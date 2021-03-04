Crash the Virtual Marketplace of Intolerance

The Internet is a wonderful invention. Of course, it revolutionized communication. With its advent, we fashioned a virtual extension of our minds that spans the globe. In this space that simultaneously does and does not exist, we have created a digital wonderland where all human knowledge and ideas can find a place. We put our thoughts into this electronic realm and allow them to evolve.

You know what else evolves, besides thoughts? Viruses.

Ideas and viruses have similar traits, as pointed out by Leonardo DiCaprio’s character Cobb in the film Inception. Like viruses, ideas can be highly contagious and resistant to easy eradication. In addition, the more minds an idea infects, it not only becomes more likely to spread, but it has more potential to morph into new, unexpected, and―sometimes―deadlier forms.

While beneficial ideas can be transmitted globally thanks to the Internet, divisive and hateful ideas have an unfortunate tendency to propagate more easily and rapidly. This is driven by our negativity bias, the survival instinct to seek out sources of potential harm.

There have been countless horrible idea-viruses throughout history, social contagions that drove people to commit heinous acts. But for the last few decades, the Internet―and now its much-maligned offspring, social media―has provided bad ideas with access to potentially billions of minds at unprecedented speed.

I’ve written about our need for more people to be militantly peaceful, and the need for more everyday heroism to deescalate today’s ideological warfare. Here’s what you can do, from a heroic mindset perspective, to help promote ideas that benefit humanity as a whole, in opposition to intolerant beliefs that benefit only a few, and seek scapegoats as an easy path to certainty.

Spread a Better Infection

Let me reiterate: just like horrible ideas, beneficial ideas can also spread and evolve. As I mentioned above, we’re wired to focus more quickly and intensely on negative stimuli. This means we need to be more persistent, diligent, and dedicated in our efforts to promote ideas that espouse tolerance and inclusion.

Beneficial ideas need more conscious intention to spread most effectively. They need more of us to act as shepherds and deliver them to other people. This may be a slower process than the proliferation of intolerance, but it is worthwhile in the long-run. As Martin Luther King, Jr. said, “the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.” Positive social change takes work and time.

Bottom line: in the marketplace of ideas, make the choice and the effort to market something better.

Don’t Fight the Competition Directly

“Waste no more time arguing about what a good man should be. Be one.” – Marcus Aurelius

It’s normal to get frustrated with those who spread intolerance and hate. The urge to argue with them is natural. The problem is, you will most likely get dragged into a futile argument. You may find yourself bogged down in minutia as you try to find logical ways to disprove their ideas or change their mind.

All of the above can easily consume a lot of your time for very little benefit. You’re probably not going to be able to directly persuade people who are mired in hateful beliefs to reconsider their ways. This is because we have a natural aversion to changing our minds. Human beings are generally uncomfortable with the prospect that we’ve been duped. This is especially true for those of us who have built connections with others through shared beliefs; we all have the urge to belong, and will fight to protect that feeling of community.

With all that said, don’t waste your time or energy on trying to “win” an argument with the intolerant. Rather, focus on your effort to spread better ideas. Your fight is an indirect one. Seeking to fill open minds with better ideas is much more effective than trying to extract bad ideas from those already indoctrinated.

Please note, I’m not saying you shouldn’t speak out against intolerant ideas. By all means, be vocal in your denunciation of hateful beliefs. Just don’t spend all your time endlessly arguing with those who spread hate, because you may find yourself neglecting your own work to champion ideas that counter hateful rhetoric. Take “brain share” away from divisive ideologies by filling willing minds with a more inclusive, egalitarian worldview. This may be an indirect intervention, but it works.

Ultimately, you should spend more time on what you stand for, rather than opposing what you stand against.

Walk the Talk

In keeping with the heroic approach to life, you can’t just sit back and watch from the sidelines. You have to go out among other people in order to be there for them, whether virtually or in the physical world. You have to engage with humanity to be of heroic service to humanity.

Use the Internet’s global reach, just like the hateful ideologues. However, don’t set up online echo chambers where you only congregate with like-minded individuals to navel-gaze. Don’t get me wrong, you should definitely network with kindred spirits who are also dedicated to universal human dignity, in order to magnify your efforts. But, at some point, you need to get on with the work of disseminating tolerant beliefs to the uninitiated.

When you’re out there, lead by example. Lead with tolerance. Actions really do speak louder than words. As mythology and real life have shown us time after time, heroes are those who act when others don’t. They are often the first to take the initial vital steps to address injustices and tackle social problems. When others have given up, heroes rekindle the light of hope.

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again and again: someone has to be the first to break the cycle of intolerance. This includes giving some benefit of the doubt to people who are intolerant. Too often, we quickly dismiss others as being lost causes. Don’t instantly assume conscious malicious intent on the part of others. The person who spews hate may simply be misguided.

Again, don’t try to directly talk someone out of an intolerant ideology. Rather, take action in keeping with the inclusive and human-centric heroic mindset. There’s always the chance that your example will move someone to reject their hateful beliefs in favor of a more tolerant worldview.

Openly display your passion for your benevolent ideas. People generally respond well to consistency and conviction. Blaze a trail of tolerance for others to follow.

