Debbie and Doug Drop Acid in the Desert

Featuring Maria Bamford, Paul Scheer and the distinctive voice of Larry King, this rollicking, warm-hearted comedy short combines a marriage hitting the doldrums with the sucker-punch of vivid psychedelia, weaving both into a surprisingly insightful journey about love, honesty and authenticity.

Debbie and Doug are a married couple on the verge of a major transition. They’re trying to conceive a baby (with the help of a very frank app) but realize their problem is deeper: the spark in their marriage has gone out.

Looking to boost the passion in their marriage, they decide to venture into the wild, woolly world of therapeutic psychedelics with the help of a “spiritual crisis center” and an alternative therapist named Ariel, played by Bamford with equal parts “purple aura” and corporate aplomb.

The couple then heads out to the Californian desert to trip their way into improving their connection to one another. But when they drop a dose that is much, much stronger than usual, they’re in for a wild ride — one that takes them to deep places in both their marriage and psyches.

Written and directed by Scott Brown with co-writer Zack Gold, this short is as wild and zany as its title promises, tripping between timeframes, dimensions and visions with a surehanded sense of craft and a deft balance of tone. Visually, it’s as exuberant, Californian and colorful as a 60s acid trip, with a polish and sheen that is entirely contemporary, and the first part of the film matches this aesthetic with its pacing and editing, veering from one vision to another to replicate the psychedelic experience.

But underneath the groovy stylings, the writing and storytelling go to genuinely deep and vulnerable places. Of course, there are fantastic one-line zingers and terrific witty banter woven throughout. But the dialogue is anchored to a rich emotional journey, which is slowly but surely woven into the goofiness.

It starts with a hilarious sequence featuring a shining orb of light with the voice of Larry King, who prods the pair to look into their unconfronted fears and anxieties, both with themselves and one another. Soon they’re whisked off to another vision and realize that they both even saw the same divorce attorney, played by a slick, gleefully snarky Paul Scheer.

As Debbie and Doug, actors Angela Gulner and Zack Gold go to genuinely emotional and vulnerable places as they confront their fears and worst imaginings and give voice to them to one another. With this authenticity, it’s hard as viewers not to root for them and invest in their journeys as characters, even as they hit their darkest points of self-loathing and shame. But they soon learn to confront themselves and find their way back to one another — also with the help of a little psychedelic assistance and some far-out visions.

“Debbie and Doug Drop Acid In the Desert” is unabashedly fun, contemporary and entertaining in its wild dive into the world of micro-dosing, but what makes it rare and unique among comedy shorts is its emotional openness and intelligence. Funny, sincere and empathetic, it offers up with a resonant and universal message of acceptance and loving-kindness, both in self and with one another. The destination is ultimately wisdom and self-love, though some will have a little more help — and a woozier, crazier journey — in getting there.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:05

okay you ready I think so yeah

00:10

I mean yeah I love you love you too hey

00:29

how you doing yeah well I’m totally

00:33

behind on these designs and the client

00:34

is pissed my hormones don’t give a shit

00:36

about your work Doug it’s time already I

00:42

feel like we just did this a week ago my

00:45

app says it’s time so it’s time done

00:59

it’s just like I’ve got a lot on my mind

01:01

right now my fantasy football teams in

01:04

the cellar look I talked to Tony about

01:05

this okay Jesus Christ you talk to Tony

01:07

my best friend

01:09

relax don’t you tell me about this like

01:13

this like really hot thing that people

01:16

are doing called them brave Harding go

01:24

on okay so you know how most guys like

01:29

Braveheart like you like Braveheart

01:31

right of course yeah

01:32

so they turn on the final battle at the

01:34

end and Gustav gets on top of Tonya and

01:37

they start having sex what Gustav

01:39

recites the final monologue and it’s

01:40

like you know masculine and like

01:43

passionate and sweaty and bloody and his

01:45

horses and right at the end right as

01:48

Gustav bellows out they’ll never take

01:50

our freedom they both come and

01:53

apparently it’s never been better

01:56

no there’s no way that that’s a thing

01:59

it’s a thing

02:01

no Gustav and Tonya are perverts and

02:03

possibly have a thing against Jews look

02:06

we have to do something there was no

02:09

fire anymore it’s just smoke and I’m

02:13

choking I know I want to fix it – okay

02:19

I’ll do anything it takes anything

02:25

I don’t see anything do you know and I

02:31

don’t feel anything either I’m gonna

02:34

look up how long this takes no we’re not

02:36

supposed to use our phones today you’re

02:37

always on that day what are you gonna

02:39

check Instagram don’t take me like a

02:41

second yeah right well I’ve got like 17

02:45

texts from Arial and a voicemail

02:47

what hey material I just wanted to be

02:50

sure to get a hold of you and make sure

02:52

that you don’t take that acid it turns

02:55

out our supplier made them way way way

02:58

way way way too strong and if you take

03:01

that you will definitely lose your minds

03:03

and maybe die remember nothing happens

03:06

by mistake except when it does and

03:08

namaste oh my god oh my god what do we

03:12

do do we throw up I’m gonna try and

03:14

throw know we took it like a half an

03:15

hour ago that’s not gonna do anything oh

03:17

god what the fuck I look like an idiot

03:21

daddy why could we have just gone

03:22

wine-tasting or something you said we

03:24

could trust this person

03:25

[Music]

03:28

it’s okay we can trust her we can trust

03:31

her she’s quite obviously trying to push

03:33

narcotics on to us narcotic Eddie it’s

03:35

his LSD on the first pain

03:37

different Pablo Escobar’s in the mansion

03:40

hello hi I hear you I see you I’m done

03:51

I’m Debbie

03:53

you know welcome to the Laurel Canyon

03:57

spiritual crisis center in boba tea

03:59

lounge

04:00

hashtag LCSC see BTL on spiritual Saffy

04:04

my name in the legal realm is Julian

04:07

Magnussen but you can call me Ariel my

04:10

spiritual aura is of course purple if

04:13

you hadn’t noticed and I was just

04:15

invited by the spirit of Patrick Swayze

04:18

to channel his character from the movie

04:21

Roadhouse Oh John Dalton it’s my way or

04:25

the highway so have you had a chance to

04:28

review the course book oh yeah Deb isn’t

04:31

brave out of his comfort I had a friend

04:33

once try acid at a Dave Matthews concert

04:35

and now he’s a shaman in a religion

04:37

where somehow Colonel Sanders is God

04:39

okay boundary look all I’m saying is

04:43

that I’ve seen amazing things happen to

04:45

couples who’ve tried this what is the

04:48

source of your marital troubles oh oh we

04:53

don’t we don’t really know yeah I can

04:55

see your future your connections was I a

04:58

sudden death faster and more horrifying

05:01

than the tony goldwyn bad guy character

05:03

in the movie ghost it if you don’t

05:06

remember the scene Patrick Swayze is

05:08

running after Tony Goldwyn

05:09

he tries to escape through a window a

05:12

shard of glass strikes him right through

05:14

the heart it’s awful

05:15

Patrick you can see him reacting physik

05:18

wincing in that moment so are you too

05:24

busy to save your love from a horrible

05:27

death or do you have a minute

05:29

no I think we have a minute

05:32

we have a minute okay let’s do this I’m

05:37

gonna need two jer-bear bladders at the

05:40

front register along with a liability

05:42

waiver so let’s meditate we want the

05:47

ultimate if you wanna melt sometimes we

05:50

need to pay the ultimate okay just calm

05:57

down okay

05:58

maybe we didn’t even do it right like I

06:00

don’t I don’t feel anything yet do you

06:02

yeah

06:04

nothing okay great all right how about

06:07

you who’s this I don’t know I kind of

06:13

just feel like she’s always been with us

06:17

[Music]

06:19

yeah what the fuck was that are you God

06:23

because if you are I have a few

06:24

questions in several apologies Oh God Oh

06:26

No

06:27

oh dear

06:30

I kind of feel like my skin is made of

06:32

electricity and my teeth are my friend

06:34

over here

07:03

[Music]

07:08

less talking and more feeling

07:13

buckle up kiddos cuz today it’s time for

07:17

you to hear the truth

07:19

the dude we just wanted to see some cool

07:22

colors and stuff then prepare to stand

07:25

in the rainbow of your soul

07:31

is that your friend it’s Chris and we do

07:36

not discuss Chris I asked the question

07:39

you understand

07:40

I see control righteousness and I see

07:44

all just like when ice what you pay oh

07:48

pardon hum premium dog

07:54

hey you said you didn’t know that they

07:59

do algorithmically shut your gaping

08:01

holes of embarrassing stupidity good you

08:05

are so angry sassing me god

08:10

I am mad I’m pissed the fuck off because

08:13

before me I see two people waste

08:18

precious moments of existence asleep

08:24

today you change oh you don’t

08:29

but you sleep No

08:32

[Music]

08:46

is not inhabited by them the battery of

08:50

psychological tests does not ensure our

08:53

attention will be

09:00

and sometimes love is a trip okay we’ve

09:04

got that vodka in the freezer we could

09:05

just drink until we pass no no no we

09:08

gotta see this through okay so we’re

09:10

talking to a giant floating ball that

09:12

sounds like Larry King now it’s time to

09:14

face your fears

09:15

the ones you not only hide from yourself

09:17

from each other this is about pornhub

09:20

we’ve already aired that out Doug you’re

09:22

afraid of never being as successful as

09:25

your friends Marshall has that yacht and

09:28

I know that you love y’all I don’t like

09:29

yachts I like crappy reality television

09:31

that takes place on yachts there’s a

09:33

different way Debbie you’re afraid that

09:36

Doug doesn’t think you’re attractive

09:38

anymore no I know you notice how fucked

09:40

up my t-zone is the fuck is a t-top in

09:43

your putz you are afraid of becoming

09:46

your father I thought you never knew

09:49

your father

09:54

my dad didn’t die what he was just like

09:57

a loser who couldn’t keep down a job he

10:03

was never around this one time he picked

10:08

my sister and I up in his car and he had

10:12

like filled it with toys you know to

10:15

make up for the time like plastic and

10:18

eat up and we went and visited his

10:21

shitty girlfriend and when we came back

10:26

out someone had stolen all the toys

10:31

I was too young to realize what a great

10:33

fucking metaphor that was

10:37

why wouldn’t you tell me about that

10:39

she’s afraid she’ll be a terrible mother

10:42

no no no no baby you would be a great

10:46

mom you’d be the best mom Doug you’re

10:51

afraid your children will see you for

10:52

who you really are and your friends are

10:55

laughing behind your back that you’ll

10:58

never provide for your family and soon

11:02

she will figure all this out and leave

11:06

you Wow

11:08

fucking hate acid you are afraid of

11:13

being alone yeah

11:21

thank you

11:36

[Music]

11:45

[Music]

11:55

we just want you to know that the scars

11:58

in your heart are really beautiful

11:59

yeah and that makes you really beautiful

12:02

and you have great energy teas don’t

12:06

serve bullshit made up by ad execs in

12:07

the 90s

12:08

yeah you look great yeah oh you are like

12:15

the most awesomest person ever you care

12:17

so much about everyone around you and

12:20

you care so much about what they think

12:22

because you really want them to be happy

12:24

because you don’t want to lose him

12:26

because you love them and that makes you

12:29

the most awesomest person your fantasy

12:32

football team is totally gonna crush it

12:34

this week because Odell Beckham jr. is a

12:36

baby we know that it’s hard but love is

12:42

always with you is the happy place

12:44

working

12:45

[Music]

12:53

[Music]

12:59

[Music]

13:18

well maybe we’re summer uh-huh no babe

13:23

no no but now there’s a hole in the wall

13:26

Oh Debbie Doug how are you – good to see

13:31

you again

13:31

I don’t know her wait you know this

13:35

person oh my god we went to the same

13:38

divorce attorney I mean I was intrigued

13:40

by his late-night infomercials I mean he

13:41

says he’s the best in town okay okay I

13:44

know you guys are a little tense so tell

13:48

me what do you think of this candelabra

13:56

it’s fine

13:59

right well check this out Kendall

14:02

apricot pretty cool right

14:09

Kendall abracadabra hmm

14:30

Hey

14:31

don’t quit your day job David Blaine

14:40

yeah you know Debbie you’re right you’re

14:47

never gonna be able to fix your problems

14:48

as long as you’re in a relationship and

14:50

I can see why you think you’re falling

14:52

out of love with him Oh Doug Doug you’re

15:00

right too if you’re falling in love with

15:03

somebody else at least at the respect to

15:05

tell your wife so she can move on well

15:08

my job here is done

15:11

Kendall Abra Cadabra

15:16

shit

15:24

you’re in love with someone else no no I

15:28

had drinks with somebody once you got

15:32

drinks with somebody you don’t even know

15:34

if you love me anymore

15:38

[Music]

15:39

I’ve been asking myself that question

15:41

for a really long time

15:45

why did you see a divorce attorney

15:48

the same fucking reason muted well I

15:51

don’t know Deb maybe it’s time that we

15:52

just admit the inevitable then huh oh

15:54

okay okay you’re just gonna you’re just

15:57

gonna walk away after I supported you

15:59

and your career yeah

16:01

now is your time to walk I’m sorry to be

16:03

such a burden on you you know what why

16:06

don’t you just fucking go okay just

16:07

leave just like your dad did fucking go

16:13

Wow

16:16

okay well that’s what you want

16:23

and I guess it’s over yeah I guess so

16:31

you

16:46

hello hello

16:52

[Music]

17:06

amen

17:08

[Music]

17:13

how’s it going your stupid piece of shit

17:16

am I surprised that you blew it with the

17:19

one woman you could trick into loving

17:21

you you fucking fraud no I’m not cuz we

17:26

both know you’ve been fucking everything

17:28

up your whole meaningless life

17:33

what are you whistling it’s a New

17:35

Orleans funeral jazz

17:38

next boyfriend played it for me

17:41

his name was red yeah he was really into

17:44

Miles Davis and porn you know it’s a

17:46

pattern you know how you’re afraid of

17:48

turning into dad

17:51

you don’t have to worry

17:54

you already are I’m glad she bailed on

17:57

you and she did she’s too good to waste

18:00

the rest of her life with some limp-dick

18:02

father just stop it okay please please

18:06

but I know I’m a piece of shit I get it

18:09

okay but I don’t need you to keep

18:11

reminding me of that

18:12

well that’s too bad buddy because from

18:16

now on it’s just you and me

18:18

fantasy football TV dinners a hollow

18:23

eternity why are you tied up you see

18:27

that light over there

18:29

the 11:20 Greyhound to Bakersfield not a

18:33

lot of people know that the Greyhound

18:35

bus is still run

18:37

video you should leave before it gets

18:40

messy please don’t do this

18:42

there’s no point anymore

18:46

or the daughter of a man who didn’t love

18:48

us and no one has ever gonna love us

18:50

she’s like red she loved Miles Davis but

18:52

didn’t love us

18:55

just like a dog I’m really sorry for

18:58

what I did to us when we were kids I

19:01

made that hate us you know it’s true

19:07

go you can’t change what’s happened it’s

19:11

gonna be over soon

19:14

go

19:18

oh I can’t swim

19:28

I can’t swim either I know that’s

19:31

because we’re just a person dick

19:38

but not today

19:40

today change you three know we know that

19:53

it’s heart love is a gift but love is

20:03

always with you

20:05

[Music]

20:09

[Applause]

20:21

[Music]

20:42

Oh No that surprised me

20:52

yeah thank you why because you’re a part

21:03

of me

21:05

not the part that I’m proud of or the

21:08

part that I want to shout from the

21:09

rooftops

21:10

maybe you’ve been holding me back but

21:13

maybe you’ve been transforming me into

21:16

the person that I need to be and I was

21:19

grateful for you and I was filled with

21:23

love for you

21:24

same did you love yourself what a pussy

21:35

my news messin with you

21:43

[Music]

22:04

[Music]

22:45

I think I love acid this fractured truth

23:04

the climax at the heart of every matter

23:08

stolen from crimes that were perpetrated

23:11

in the backwoods of tomorrow enraptured

23:15

and engrossed and the gossamer minds of

23:18

our champion eternity reflected in the

23:21

darkness beyond the shallow pale of an

23:25

old forgotten tumult

23:29

something far greater than ourselves

23:33

soaked and mercury covered in flame

23:37

ternal an endless and made of glass like

23:42

blunt-force trauma unto the night I

23:46

wanna scream it out so loud that we all

23:49

hear it

23:55

and the ribbons of our ethos

24:00

in the soft convalescence of our dreams

24:03

I feel amazing

24:16

yeah I feel pretty good soon I feel even

24:19

better after I’ve crushed this Green

24:20

Goddess okay I feel like there’s no

24:29

turning back now don’t like that

24:36

hey like the rings that look good on you

24:41

they’re totally right

24:45

I’m always right

24:48

enjoy the rest of your trip

24:56

[Music]

25:27

you

