learning and Teaching From Home

Contemporary Learning and Teaching From Home

Quality learning and teaching extends beyond the school gates. Learning from home provides opportunities for rich and authentic engagement with content through contextual application.

by Leave a Comment

 

Activating learning modes through contemporary strategies encourages learners to interact with content and develop meaningful links with the real world.

It is our responsibility as educators to provide these opportunities for all learners as they engage with content while learning from home.

Resources for learning from home

Learning modes

Engaging learning modes while learning from home.

 

Teaching strategies

Activating quality learning and teaching from home.

 

Designing accessible resources

Ensuring content can be retrieved, understood and applied by all learners.

 

An evidence-based approach

Literature reviews and evidence-based research to support learning from home.

 

Co-teaching

Supporting collaborative approaches through learning from home.

This post was previously published on NSW Department of Education with a Creative Commons License.

***

