Dear Old Friend, it Has Been a Long Time without You

In the depths of my heart, a longing resides,

For a friend I once knew, by my side.

Oh, how I miss those days of old,

When laughter and stories were freely told.

We shared our dreams, our hopes, our fears,

Through laughter and tears, we conquered the years.

But time, like a thief, stole you away,

Leaving an emptiness that lingers each day.

The memories we made, like whispers in the wind,

Echo in my mind, where they’ll forever be pinned.

The adventures we embarked upon, hand in hand,

Now seem like distant echoes in a faraway land.

Oh, how I miss your infectious smile,

That could brighten the darkest mile.

Your laughter, like music, filled the air,

A symphony of joy, beyond compare.

We were like two puzzle pieces, perfectly aligned,

But life’s puzzle changed, and our paths declined.

Now, I search for you in crowded streets,

Hoping to catch a glimpse of our friendship’s beats.

The world feels different without your presence,

A void that cannot be filled by any essence.

But I hold onto the memories we shared,

Knowing that our bond can never be impaired.

Though distance may separate us, my dear friend,

Know that my love for you will never end.

For in my heart, you’ll forever reside,

A cherished friend, forever by my side.

So, until the day our paths intertwine,

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Photo credit: Harli Marten on Unsplash