By Jose Escudero Ramos

Thanks to creativity, human beings have been able to evolve, transform, adapt and survive even in the worst circumstances. Creativity has served to develop great inventions, to escape from unjust prisons, to write epics, comedies or dramas; to make art to the point of producing beautiful sculptures from a piece of marble in which we can appreciate the fingers of a hand squeezing a leg or the texture of silk on a naked body.

The creative process involves everything from intuition to necessity.

Many of the great discoveries are the result of intuition, just as many of the inventions are the result of the need to find solutions to problems or challenges that appear throughout history. The wheel was made to be able to transport and in turn a variant is used to grind cereals. With imagination we can adapt what has already been invented and improve its functions.

Every person has a certain amount of creativity.

Sometimes it is difficult to believe we are creative because we grow up in a society that limits artistic gifts, but we all are to a greater or lesser extent. In my workshops I explain that creativity emerges easily in those moments of tension in which the mind creates ideas and makes us anticipate events that do not come to pass, but that generate some difficult mental movies waiting, for example, for the doctor’s diagnosis or for our sons or daughters to arrive home when they are late, especially on weekend nights. How many novels could be written because of these harmful thoughts?

For me personally, meditation is very helpful both to develop creativity and to quieten the mind, to let the harmful thoughts go so that the more positive and constructive ones can be accommodated. And in my creativity, I draw inspiration from nature, from the everyday, to take snapshots with my cameras. To write I observe, feel and imagine living a thousand lives; or I transcribe thoughts in the form of essays or short stories to tell what afflicts me and if I can, in my story, I end up with a happy ending, so that life resembles what I write. Everything is in the universe of infinite possibilities.

Each person should seek their creative gift and develop it, be it painting, photography, moulding, writing or any of the arts at our disposal… music, sing your emotions; poetry, let’s be a bit underground, let’s break the mould, let’s get out of this perfectionist system for a moment, let’s make a collage with the broken pieces of our souls.

I invite readers to dare to be aware of their creative power. Let us dare to create without fear of ridicule, let us not be judges of our art. There is no such thing as belittling when you create, everything is perfect, and the more you practice, the better you get at it. We learn to create by exercising our skills, trial-error-learning.

We have to dare to express ourselves in the way that most excites us, knowing that not everyone will like what we do. Art doesn’t have to be liked, it has to move, it has to make us feel, it has to make us feel and move us, and it has to come out of our guts. The deeper we look inside ourselves, the more it will move others.

I have been attending poetry workshops for several months now, I dare to recite in public from the first day, knowing that I will not always be liked, but I take the risk to learn and improve, to lose the stage fright of life; to let go of what torments me, to make myself be heard, to listen to myself, to feel alive and with the same desire to change the world as when I was fifteen, by the way, at that age I also wrote poetry, then I shouted my disagreement with my world… How much has the world changed since then? I still write poetry.

Throughout history, poetry has been used to narrate the greatest feats and deeds; also, to fall in love, to laugh, to cry… Letters are tools that form words; words are the alchemy of thought with supernatural powers.

In addition to the poetry courses, I have also recently taken a workshop to create comedy monologues. I am impressed, I didn’t know all the work behind a monologue. Observation, documentation, wit, words, humour, sensitivity and memory. Monologues also serve as a form of social denunciation. By using intelligent humour that is not disrespectful, we can hit the bull’s eye by showing what we feel can be improved in society.

Whatever form of expression we choose, we must try to use our words to make many people rethink vital aspects of life.

Through words, we can influence people, and what better way to do this than with humour and with love, respect, and hope, even if we have to show the darkest parts of humanity in order to make people aware of good and evil.

Observing what surrounds us and reflecting on what things can be improved to tell it through poetry, monologue scripts, essays, novels, with humor, in verse, in prose, with collages, photographs, marble or plasticine sculptures… create, we believe, to believe is to create, we create beautiful worlds, we will create a world, ours, as beautiful as our own divine essence.

We are creative creators of a perfect world. To observe in order to adapt and improve what is around us in order to live in the best possible world.

To create is to open the boot of infinite possibilities.

We create. We create.

—

Previously Published on pressenza with Creative Common License

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock