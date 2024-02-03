Crispy Air Fryer Potato Wedges: Vegan, Gluten-Free, and Deelish

These super easy Air Fryer Potato Wedges come out perfectly crispy every time! Air fried potato wedges use only a few simple ingredients, yet pack a big punch of deliciously smoky flavor. They make a perfect quick appetizer or snack when the cravings hit! No soaking necessary!

I’m still loving my air fryer! And potatoes and air fryers were absolutely meant for one another. I know I can rely on consistent results when making these wedges in the air fryer and that makes a huge difference when time is of the essence and the kids are hungry! I hope you love these potato wedges as much as we do! Enjoy.

📋 Why You’ll Love This Recipe

These wedges are super quick and easy to throw together.

to throw together. You only need a few simple ingredients .

. No soaking or any extra steps are needed.

or any extra steps are needed. They are super flavorful with a nice smoky kick (but not spicy!).

They have perfectly fluffy insides paired with crispy outsides.

They are naturally gluten-free, vegan, dairy-free, soy-free, and nut-free .

. And, who doesn’t love a bit of comfort food that doesn’t require a lot of effort?

🔪 How-to Make Air Fryer Potato Wedges

Step 1: Cut the potatoes into wedges. Toss with oil and spices.

Step 2: Air fry.

Step 3: Enjoy!

🍽 Serving Ideas

We love to eat these dipped into sour cream (vegan or dairy works!), ranch, ketchup, romesco or turmeric tahini sauce.

They also pair beautifully with coleslaw or veggie burgers.

Skip the spices in the recipe and sprinkle with a favorite seasoning like this mild taco seasoning recipe instead.

💭 Top Tips and FAQ

How do I cut potatoes into wedges?

Slice each potato in half, then each half into 4 wedges (you basically slice in half 4 times over). You will get 8 wedges from each potato.

Should I peel the potatoes?

Traditionally, potato wedges are made with the peels intact. The skins get a bit crispy contributing to the crispiness of potato wedges. However, if you would rather forgo the peels, you most definitely can do so without any further adjustments to the recipe necessary.

What kind of potatoes should I use?

The beauty of this recipe is that it will work with any potatoes you have on hand. I have tested it with Russet, Yukon Gold and red, all with great results. As a personal preference, I prefer Yukon Gold, but they are all tasty!

Can I omit the oil?

Yes. If you are on a oil-free diet, simply omit the oil and instead use 2 tablespoons of water to help coat the wedges with spices.

Can I store and reheat these?

Yes. Keep leftover potato wedges stored in an airtight container or storage bag in the refrigerator for up to 5 days. Air Fryer Potato Wedges are best served fresh, but can be reheated with favorable results. To reheat, coat or spray the wedges with a little oil, then pop into the air fryer at 400F for about 5 minutes, or until heated throughout.

♨️ More Air Fryer Recipes You Will Love

Air Fryer Baked Potatoes

Air Fryer Squash

Air Fryer Sweet Potato Chips

35 Plant-Based Air Fryer Recipes

Photo credit: Kristen Wood