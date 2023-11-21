Day 19 of My Gratitude Challenge

1.Snow. I have a love-hate relationship with snow. I think it is truly beautiful, especially during the holidays, and provides the ideal weather for a happy Christmas season. I remember joyfully playing in it for hours on end as a kid, and some of my favorite childhood memories are participating in winter activities such as skiing and sledding. It’s thrilling to go speeding down a hill on a sled and possibly even catching air on any bumps along the way. The hate part is that I shattered my elbow one winter when I slipped on an outdoor patio that was slick from ice. Overall, I love snow and the joyous memories it evokes.
2. Tiny, my dog. I have a 13-year-old blue heeler-lab mix, and she is a handful. She has an attitude for days, and I swear she’s a cranky old lady, but I still love her. On rare occasions, she’ll request tons of affection from me, and then she’ll go long stretches where all she does is sleep. She is the perfect fit for our household because, as busy as we are, she doesn’t require much attention and is low maintenance.
3. Appliances. This one is random, but as I am writing this on a Sunday, I currently have a load of laundry in both the dryer and wash machine, and I also have a load of dishes running in the dishwasher. I am thankful for all these modern appliances that allow me to save time and work on other tasks while housework is getting done.
…
These are the three things I am so grateful for, and I feel blessed to have them in my life. Now it’s your turn. Write down 3 things you are grateful for today and why. Gratitude has the power to shape our lives. So, let’s stay strong and continue to write three things we are grateful for every morning.
Thank you for following along, and I hope you’re noticing what a difference a grateful attitude can make.
The link below is a brief description of what this is all about. It’s mainly to train the brain to live in a state of gratitude. Gratitude has the power to shape our lives and our outlook on the world.
Day 1 of My Gratitude Journal
medium.com
If you missed any of the other days, I attached a link below for each day of the challenge.
…if you enjoyed this or found it useful in some way, please clap, comment, follow, or share. it means a lot. thank you!
Subscribe to my exclusive email list to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox. Click here
Day 2 Gratitude Journal
3 Things I’m grateful for today
medium.com
Day 3 of My Gratitude Journal
Read my 3 things I am grateful for today and don’t forget to follow along
medium.com
Day 4 of My Gratitude Challenge
Read the 3 things I am grateful for and join this 30-day challenge that has the power to change your life
medium.com
Day 5 of My Gratitude Challenge
Read the 3 things I am grateful for and join this 30-day challenge that has the power to change your life
medium.com
Day 6 of My Gratitude Challenge
Read the 3 things I am grateful for and join this 30-day challenge that has the power to change your life
medium.com
Day 7 of My Gratitude Challenge
Read the 3 things I am grateful for and join this 30-day challenge that has the power to change your life
medium.com
Day 8 of My Gratitude Challenge
Read the 3 things I am grateful for and join this 30-day challenge that has the power to change your life.
medium.com
Day 9 of My Gratitude Challenge
Read the 3 things I am grateful for and join this 30-day challenge that has the power to change your life
medium.com
Day 10 of My Gratitude Challenge
Read the 3 things I am grateful for and join this 30-day challenge that has the power to change your life
medium.com
Day 11 of My Gratitude Challenge
Read the 3 things I am grateful for and join this 30-day challenge that has the power to change your life
medium.com
Day 12 of My Gratitude Challenge
Read the 3 things I am grateful for and join this 30-day challenge that has the power to change your life
medium.com
Day 13 of My Gratitude Challenge
Read the 3 things I am grateful for and join this 30-day challenge that has the power to change your life
medium.com
Day 14 of My Gratitude Challenge
Read the 3 things I am grateful for and join this 30-day challenge that has the power to change your life
medium.com
Day 15 of My Gratitude Challenge
Read the 3 things I am grateful for and join this 30-day challenge that has the power to change your life
medium.com
Day 16 of My Gratitude Challenge
medium.com
Day 17 of My Gratitude Challenge
Read the 3 things I am grateful for and join this 30-day challenge that has the power to change your life
medium.com
Day 18 of My Gratitude Challenge
Read the 3 things I am grateful for and join this 30-day challenge that has the power to change your life
medium.com
—
This post was previously published on medium.com.
***
From The Good Men Project on Medium
|What Does Being in Love and Loving Someone Really Mean?
|My 9-Year-Old Accidentally Explained Why His Mom Divorced Me
|The One Thing Men Want More Than Sex
|The Internal Struggle Men Battle in Silence
***
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—–
Photo credit: George Bakos on Unsplash