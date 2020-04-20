Creating Certainty in Uncertain Times

—

It is hard to find another time in history when millions of the planet’s population have been in quarantine or isolation. More of us are locked down in our homes than are out in public, living normal lives.

This experience is challenging for many people and in fact, there are millions of people who are struggling with their emotions, thoughts, and daily actions.

In times of uncertainty, big emotions come to the surface begging for attention and comfort. Those feelings may be old familiar ones for some people while for others they may be experiencing them for the very first time. The feelings will not give up on seeking attention and will intensify in an effort to be acknowledged. Ignoring them is a self-destructive decision many people make in these situations.

The thoughts that come up in times of uncertainty, may be frightening because they project into an unknown future. The stories that people can be made up in uncertain times can lead to depression, despair, and destructive behaviors. Thoughts only have power over people when they succumb to them without examination. Thoughts are interdependent on feelings and drive people’s actions.

People prefer to live in routines, whether they admit it or not. There are the morning rituals, in which they start their days, by going about conducting business in the workplace and interacting with others in their lives. These patterns of behavior are important to the stability of each person’s mindset.

Predictability is an illusion that people hold tightly to in everyday life and more so in unpredictable or uncertain times. People want to know, even as adults, that everything will be okay again after the period of uncertainty. Many people hold on tightly to a metaphoric security blanket or talisman to support them getting through the roughest times.

Uncertain times like these with COVID-19, bring up frightening feelings and threatening thoughts which lead to anxious actions. The combination of all three can plunge some people into the doldrums that come with uncertainty.

There are three things that can support people going through any uncertain time. They are being Conscious, remembering Choice, and remaining Consistent.

Being Conscious requires people to have a present mindset, staying this moment often times can safeguard against the frightening feelings and threatening thoughts that invariably come up. By living in the current moment, people can see that they are safe, supported, and secure.

This might lead to them finding the things, in their lives to be grateful for each and every day.

Remembering Choice might become a habit when people regularly pause and consider their responses to life’s events and experiences. Choice does a lot to eliminate reacting to the uncertainty in people’s lives. Exercising choice limits the stress that is experienced by people because they have had a say in the way they respond to their environment and experiences.

Remaining Consistent takes a great deal of focus. People who clearly understand and accept their personal value system, along with their principles, are more likely to act consistently, despite the external influences. Doing the same thing day in and day out brings comfort to those people who struggle when life is uncertain. A consistent routine can give people the comfort and security that they can’t find from other sources.

The key to living in uncertainty is to know that it is also uncontrollable, so arguing with its reality will only frustrate and exacerbate an already stressful situation.

The keys to successfully navigating uncertain times in life are universal. Whether someone is dealing with the COVID-19, which is top of mind currently, or the uncertainty of a divorce or job loss, the three Cs will support anyone and everyone through their experience.

When people can find the ways in which they are Empowered; especially in uncertain times, they are far more likely to Endure, Experience, and Enjoy them.

