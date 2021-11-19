Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / D.P. Tran – Curiosity [Video]

D.P. Tran – Curiosity [Video]

"What does it mean to be human"

by Leave a Comment

 

By Button Poetry

.

.

A Winner from the 2020 Button Poetry Video Contest

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:05
what does it mean to be human
00:08
to be ruled by physics
00:12
embodied as chemistry
00:17
described using math
00:22
communicated with language
00:26
molded from history expressed
00:30
through art
00:33
ideas are intelligent hallucinations
00:37
plaguing us with competition and
00:40
obsessions over comparison
00:45
i sense reality feel
00:48
stories think paragraphs
00:53
speak sentences
00:57
yet only understood through sight
01:00
and sound
01:03
eyes perceive change in light
01:09
ears change in air
01:14
minds perceive change
01:17
measured in time
01:22
change the world it changes us
01:28
what is a person to do if they imagined
01:31
everything
01:33
they live and then die
01:38
morals instead of desires
01:41
curiosity is no more death
01:45
offers itself with only life to explore
01:51
some would choose future over finale
01:55
some the opposite
01:59
fantasy deemed as reality we are bound
02:03
to
02:03
rules by this game my mind
02:07
like yours is trapped in this body
02:11
which is trapped on this planet trapped
02:15
in space trapped in this universe
02:20
within dimensions within
02:23
existence
02:26
cantor described infinity within
02:29
infinity grandiosity of this
02:33
magnitude is beyond astronomical
02:36
incandescence
02:40
minds without gravity fall
02:43
into skies becoming space
02:50
is that it and here
02:54
i thought knowledge gives meaning to
02:56
one’s purpose
02:58
if they have one
03:19
you

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About the Editors

We're all in this together.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShare1

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x