Dating Someone With an Avoidant Attachment Style: How to Actually Make It Work

My partner is avoidant, and I’m the anxious one — which is the worst combination there is.

If you aren’t familiar with the term yet, basically, avoidant people are the ones who are hard to communicate with emotionally.

Therefore, they have this tendency to push people away without they even realize it.

Unlike anxious people who are so emotional in their relationship, avoidants didn’t care enough about all that. You can call them insensitive, and it’s obviously hard for them to express their feelings.

They don’t get used to the idea. They like to bottle up their emotions and find it hard to just sit down with you and talk it all out. They prefer to sweep those feelings under the rug and hope they’ll never bother them anymore.

The extreme ones are usually those who are so afraid of commitment and emotionally unavailable all the time.

It took me a while to realize that my current partner has an avoidant attachment style. I used to call him “cold” because often he didn’t want to talk about our problems, and he needed lots of space.

If you’re currently dating someone like this, there are a couple of things you can do before calling it quits.

I know how frustrating it is, and it’s so much easier to break up with them, but overall, a relationship is hard in general. There’s nothing wrong with giving people more chances.

Of course, things in your relationship can only change if both you and your partner are willing to improve it, so it’s never one person’s job.

The best ways to deal with avoidants and actually make the relationship works

Understand where they come from

Learning their attachment styles can help you understand your partner better.

I highly recommend checking out the “Attached” book by Amir Levine and Rachel Heller, as it has all the resources you need when it comes to this issue.

By understanding how their attachment style works (in this case, the avoidant type), you’ll know the reasons behind their behaviors in the relationship.

You’ll know why someone with avoidant attachment needs more space and feel more drained once they spend too much time with their partner.

You’ll also know why some of them have commitment issues and have a very standard of a person they want to be with.

By knowing all of this, it’ll be easier for you to navigate the relationship and not make a rush decision every time you feel hurt by their cold behavior.

Learn about your own attachment style

While it’s fun to finally understand your partner’s attachment style, let’s not forget to get to know yourself better too.

When two people know their attachment types and understand clearly their individual needs, navigating a romantic relationship will be so much smoother.

This is because when you’re aware of your own behavior and what triggers it, you no longer blame your partner for your bad emotions.

You’re fully responsible for it.

So put just as much time into learning your own attachment style because, at the end of the day, no one knows you better except yourself.

When an argument occurs, focus on one problem at a time

Too many couples make this mistake by not sticking to one problem when they’re in a fight.

I know it’s so tempting to connect the dots and let them know that this isn’t the first time they have done it, but it usually never goes anywhere.

Especially with the avoidant, as they seem so detached from their emotional state, it’s hard to have healthy communication when you point out 2–4 problems at a time.

But if they’re the ones who are doing it? You can always give a reminder to solve only one problem and save the other for next time.

It’s never hurt to see a therapist

Being in therapy won’t always solve your problem, but it’s a good start to improving your relationship with others.

If you’ve been hesitant about whether or not you should see a therapist, give it a try.

For so long, I didn’t want to be in therapy because I thought the issues weren’t “that bad.” I wish I could work on it earlier.

Surprisingly my avoidant partner also stated the same thing. Now that we’re both still in it, it helps us strengthen the relationship that we have even though.

We got out of the avoidant-anxious trap and turned things around — to a much better mental state in our relationship.

The Bottom Line

It took us a year to get to the point where we understand each other really well and have fewer frictions in the relationship.

To be fair, I didn’t know that my anxious attachment also brought some big issues too.

Yes, it was hard, and I felt like quitting, but I knew deep down it was the broken communication issue that we needed to fix.

And as long as he wanted to work on it together, I was so sure we’d make it.

However, if you’re someone with a more secure attachment style and have been with avoidant before, then it might not be worth the try anymore.

Because secure people are the ones who are very clear with what they want in a partner, they don’t want to waste time by being in a relationship that is somewhat unhealthy to them.

At the end of the day, it’s still your love life, and only you can decide what’s best for you.

