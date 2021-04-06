Get Daily Email
Craters of the Moon

Craters of the Moon

Craters of the Moon National Monument in the Snake River Plain in central Idaho.

by Leave a Comment

 

A few years ago on a return leg of a road trip to Montana—we stopped at Craters of the Moon National Monument in the Snake River Plain in central Idaho. To see it, you’d think you’d just stepped off a spaceship onto another planet. Here’s a photo of the terrain:

According to the brochures we received at the visitor’s center:

Craters of the Moon is a vast ocean of lava flows with scattered islands of cinder cones and sagebrush—a volcanic wonderland that is fun to explore. In 1969 NASA astronauts Alan Shepherd, Edgar Mitchell, Eugene Cernan, and Joe Engle explore the monument while training to visit the moon.

It made me think about life on other planets; lifeforms we refer to as “Martians” or “Aliens.” If they visited us, they’d probably feel extremely out of place. On the flip side of that coin, we’d probably feel extremely out of place on their planets too.

When was the last time you felt out of place?

***

Photo credit: Author

 

About Laurie Buchanan, PhD

A cross between Dr. Dolittle, Nanny McPhee, and a type-A Buddhist, I'm an active listener, observer of details, payer of attention, reader and writer of books, kindness enthusiast, and an unabashed optimist.

I'm a former holistic health practitioner and transformational life coach. My doctorate is in holistic health with an emphasis in energy medicine.

My published works include Note to Self: A Seven-Step Path to Gratitude and Growth; The Business of Being: Soul Purpose in and Out of the Workplace; and the forthcoming Indelible (April 2021).

