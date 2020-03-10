Coronavirus … Worry or Hype?

Dr. Vibe asks two Black American women thought leaders about the current coronavirus situation
Dr. Vibe asks Aisha K. Staggers and Jill Jones for their takes on the following topics:
– The coronavirus situation
– Nina Turner vs. Hillary Rosen, a Biden supporter, on Cuomo Prime Time
– Super Tuesday results, Elizabeth Warren’s departure, predictions for this Tuesday
– State execution in Alabama of Nathaniel Woods
