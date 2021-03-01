Get Daily Email
The Good Men Project

Cookin' with Crackers

Cookin’ with Crackers

The Antiracist White Chick: Episode 7

by

Who’s hungry for a yummy slice of Racist Pie?  Come join me on “Cookin’ with Crackers” as I make my great great great Grandmamma’s 400-year-old recipe!  The ingredients can be a bit temperamental and hard to work with as they are based in hundreds of years of discrimination and intolerance, but that’s the beauty of Southern tradition!

Let’s get Cookin’!  You might be shocked to see how it turns out.

***

Check out more of Nicola Graham’s YouTube videos here!

 

***

About Nicola Graham

Nicola Graham is an actress, comedian, host, writer, and content creator based in Los Angeles. She has acted in numerous film, television, and new media projects and has hosted multiple internet shows and podcasts. Known for comedy and her sketch projects and characters, Nicola’s passions and creative desires changed dramatically upon the death of George Floyd. Finding new social justice awareness and facing her own racist inactions caused her to reflect on the type of work she wanted to create in the world. She began the series “The Antiracist White Chick” to tell her personal journey of her learnings on how to be an antiracist.
Nicola is currently writing a comedy pilot to demystify racism for White folk and further open the dialogue on this important movement.

Follow Nicola on Twitter and Instagram: @Nicola_Graham

For more on Nicola and her work, visit NicolaGraham.net

