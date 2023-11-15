Day 7 of My Gratitude Challenge

1. Water.

None of us can live without water, which is critical to life. I love drinking water and how well it quenches thirst. There’s nothing better than drinking a nice and cold glass of water after being outside in the heat or doing a hard workout. I can’t imagine going a day without it. It surrounds us in our daily lives. From the moment I wake up and have a quick glass to when I hop in the shower, water is essential to so many things we do.

2. Car.

Cars have changed the ability of humans to get around for the last 100 years. The way they expanded the areas we can reach is incredible. I’m thankful for being able to get anywhere quickly and with little effort. I feel blessed to be able to travel anywhere I want to go. Whether it’s hopping in to go shopping nearby or packing it for a lengthy road trip, I love my car for the things it allows me to accomplish. Some of my best memories are of road trips with my wife when we drove cross country. We shared plenty of fond memories and laughs that will last a lifetime.

3. Relaxation.

I love coming home after a hard day at work to unwind and relax. I’m thankful to have the time to just kick back and enjoy not needing to do anything. Whether it’s watching TV or just sitting to read a good book, relaxation is incredibly recharging and allows me to recuperate so I can be rested to reach the goals I have set.

…

These are the three things I am so grateful for, and I feel blessed to have them in my life. Now it’s your turn. Write down 3 things you are grateful for today and why. Gratitude has the power to shape our lives. So, let’s stay strong and continue to write three things we are grateful for every morning.

Thank you for following along, and I hope you’re noticing what a difference a grateful attitude can make.

The link below is a brief description of what this is all about. It’s mainly to train the brain to live in a state of gratitude. Gratitude has the power to shape our lives and our outlook on the world.

Day 1 of My Gratitude Journal

medium.com

…

…

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

—–

Photo credit: Joseph Barrientos on Unsplash