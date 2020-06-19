Death by Script

By Omeleto

There’s a script going around Hollywood that’s poorly written and ludicrously plotted. Yet somehow it keeps making the rounds on the way up in development offices throughout Los Angeles.

When one lowly script reader — the bottom of the rung in Hollywood — gets a hold of the script, he discovers why. Somehow, this script causes the death of anyone who passes on it.

And now the eager script reader must choose whether to risk his career passing forward a piece of mediocre work to his demanding boss — or risk his life and pass on what he knows is a sub-par piece of work.

Slick, clever and with a glossy sheen, like much of Hollywood itself, this thriller comedy by writer-director Jason Kessler is a sharp, funny commentary on the high stakes of Hollywood, a place where getting your work in the hands of just the right person can be the difference between languishing in the ranks and rising to success.

Self-aware and satirical, the plot is like “The Ring, but with a script,” as one of the characters says in the short. And like many films about Hollywood, there’s a zing and patter to the performances, dialogue and pacing that mirrors the snappy ethos and mores of the movie industry denizens that populate its world.

There’s great fun in the characters’ professional judgment of the script, which has the temerity to use the word “suddenly” too many times within the same paragraph. A goofy movie-within-a-movie reenactment of the script riffs on the cliches of Hollywood stories, but it also offers a tongue-in-cheek peek at why such cliches keep happening in the films that Hollywood produces.

The comedy is often delivered through its dialogue, harnessed via the wry, skeptical responses of the script reader’s friend, who offers a running commentary on his position, choices and lack of success. It’s clear that his own lack of confidence and risk-taking has held him back, but now he must decide what’s easier to risk: his life or his career.

With its final plot point, “Death by Script” takes a cynical turn, offering a darkly comic reveal of the seething ambition lurking underneath the bright, amiable surfaces of Hollywood. Entertaining, fun and impeccably crafted, it’s ultimately about an ambition so toxic that it turns a script into an instrument of death — and gives new meaning to the phrase “killing it” as a euphemism for success.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:07 [Music]

00:19 [Music]

00:32 yeah you look awful

00:34 I do not miss being an assistant hey uh

00:38 there’s an executive spot opening up at

00:40 marks company it’s gonna be like a

00:42 thousand people applying so you have

00:44 like no shot but I’ll put in a good word

00:48 okay stop being weird what’s up okay

00:52 just listen sounds a little crazy just

00:57 listen okay okay

01:02 so it’s the end of the day and Gregory

01:06 drops off a pile of strips on my desk

01:09 that I have to get to buy more yeah he’s

01:11 such a dick

01:12 yeah so I’m reading the scripts it’s

01:15 mostly crap from baby writers I get to

01:18 the last one that’s called my sprint

01:22 that’s an awful title yeah I know so I’m

01:26 reading the script is this gonna be a

01:28 long story because I might order some

01:29 pie no it’s just like already starting

01:32 to feel really okay just listen read

01:40 misprint it’s called death my script

01:42 it’s about a script that anytime someone

01:46 passes on it they end up dead so it’s

01:50 like the ring but with the script yeah

01:52 pretty much you read a spooky script and

01:56 got scared

01:57 just listen because I’m not finished on

01:58 it is this way I always had to cover the

02:00 horror scripts cuz you get scared no

02:03 it’s not you have to face your fears

02:05 dude do you still get nervous around

02:08 Gregory see this is why you haven’t made

02:10 the jump yet you will never get any

02:13 respect if you’re scared of your boss I

02:17 have no one else to talk to

02:24 you’re still my only friend out here

02:28 okay no I’m sorry tell me I really want

02:34 to know so you’re reading the script

02:38 so I’m reading the script and it gets to

02:42 the scene about a script reader just

02:44 like me sitting in an office just like

02:47 mine doing exactly what I’m doing

02:49 reading crappy scripts putting them in

02:52 the past pile and there are details that

02:54 are like it on like my orange mug or a

02:59 red stapler and no joke the exact quote

03:04 I have hanging over my computer which

03:08 quote it’s a new one I put up after you

03:12 left yeah but what is it it doesn’t

03:13 matter come on believe in the magic of

03:18 your dreams of course it have you

03:21 listening to how creepy this is I mean

03:23 it really said in an orange mug and a

03:26 red stapler yeah and it had that exact

03:29 quote word-for-word okay yeah that’s

03:34 pretty creepy yeah no shit here’s the

03:37 worst part

03:38 so the protagonist is about to put the

03:40 script in the past pile when the lights

03:43 flicker he puts the script in the past

03:46 pile next day what what happens thanks

03:53 the next day they find him again with a

03:57 red stapler lodged in his head that’s so

04:03 stupid

04:04 yeah I know like really really dumb

04:07 I know it’s just some bitter writer

04:11 pranking you it’s pretty funny actually

04:14 okay but I’m not done so I’m a little

04:18 creeped out and I go to put the script

04:22 in the past pile when the lights

04:24 actually flickered just like in the

04:27 script oh come on

04:29 no they didn’t yeah they did also what

04:34 do you do nothing I called you and I

04:37 came here brought the script with me

04:42 you’re being superstitious yeah you want

04:50 to read it no get that thing away from

04:52 me see okay why don’t you just go into

04:56 the office and put it in the consider

04:59 pile pass the buck

05:00 no I can’t why not cuz it’s bad really

05:05 really bad Gregory will fire me if I

05:09 tell him to consider this how bad can it

05:11 be

05:17 suddenly he hears the phone ring he goes

05:20 to answer it but suddenly he stops it

05:22 has the word suddenly in like every

05:24 single sentence okay or this

05:31 he looks back and forth suddenly only

05:34 moving his eyeballs his eyeballs to show

05:37 a level of a frightened earnest like an

05:39 animal being hunted which that kind of

05:42 is suddenly his eyeballs don’t mind

05:46 that’s not that bad

05:50 fine

05:52 hold on find some dialog my life is in

06:00 danger oh no I wish my dad were still

06:03 alive he would know what to do you mean

06:06 the one who died in that fire

06:08 saving those orphans

06:11 yes

06:14 Wow yeah well what if you just don’t

06:20 make a decision just leave it on the

06:23 sack Gregory says if I don’t get through

06:25 all the scripts by morning he’ll cut off

06:28 my balls and make you eat them mm well

06:33 that really sucks but um I’ve got to get

06:36 going I am meeting an agent for a drink

06:39 so good luck with that what are you

06:41 kidding me

06:42 what am I supposed to do

07:18 [Music]

07:56 [Music]

08:04 it’s like an executive spot just opened

08:15 [Music]

08:29 [Music]

08:39 you

