Conversations to Spark Connection and Chemistry

How many dull, awkward, or uninspired conversations have you had?

Likely you’ve had at least some.

Do you feel at the mercy of them or can you turn them into passionate, inspiring connections?

People often put up with less interesting conversations on dates, or with romantic partners, because they are afraid to offend or hurt feelings.

If you change the subject and a woman gets irritated that may kill your chance for affection or sex, right?

But what if keeping a conversation (and a relationship) alive and hot depends on you taking some risks, speaking up when it feels flat or boring, calling attention to the elephants in the room?

Today’s podcast is a solo episode where you’ll discover how to stop suffering disconnected conversations and instead create spark, excitement, and intimacy! The tools I give you work on everything from first dates to decades into a relationship. In this episode you’ll hear about:

• The four levels of conversation that help you shift from awkward or boring to playful, hot and interesting

• The foundation of creating intimacy and connection with your words

• The interplay between words and the invisible ways you influence others

• How to stop putting up with someone going on and on about themselves with no space for you

• The secret sauce to ignite a spark (It’s at the end of the episode)

Many men have had great success with these tools. Let me know how it goes when you try them. Simply respond to this email to tell me!

Photo courtesy Shana James.

Previously published on shanajamescoaching.com