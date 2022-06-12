Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Daddy’s Heart

Daddy’s Heart

National Children’s Day, June 12

by Leave a Comment

National Children’s Day, June 12

Most everyone knows the third Sunday in June is Father’s Day. But the second Sunday in June is National Children’s Day. It is a time to slow down, to listen to your children, to celebrate the playful, bright, imaginative, and curious beings that they are. 

 

Daddy’s Heart — by Charlie & Don Mathis

Where was I born?
Right here in San Antonio.
No, where was I born?
At the Methodist Hospital.
Mommy said I was born in her tummy.
Yes, that’s right.
Mommy said only girls can have babies.
Men can have babies too.
Daddies can’t have babies.
Sure, they can.
But not in their tummy.
No, in their heart.
How did I get into her tummy?
Uhm… I put my heart next to her heart.
And then you put me in her tummy?
Yes, that’s right!
Why?
Because we loved each other and we wanted a baby to love.
So, you had me?
Yes.
You still love me?
Yes, I do, with all my heart!
I love you too!

 

 

 

Shutterstock image

About Don Mathis

Don Mathis is a poet, a journalist, a concerned father, and loving grandfather. Though this Texas family reside hours apart, they always remain close to each other’s heart.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x