Who’s hungry for a yummy slice of Racist Pie? Come join me on “Cookin’ with Crackers” as I make my great great great Grandmamma’s 400-year-old recipe! The ingredients can be a bit temperamental and hard to work with as they are based in hundreds of years of discrimination and intolerance, but that’s the beauty of Southern tradition!

Let’s get Cookin’! You might be shocked to see how it turns out.

Check out more of Nicola Graham's YouTube videos here!

