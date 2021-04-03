Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Love, Sex Etc. Live Call Recording: Dating While Marginalized

Love, Sex Etc. Live Call Recording: Dating While Marginalized

Listen to our weekly live call with our community. On Mondays, we talk about relationships of all types.

by Leave a Comment

Have you been to one of our ConvoCasts — they are like Podcasts but you are in them! Every Monday we talk about Relationships, Sex & Love, Etc. on a LIVE call with our community at The Good Men Project. This is the recording of the call from Monday, March 29, 2021 — about dating when marginalized.

We heard from a diverse group about how they navigated the dating world as POC, trans, non-binary, fat, and more. We tackle tough topics, because we want to figure out a way to create a more inclusive culture and a better world for everyone.

We’d love to have you join us for the next call.

Love, Sex, Etc.
Host: Kat Starr
Every Monday 8 pm EST / 5 pm PST
Dial-in: 701-801-1211
Access code 934-317-242
OR – join by computer! https://join.startmeeting.com/934317242

Sign up for email reminders here:
https://goodmenproject.lpages.co/love-sex-relationships-sig-sign-up/

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Want to help us build a more inclusive world? Support us on Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/goodmenproject

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.

Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

stock photo ID: 1539561839

About the Editors

We're all in this together.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x