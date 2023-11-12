Decoding the ‘Good Guy’ and ‘Nice Guy’ in the Relationship Realm

We’ve all heard the adage “Nice guys finish last.” This refers to the perception that men who are very kind, gentle, and overly accommodating usually end up getting taken advantage of and passed over, especially when it comes to relationships. According to the stereotype, women don’t want truly “nice” guys. They want men who are bold, assertive, and maybe even a little bit of a “bad boy.”

But is this adage true? Are nice guys doomed to always finish last compared to more assertive men? Or is there more nuance to this dynamic? Let’s explore the difference between “nice guys” and “good guys” to gain a deeper understanding.

The “Nice Guy” vs. The “Good Guy”

First, we need to make an important distinction between nice guys and genuinely good guys. Though the terms are often used interchangeably, there are some key differences:

Nice Guys:

Put women on an unrealistic pedestal. View them as flawless objects, not real people.

Try to buy affection and romance with extravagant gifts/favors.

Feel entitled to women’s attraction — get bitter when it’s not reciprocated.

Are often passive, afraid of honesty, and unable to express their desires.

Hide their true intentions under the guise of niceness.

Good Guys:

View women as partners and treat them with respect.

Avoid pretentious displays of affection/generosity.

Don’t have expectations or feel owed anything in return for kindness.

Are confident and clear about their boundaries and desires.

Are genuinely caring because it’s their nature, not because they expect to get something.

As we can see, nice guys are typically not that nice. Their behavior is rooted in neediness, deception, and manipulation. A truly good guy, on the other hand, is kind for the right reasons. He’s secure and caring at his core.

Do Nice Guys Really Finish Last?

When we break it down this way, the adage falls apart. Nice guys, as defined above, often do seem to finish last when it comes to relationships. But that’s because their “niceness” is not genuine. It’s driven by ulterior motives. When they don’t get what they feel entitled to, they may turn bitter, angry, and resentful.

Good guys, however, don’t necessarily finish last. They may not attract as much initial attention from women compared to bad boys who display confidence, charisma, and daring behavior. But good guys are better at developing healthy long-term relationships built on trust and genuine connection.

Here Are a Few Reasons Why:

They’re interested in more than physical appearance. They value inner qualities.

They take the time to form meaningful bonds before rushing into romance.

They’re dependable emotionally available partners.

They don’t play games or run hot and cold.

They have lives and interests outside of the relationship.

They’re respected by others and have self-respect.

Most emotionally mature women will choose a good guy over a merely nice guy or an exciting but unreliable bad boy. Kindness, confidence, integrity, and respect are highly desirable qualities in a partner.

But there are a couple of caveats…

Caveat #1: Good guys sometimes get stuck in the dreaded “friend zone” because they don’t make their romantic intentions clear. They need to avoid ambiguity and let a woman know when they want more than a platonic friendship.

Caveat #2: It may take longer for women to appreciate the virtues of a genuinely good guy. However developing substance and character is a long-term strategy. Superficial charm burns out quickly.

The Takeaway: Slow and Steady Wins the Race

At first glance, the adage “nice guys finish last” may seem true, especially when it comes to courtship, where flirtatious banter and overt displays of masculinity captivate attention. But viewing relationships through a more patient lens reveals that good guys have ample time to finish strong.

The flashy start of the bad boy eventually fizzles, while the slow and steady pace of the good guy allows him to cultivate something far more meaningful. In the end, the tortoise of temperance defeats the hare of hubris.

So relax, good guys. Be patient, stand firm in your integrity, communicate your interests clearly, and continue nurturing your emotional maturity. Your time will come, and the lasting victory will be yours.

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

