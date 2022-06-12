National Children’s Day, June 12

Most everyone knows the third Sunday in June is Father’s Day. But the second Sunday in June is National Children’s Day. It is a time to slow down, to listen to your children, to celebrate the playful, bright, imaginative, and curious beings that they are.

Daddy’s Heart — by Charlie & Don Mathis

Where was I born?

Right here in San Antonio.

No, where was I born?

At the Methodist Hospital.

Mommy said I was born in her tummy.

Yes, that’s right.

Mommy said only girls can have babies.

Men can have babies too.

Daddies can’t have babies.

Sure, they can.

But not in their tummy.

No, in their heart.

How did I get into her tummy?

Uhm… I put my heart next to her heart.

And then you put me in her tummy?

Yes, that’s right!

Why?

Because we loved each other and we wanted a baby to love.

So, you had me?

Yes.

You still love me?

Yes, I do, with all my heart!

I love you too!

