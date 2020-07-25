Couples Therapy Can Save Your Relationship

Are you having relationship issues? If so, you may not know how you can work them out, and you may be considering therapy. Couples therapy is considered by many to be a last resort, a way to patch a sinking ship, but for many couples, it has worked. If you’re skeptical, let’s talk about it, tell you how it can save you, and when you should seek help.

Couples Therapy is for Any Problem

There are many problems in a relationship that can be fixed by therapy. Maybe you’re high performance in your career and are having a hard time balancing work and life. Perhaps you two have communication issues. Maybe there was cheating or rumbles of cheating. No matter the reason, seeking help is always important, and couples therapy can help you.

Helping to Identify Patterns that Are Problematic

Another reason why couples have a hard time is that they develop habits and problems that are hard to break. For example, if you always respond to a problem by yelling, it can make conflict resolution much more difficult. No one wants to be yelled at, after all.

There may be other patterns that develop as well. For example, you may drink every time you’re stressed, and this is destroying your relationship. You may ignore your partner when you don’t like their behavior.

These are just a couple of examples of patterns. They usually don’t develop instantly; they can take a long time to form, and when you notice them, only then can you start to break the habits. A therapist can help you identify the patterns and teach you how these patterns affect your thoughts, which feed back into your patterns.

Through cognitive behavioral therapy, a therapist can help you quite a bit. After a few couples counseling sessions, you may be able to resolve conflict in ways that are much more productive.

Couples Therapy Is A Safe Place to Say What’s On Your Mind

Quite often, couples aren’t able to resolve their issues because they are afraid of how the other person will respond. For example, if one person has a grievance, they may undermine it or keep it bottled up until they explode with rage, then the issue isn’t fixed, but rather pushed back even further.

With couples therapy, both parties are encouraged to say what’s on their mind. A therapist can help guide their words to make them as effective as possible without sounding too antagonistic, and a therapist can also be the middle person to deescalate any conflict before it gets too toxic.

Helping Fix Communication Flaws

A common reason why many people in relationships end up having problems is that they don’t know how to communicate properly. Communication breakdowns can ruin any relationship, especially one where there is miscommunication. You know what you were trying to say, but the spouse interpreted it another way, and because of that, you argue.

A therapist can teach you how to communicate in a clear manner, and teach both parties to be better listeners as well.

Remembering the Positives

Another way a couples therapist helps your relationship is by helping you to remember the positive aspects and remind the two of you of each other’s strengths. For example, when you’ve lost your love in a relationship, you may forget what attracted you to your partner in the first place. You may forget all the good times. Or, you may focus on the negative so much that you ignore the positive.

A therapist can help you by teaching you ways you can keep the positive aspects going while working on the negative as well.

Helping You End the Relationship Gracefully

For most clients, couples therapy ends successfully. However, success doesn’t mean that you and your partner’s relationship improved. Sometimes, the goal of therapy ends up being the discovery that the two of you aren’t meant to be, and that you should end the relationship.

Without therapy, you may have ended the relationship in a manner that was much more destructive, or you may have ended up staying in a miserable relationship for much longer. By learning to end the relationship amicably, it can reduce the damage done.

Other Things to Remember About Couples Therapy

We’re not done yet. Here are some other parts of couples therapy that is worth remembering.

It’s for Happy Couples Too

Many people go to couples therapy as a last resort to their destructive relationship. However, many healthy and happy couples go as well. Couples therapy can be a great way for couples to realize that there are some minor kinks they can work out if they want their relationship to be productive.

There’s also counseling for couples who are about to be married. Known as premarital counseling, this can be a good way for couples who are about to be married to learn how they can have the best marriage, resolve conflict, and be able to be the best people for each other.

A Therapist Can’t Fix Your Relationship

Many people will compare a therapist to a mechanic, but that may not be the best comparison. While they can help you repair your relationship, they’re not the fixer at the end of the day. They help the couple to change their habits and come to a healthier method of handling their relationship, but at the end of the day, a therapist can’t force the couple to do anything. The couple has to put in the effort as well.

If someone said that therapy was useless, it might be because they didn’t put in the effort.

Conclusion

Couples therapy is worth going to if you’re having any issues in your relationship. There is no shame in seeking help if you need it, especially when it’s your relationship at stake. Talk to a couple’s therapist and get started. Even if you’re skeptical about therapy, you may find that it can help you and your partner in its own little unique way.



Photo by @JASMINE WALLACE from nappy.com