We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Defining Your Therapy Goals

Defining Your Therapy Goals

What do you want to get out of mental health treatment?

What are therapy goals?

There are many different reasons to go to therapy. Some people see a therapist or psychologist so they can accomplish goals. It helps to define your therapy goals because then you know there’s a reason that you’re in mental health treatment. Therapy goals are what you hope to accomplish by seeing a mental health professional. Certain types of therapy are inherently goal-oriented such as CBT or DBT therapy. Other types of treatment may not be goal-oriented, but you can still find ways to set objectives for yourself. How do you define goals in therapy?

Short-term therapy goals

If you’re going to see a cognitive behavior therapist, they are going to teach you short term goals. If you’re there to manage anxiety or depression, you will learn techniques to reframe or restructure your thoughts. Typically cognitive behavior therapy lasts from 3 to 6 months. It’s not meant to be a long-term treatment plan, but if you need a refresher, you can go back and work with your therapist to find ways to cope with whatever life challenges you have. Here are some examples of goals you might set in CBT:

  • Manage panic attacks
  • Reframe depressive thoughts
  • Control impulsive or compulsive behaviors
  • Improve self-esteem and confidence

CBT focuses on changing your thoughts so that your behavior can change. If you’re in CBT so you can work on managing depression, you will keep an eye out for depressive thoughts such as I am worthless, or I always fail. You will begin to reframe those thoughts and identify cognitive disorder distortions. You don’t always fail; that’s an exaggeration. You’ve had failures in your life, but that doesn’t mean that you’re destined to fail every time. Your goal in CBT is to try to reframe those negative thoughts and think more realistically.

Long-term therapy goals

Other goals may be more long-term than things he would work on in CBT. For example, in trauma therapy, you can take some time to open up. If you’ve been through extensive trauma, it will take some time to feel safe enough to reveal what happened to your therapist. You could be engaged in EMDR therapy, which allows you to open up about your trauma and work through these painful memories. But to work up to processing that drama, you need to be emotionally ready to handle that level of treatment. EMDR is not something to be taken lightly. It is a form of mental health treatment that could be effective for trauma when the client is ready. Here is a breakdown of long-term trauma therapy goals:

  • Process the traumatic event
  • Learn to overcome fears
  • Sleep better at night

If you’re having nightmares because of your traumatic experiences, it may take some time to work through the trauma and stop having bad dreams. You can’t expect these things to happen overnight. That’s why trauma therapy is a long-term process, and it’s critical to be patient with yourself during this time. It’s lovely to have therapeutic goals and essential to be realistic about what you can accomplish in a certain amount of time.

Be realistic about your goals

Talk with your therapist about the goals you would like to achieve in treatment. Depending on the type of therapy you’re pursuing, the goals may change. For example, if you’re seeing a therapist for psychodynamic treatment, you may want to process what you went through as a child. That is a long-term goal because psychodynamic therapy relies on developing a relationship with your therapist before you get into the deep issues. Whatever goals are essential to you, the most important thing is to discuss them with your therapist. Whether you’re working with a therapist in your local neighborhood or online setting goals in mental health treatment can help you live an excellent quality of life.

About Marie Miguel

In this column, you will find articles on the therapeutic process, overcoming mental illness stigma, achieving wellness through a healthy lifestyle and much more. BetterHelp shares these crucial pieces of information with you here at The Good Men Project because they believe in your ability to have the best mental health that you can achieve. What better way to get to your goal than by reading about common issues that other people are facing? The number one reason that BetterHelp has been successful is due to people like you who want to learn more about how to get and stay mentally healthy. Read the stories here and take away the knowledge that wellness and healing are possible.

Marie Miguel has been a writing and research expert for nearly a decade, covering a variety of health-related topics. Currently, she is contributing to the expansion and growth of a free online mental health resource with BetterHelp.com. With an interest and dedication to addressing stigmas associated with mental health, she continues to specifically target subjects related to anxiety and depression.



